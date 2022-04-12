Gov. Kay Ivey was asked multiple questions about the transgender laws she signed last Friday during a visit to Alabama’s coast.

Ivey was in Mobile Tuesday morning to help announce two substantial economic development victories for Mobile County. Two nationwide firms have announced plans to invest $56.5 million in the South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP) in Theodore. Austal USA also announced its $100 million steel ship manufacturing line is complete.

Ivey was asked by reporters if she was concerned about any economic fallout due to the recently passed transgender legislation. Two lawsuits have been filed against the state opposing the legislation.

Last Friday, Ivey signed the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act that bans doctors from prescribing puberty blockers to children and sex-altering procedures.

Ivey also signed House Bill 322 which requires Alabama students to use the bathroom according to their biological sex and bans the discussion of sexual orientation in K-5 classrooms.

“Here in Alabama, we’re here to do business, not politics,” Ivey answered. She said they’ve received the lawsuit but her administration is going to “press on to continue to defend Alabama values.”

One reporter noted Ivey is currently in a gubernatorial primary and many people will likely see her actions as political.

Ivey doubled down. “We’re doing business in Alabama, trying to take care of our people — helping our young people find a strong, healthy pathway to a good, positive adulthood.”

Reporters also asked Ivey why she signed the bills.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Ivey said. “Children are growing up in an age where the culture and lifestyles offer a lot of challenges. We need to protect our young people. If the Good Lord makes you a boy when you’re born, you’re a boy. If the Good Lord makes you a girl when you’re born, you’re a girl.”

She continued, “We need to keep our focus and energy on making these young people become healthy, productive adults.

Ivey has opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates and she was asked why she believes vaccines should be family decisions, but not gender-affirming treatment.

“It’s just not the thing to do,” Ivey said. “They’re too young to make that kind of judgment. It’s a life-changing treatment. They don’t need to be making that kind of decision at that young age.”