About three weeks after this newspaper reported the state-owned governor’s beach residence in Fort Morgan has been largely unused since its $1.8 million renovation in 2017, Lagniappe was allowed to tour the interior.

A full photo gallery appears below, but generally the five-bedroom, three-bath residence is functionally furnished and lightly decorated, with the architecture highlighting the patio, grassy yard, white sand beach and turquoise Gulf water just beyond the back door. For security reasons we were asked to not photograph the master suite, which included a small office area.

Daniel Sparkman, the governor’s press secretary, noted the interior design was coordinated by former First Lady Dianne Bentley, and other than a few personal photographs, no decorations have been changed from the previous administration.

Last month, we reported records indicate the residence had been used just twice in two years: once to host a meeting between Gov. Kay Ivey and local business leaders and another time as overnight accommodation for Ivey after she attended a local meeting.

Along with keeping a more complete record of the residence’s use going forward, Sparkman said Gov. Ivey intends for the house to be used more often to “serve the public good and be used not only for overnight guests, but also for meetings that would enhance and serve the state of Alabama. Invited guests could include distinguished military members, medal recipients, award-winning educators, first responders or other guests the governor may invite. The residence is a gift to Alabama and will be used to promote and enhance our state.”