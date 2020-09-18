Fresh off a helicopter tour of the damaged coastal cities of Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stood in front of the fragmented pier at Gulf State Park at noon today and declared, “it’s really, really bad.” On Monday, before Hurricane Sally made landfall, state officials had planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the pier to celebrate a $2.4 million facelift over the summer.

Instead, a 200-foot section of the pier — with its brand new ipe wood decking, handrails and turtle-friendly lighting — disappeared beneath the waves during the height of the storm. Even the cement supports are gone.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said a team of divers would begin to assess structural damage next week with the goal of reopening the accessible parts of the pier before it is closed, yet again, to be rebuilt.

On the plus side, the Gulf State Park Lodge and dune structure, funded with more than $80 million in RESTORE Act money and opened in 2018, “performed as intended” and were spared of major damage, Blankenship reported.

But other areas were not so lucky. Tourism has been effectively suspended until at least Sept. 26 as authorities work to restore basic utilities. Boil water orders are in effect from Foley southward until the lines can be disinfected. Three days since the storm, Ivey said 103,000 households in Baldwin County and 60,000 households in Mobile County were still without power.

Earlier today, Baldwin County Coroner Brian Pierce reported two storm-related fatalities, a drowning in Orange Beach and a “clean-up accident” in Foley.

“The majority of our city flooded and we have problems taking care of our people,” said Mayor Robert Craft. Aside from the lack of utilities, there was also a shortage of bottled water, food and ice for both residents and emergency response workers.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said his police and fire departments responded to more than 120 calls during the storm and since it passed, the city can only provide essential services. But he was encouraged by the camaraderie between local, state and federal officials and said it will lead to a relatively quick recovery.

“It was a unique storm with a unique set of circumstances and outcomes,” he said. “We’re challenged in a lot of ways we’ve never been challenged before. Today is a whole lot better than yesterday and tomorrow will be a whole lot better than today. We’re going to get things done.”

County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood said the entire county has been affected and stressed the need for patience and safety during the recovery.

“That was one scary night,” she said. “We can replace things, we’re strong here in Baldwin County and resilient.”

School was canceled though the week, but Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler is expected to issue an update later today or this weekend, after facilities assessments have been completed.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne acknowledged the storm was worse than expected, but said he’s been in contact with the White House and the federal government is ready to respond. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor is expected to tour the area next week and President Trump is said to be considering a visit as well.

“As bad as this storm is, because of the good preparation and cooperative working relationship, I believe we will have a full recovery, but there’s no way it’s going to happen quick,” he said. “There will be a good tomorrow … but it’s going to take a while.”

“This has truly been a devastating storm of destruction and has disrupted lives,” Ivey said. “Our mission today is to listen to local leaders and understand their needs so we at the state and federal level can provide assets to address those things. We will recover.”