Emails between then-Baldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott and the director of the Department of Insurance’s Strengthen Alabama Homes (SAH) program shed some light on Elliott’s dismissal as a contractor from the privately funded grant program for home fortification in 2016.

As Lagniappe reported last week, the SAH program awards grants of up to $10,000 each to homeowners eligible to upgrade from substandard, hurricane-prone roofs to “fortified” roofs. The program, funded by voluntary license fees imposed upon insurance companies, was created by the Legislature in 2011 in an effort to lower insurance rates and make communities more resilient to storm damage.

As designed, program applicants pay for an evaluator to inspect their home and determine if they are eligible for a new roof. If they are, the applicant may invite three contractors from a state-provided list to “bid” on the project, and the applicant may choose any of the three bids received. Grant amounts are determined by income and any cost above the grant amount must be covered by the applicant.

As of February, the program reported a total of $22,231,066 in grants allocated, resulting in new, fortified roofs on 2,796 homes. But approximately 1,300 applications are now awaiting grants.

In response, some local lawmakers recently supported a bill that would have injected new funding into the SAH program and eliminated its backlog of applicants. The bill passed the House of Representatives in February, but has since stalled in the Senate, where Elliott was elected in 2018. He has held up the bill’s passage, citing a desire for more transparency.

However, records indicate Elliott participated in the program as a contractor with his company Elliott Builders in 2016, when he received a letter from SAH Director Brian Powell informing Elliott he was being removed from the program after repeatedly attempting to gain confidential information that would give him an “unfair competitive advantage over other program contractors.”

“We are not at liberty to provide you with this information as we must guard the privacy of our applicants,” Powell wrote. “You were informed of our decision regarding sharing this information and yet we still received your persistent requests for disclosure.”

Powell alleged Elliott intended to use the information “in a manner that will not provide equal and fair treatment to program applicants,” while he also ignored the requests of applicants for bids and consequently “delayed the award of grants and bids.”

“For a few applicants that you have provided bids, we’ve received complaints regarding unprofessional behavior by you and your staff in providing professional services,” Powell concluded.

Last week, Elliott told Lagniappe he was simply pushing the program to have the same level of transparency as a public bid, where bids are opened in public and available for review. He said he never completed a job for the SAH program and has since stopped working for Elliott Builders, which is his father’s company.

In April, Elliott introduced an amendment to the SAH funding bill requiring the Department of Insurance to report certain data about the program. That and other concerns have the bill on the verge of death in the Senate, where only a single day to deliberate remains. Elliott said it’s “doubtful” the bill will pass this year, but ensured it’s nothing personal.

“I support the program and I support putting more money into it,” Elliott said. “[The amendment] is about making information public that should be public, so consumers can make better-informed decisions and contractors in this program can be more competitive so my constituents pay less.”

In response to a public records request, the Department of Insurance provided documents related to Elliott’s 2016 suspension from the program. The department said just a few weeks’ worth of emails were responsive to the request, beginning with an Oct. 31, 2016 message from Elliott to Powell to request more information “about our customers’ ability to pay for our services.”

“In an effort to weed through the now 60-plus projects waiting for our bid, we will need to know the amount of grant funds available for each individual in our queue,” Elliott wrote. “This will allow us to determine the likelihood of the customer’s ability to pay for the services we are being asked to perform. We have received numerous calls from customers who are under the impression that these projects are funded entirely by grants.”

The same day, Powell wrote back to express that grant amounts awarded “are in direct correlation to [applicants’] income” and the SAH program “will not disclose sensitive information about applicants such as income.”

“It is important that we work diligently to allow all residents applying to this program to have equal opportunity to receive equal treatment in regards to bids through competitive bidding,” Powell explained. “Fair treatment to all applicants, evaluators and contractors is important to the integrity of the Strengthen Alabama Homes program.”

Powell also requested Elliott refer any confused applicants to his office so program staff could answer their questions.

On Nov. 3, Elliott responded with several complaints, stating he’d received “on average, four to five calls per day from very confused and frustrated potential customers.”

“You have applicants that have no idea what their prospects are for grant funding,” Elliott wrote. “You’re wasting your time bidding on jobs before your applicants know what kind of grant funding they will receive.”

Elliott argued the competitive bid process “would in no way be impacted by an applicant, evaluator or contractor knowing what the applicant will receive from the programs” and the grant amount “certainly cannot be considered ‘sensitive’ since it will be known before a bid is selected by the applicant and certainly before a contractor would be willing to proceed without adequate proof of funding.”

Elliott alleged he had forwarded “many” calls to the SAH program office, but wrote that applicants still appeared to have “no understanding of the program,” while he also accused SAH staff of being “overwhelmed, frustrated and ill-informed.”

“I’ve attempted to help you work through the many problems with the current process but must say that the bureaucratic nature of your response does not bode well for the success of this program,” Elliott wrote.

Powell responded Nov. 4, noting some 500 applications were currently going through the program without problems and encouraging Elliott to “maintain good relationships” with SAH applicants. Powell also sent Elliott a spreadsheet with all the applicants who had chosen Elliott Builders to submit a bid but had yet to receive one.

“These applications are being held up by not receiving bids timely,” Powell wrote. “Due to the heavy workload of the program and timeliness of response of information needed, we need to receive your company’s bid for these applications within the next 30 days or they will be reassigned to other contractors.”

On Nov. 7, Elliott again pushed for “pricing feedback,” telling Powell his company had submitted over two dozen bids but received “absolutely no response from your program.”

“It takes a considerable amount of time and resources to prepare and submit these bids,” Elliott wrote. “Some kind of feedback as to where bids are in comparison to others is warranted if you wish for us to continue bidding. As I’m sure you are aware, this type of transparency is standard in a competitive bidding situation and frequently leads to lower prices for the applicants and the grant funds approved by the Legislature lasting longer and doing more work.

“In the meantime, and since you won’t do it, we will continue to evaluate the suitability of applicants prior to dedicating resources and submitting bids for applicants who do not fully understand the program or who do not possess the resources to fund the balance of the work we are being asked to bid. We will decline applicants in our queue where appropriate.”

The next day, he provided an example of a job he declined, allegedly a home “in complete disrepair” that will require “work well beyond the grant proceeds.”

At the same time, Elliott was complaining about the program, applicants were complaining about Elliott Builders.

On Nov. 15, 2016, a woman emailed a SAH staff member to ask if her third bid — a bid from Elliott Builders — had been received. She said no one from the company ever called or arrived on her property, but they told her the bid was complete and sent to SAH. However, the woman also expressed frustration with the entire program, noting “so many things have gone wrong with my application that I no longer even question what is going on.”

On Nov. 21, a separate applicant emailed the program to disclose “concerns with a SAH contractor.”

Despite having a new roof installed the year before, the applicant said his evaluator told him he was eligible for a minor upgrade through the program. But when he contacted Elliott Builders for a bid, “Mr. Elliott told me the roof had to be taken off.” The applicant said Elliott “continued to chuckle throughout our conversation” and warned the applicant if the cost totaled more than the grant amount, he would have to pay the difference.

“Mr. Elliott scared me at this point,” he wrote. “So, in turn, I told him that I was ready to throw all my paperwork in the garbage. Mr. Elliott also asked me to send him all of my paperwork. At the end of our conversation, Mr. Elliott asked me to pick him and his company, and that’s when I turned around and called you.”

The following Monday, Nov. 28, Powell sent Elliott the letter notifying him he had been terminated from the program. He also sent an email to Deputy Insurance Commissioner Charles Angell, making a note of the dismissal and explaining, “Chris is a county commissioner in Baldwin County and has been going back and forth with me about receiving information that we didn’t feel should be disclosed to a contractor.”

Powell alleged Elliott “planned on profiling applicants and ‘cherry picking’ applications based on that information rather than providing fair and equally formulated bids for the program.” He also reported “a couple of complaints about Chris’s behavior toward applicants when talking to them,” including “treating applicants in a demeaning fashion and berating the grant program … This is not the behavior we want of a contractor or anyone representing the Strengthen Alabama Homes program.”

In response this week, Elliott suggested the department has no documentation to back up its claims.

“The program is cumbersome and needs to be more cost-effective,” Elliott wrote. “I’ve had constituents on the waitlist for years with no indication about when they may be approved. The program is secretive and lacks transparency, which hinders the efforts of public policymakers. My goal is to increase funding and for that funding to go further by increasing efficiency and competition so that we can get money in the hands of my constituents to fortify their homes. This should be a discussion about public policy rather than a bureaucracy’s attempt to distract from that meaningful discussion about how to make Coastal Alabama stronger and safer.”

Elliott said the bill will likely die this session, but he is interested in revisiting it in 2022.

“I intend to work with [other senators] prior to next session and draft legislation that takes their concerns into account and accomplishes the goals laid out above,” Elliott said.

Editor’s Note: In the interest of full disclosure, the author of this story applied for a fortified roof under the Strengthen Alabama Homes program in August 2017. The application has been deemed complete and has been awaiting funding since 2018. In the most recent update provided to applicants in December, the Department of Insurance noted the program was beset by delays in 2020 due to the pandemic, material and labor shortages.