According to a news release this morning, the office of Gov. Kay Ivey has spoken with coastal mayors and county commissioners of Mobile and Baldwin counties, and effective immediately, the mandatory evacuation for visitors and tourists along coastal Alabama is herby rescinded.

Local and state officials are said to be in agreement on the decision.

“As Hurricane Delta continues making its way toward the Gulf Coast, projections have become evident and remained fairly consistent in that Southwest Louisiana looks to be in the direct path of this storm,” Ivey said. “Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and they certainly remain in our thoughts as they brace for yet another impactful hurricane. I have reached out to Gov. John Bel Edwards, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott to offer our prayers and support. I remind folks in Alabama to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Stay safe, everyone.”