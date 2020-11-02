Former Mobile County Circuit Judge and Alabama Attorney General Charlie Graddick will resign from the state’s Bureau of Pardons and Paroles on Monday, Nov. 30.

In a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey, Graddick wrote the bureau is in much better shape than when he was appointed in September 2019.

“I am filled with gratitude and appreciation for the faithful professionalism, integrity and hard work of our leadership team and understanding staff of dedicated public servants, despite historically difficult circumstances,” he wrote. “I know that making difficult changes comes with a cost, especially in the environment in which we work.”

In a statement, Ivey called the job of turning around the bureau a “Herculean task,” but said the former judge has laid a “solid foundation by focusing on rebuilding staff morale, improving field operations and upgrading the equipment and technology” there.

“While more can and will be done to improve all aspects of the important mission of the bureau, Judge Graddick has informed me that he feels Pardons and Paroles is in a good place to hand over these responsibilities to a new leadership team, one that will be able to continue to build on the progress that has been made over the past 14 months,” the statement read. “Therefore, on behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank Judge Graddick for all he has done and I commit we will immediately begin looking for a new director who will continue making Pardons and Paroles all that the people of Alabama would expect and demand.”

While Graddick was head of the bureau, it denied parole on 78 percent of cases in fiscal year 2020, according to a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama. It marked the fewest paroles granted in the state’s history, the statement read. The bureau also scheduled 40 percent fewer hearings than it had the previous year.

“Alabama’s criminal punishment structure includes the possibility of parole in the majority of prison sentences,” ACLU of Alabama investigative reporter Beth Shelburne said in the statement. “Individuals who are convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison must be given a meaningful chance at parole using evidence-based practices that are free from politics and fear-mongering. We are hopeful that Graddick’s departure marks the beginning of recovery for Alabama’s beleaguered parole system.”

Before his appointment by Ivey, Graddick was working as the administrator for the city of Mobile’s municipal court. He also oversaw a newly formed gun docket and an arraignment docket as a fill-in municipal judge. The action raised eyebrows among members of the Mobile City Council because municipal judges are appointed by the seven-member body.

Although Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office said the mayor has a legal right to appoint fill-in municipal judges, Graddick was removed from serving on the bench “out of an abundance of caution” after a Lagniappe story reported the action.