A 36-year-old man was killed during a Government Street shooting Wednesday night, authorities have confirmed.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine announced on Thursday morning his agency was initiating its 30th homicide investigation of 2022. He stated that around 6:43 p.m. his officers responded to a shooting at Government Street and South Warren Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the unidentified 36-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once his next of kin is notified. As it remains an active investigation, no other details are available.

Multiple local broadcast news stations showed footage of the scene, where a white vehicle appears to have wrecked on the curb right outside the U.S. Social Security Administration office.

The incident is the second shooting on Mobile’s main corridor this year. In March, Mobile police engaged in a rolling shootout with Kimmie Weaver, 44, who was shot and killed outside the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

Mobile Police are asking if anyone has information about the case, please contact them at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.