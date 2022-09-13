Clattering silverware turned to applause when Gov. Kay Ivey took the lectern at the Mobile Chamber’s Forum Alabama breakfast meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The governor told nearly 200 business and civic leaders from across the city and county gathered in a ballroom at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel she is pleased with their work bringing new jobs and industries to the area and the state.

“This city, this county and region are on the world’s map. [There is] no doubt all of you in this room are a big part of that,” Ivey said. “People are talking about Mobile because, in spite of all the challenges other cities might be facing, your leadership has that bold vision and is always forward thinking.”

She predicted Mobile’s population will grow by the 2030 census thanks to companies like Airbus adding 300 new jobs to their Mobile manufacturing center this year. The city lost population in the 2020 census.

Daryl Taylor, the vice president and general manager of the city’s Airbus manufacturing site, said, thanks to Ivey’s and the chamber’s support, Mobile soon will become the fourth-largest commercial aerospace manufacturing city in the world and Alabama will become the second-largest commercial aerospace manufacturing state in the country.

“We are excited to continue to be investing in our community, in new jobs and in the state of Alabama,” he said. “We are very proud to be part of Team Mobile and Team Alabama.”

Ivey said she is pleased with the progress made by the Mobile and Eastern Shore metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, and called it much-needed.

“This project has local, regional and national importance,” she said. “It makes our businesses more competitive and, critically, it makes our roads safer and more efficient for our residents. When we make a serious commitment, not just lip service, to improving infrastructure, we are setting up ourselves in other ways for success, like our economy.”

Part of achieving that success is preparing Alabama’s students for careers and college. She called this “the single most important issue in this state and across the nation,” and said she is fully committed to “ensuring every student has the opportunity for a quality education.”

Ivey also told those present her office door is always open to suggestions for making the state government work better for business, “because let’s be honest, folks, sometimes the best thing government can do is get out of the way.”

“I assure you, over the next four years and beyond, we will continue to aggressively support the tenacity and the vision of this area of the state,” Ivey continued, “because all of y’all’s success in your area is the entire state’s success.”

Bradley Byrne, the chamber’s president and CEO, agreed with Ivey that Mobile must produce the workforce to ensure its businesses can maintain and improve its economic output.

“But, I’m confident that with the University of South Alabama, Bishop State, all of our school systems in this area, Coastal Alabama Community College, I am confident we will do it,” he told members of the press after the governor’s remarks.

He said the Port of Mobile needs 30 million more square feet of warehouse space to better serve the growing number of units passing through it every day in record-breaking numbers. The current plan is to spread the square footage across several new warehouses near Interstate 10, where the Port’s existing warehouses are.

The idea for the Mobile River Bridge began at the chamber 20 years ago, according to Byrne, and it is something “near and dear to the chamber’s heart.” While he is still waiting for word on the last piece of funding for the bridge project — an application for a Mega Grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation worth roughly $400 million — Byrne said, “I think we’ve got as good an application and as good a story to tell as anybody,” and he is as confident as ever the project will come to fruition.

Ivey will return to Mobile next week for the inauguration of Jo Bonner as the fourth president of the University of South Alabama. Bonner once served as the governor’s chief of staff, and grew up with her in her hometown of Camden.

Senator Tommy Tuberville is slated to speak at the chamber’s next Forum Alabama meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.