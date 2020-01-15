The guitar has become one of the most celebrated and versatile instruments in Western music over the last century and the Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) is a full illustration of why. Sure, they wield the nylon-stringed versions associated with classical music, but their startling versatility and virtuosity gives a wide display of the instrument’s range.

That’s why they earned the spotlight for Mobile Chamber Music’s Terri Grodsky Memorial Concert, Jan. 19, 3 p.m., at the University of South Alabama’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA Drive S.). The concert playbill is wide, featuring LAGQ’s interpretations of Chet Atkins’ “Blue Ocean Echo/Country Gentleman,” Pat Metheny’s “Road to the Sun” and Michael Hedges’ “Aerial Boundaries,” among other works.

Tickets are $20, $15 for students. Season sponsor rates are also available.

Advertisements

For more information, call 251-633-8840 or go to mobilechambermusic.org.

Artys Awards initiate new honor

The Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) holds their annual Arty Awards on Feb. 6, 6 p.m, at The Steeple (251 St. Francis St.) and unveils a new segment. “The Final Curtain” will acknowledge and honor the individuals who have played a role in impacting our arts and cultural community and have passed away not long beforehand. This first group will include those who passed in 2018 – 2019.

If you would like to submit an individual for inclusion in “The Final Curtain,” MAC Development Director Angela Montgomery said those interested can find an online form at mobilearts.org by following the menu to the Arty Awards page. It will also ask you to submit a pair of photos for the person honored.

She said a form is also linked to the page for Arty Award ticket purchases.

For more information, call 251-432-9796.

Harper Lee author at Ben May Library

When Big Apple investigative reporter Casey Cep heard about the imminent release of a new Harper Lee novel, she was intrigued and headed to Monroeville. Though everyone was focused on what hit shelves as “Go Set A Watchman,” Cep found something else far more intriguing: an unfinished Harper Lee true crime novel from decades previous, called “The Reverend.”

Cep’s resulting work, “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” became a New York Times best seller and was short-listed for a 2019 Baillie Gifford Prize.

Cep will be in Mobile for the annual Friends of the Mobile Public Library meeting and event, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m, at the Ben May branch of the Mobile Public Library (700 Government St.). She will make a 45-minute presentation and then hold a book signing.

Light hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. Entrance is free to all members.

For more information, call 251-494-2298 or email nanlange@mplonline.org.