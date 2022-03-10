Concluding a decade-long effort by gun rights advocates, Alabama has become the 22nd state in the nation to pass “constitutional carry” laws.

Gov. Kay Ivey quickly signed House Bill 272 when it was sent to her desk Thursday.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law-abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ivey said. “I have always stood up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

After getting full approval from the House of Representatives at the end of February, Citronelle State Rep. Shane Stringer’s bill was sent to the State Senate, where they attempted to add two amendments last week. A House Conference Committee removed both amendments Thursday and sent the bill back where it quickly was enrolled.

Under Alabama law, it was only illegal to carry a handgun concealed on one’s person or possess a loaded handgun in reach in one’s vehicle. Alabama is already an open-carry state, and carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in one’s vehicle was not restricted under concealed carry rules.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. It remains unclear at this point if sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies will choose to continue to arrest individuals for lack of permit. It is also unclear what will happen to those who have been convicted of permit violations in the past.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cochran has been a vocal opponent of Stringer’s bill.

Carrying concealed without a permit is a Class A misdemeanor and carries fines of between $50 and $500. According to Mobile Municipal Court records obtained by Lagniappe, in 2021 there were 335 no-permit violations with $83,278.70 in fines assessed and $39,356.20 actually collected.

The passage of constitutional carry does not eliminate concealed carry permits, only the requirement to possess one in Alabama. Gun owners will still need permits to conceal carry in other states that share reciprocity with Alabama. They will be able to continue to be able to obtain one through a sheriff’s office. Mississippi and Tennessee already have permitless carry laws. Georgia’ Legislature is currently considering making the move, too.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office generated $1.2 million in discretionary revenue off of concealed carry permits in 2020, with 63,550 renewals, which cost $20 each.

At the passage of the bill through the State Senate, Stringer released the following statement: “I am deeply thankful to my colleagues in the Legislature for passing this constitutional carry measure, which allows Alabamians to exercise their fundamental rights without first having to pay a gun tax in the form of permit fees.”

Stringer said the last two years have been a testament for why Alabamians need full access to rights provided to them under the Second Amendment, noting the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest, riots in major cities across the nation and rising crime rates.

He also said the move is a signal to the nation’s Democratic leadership that Alabama will dare to defend its rights.

“Alabamians understand that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and activist judges want to make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms for their own protection even while the criminals among us thumb their noses at the gun laws already on the books,” Stringer said.