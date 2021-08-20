Just four blocks from where the family’s original grocery store was located more than 100 years ago, Greer’s opened a new supermarket on St. Louis Street on Friday morning.

Flanked by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, members of the Greer family cut the ribbon on its newest store amongst a crowd of ready would-be shoppers in the heart of downtown.

“This has been a long time coming,” Robert Greer said to the crowd. “Our first store was about four blocks away at St. Michael and Water St.”

Robert Greer credited the fifth generation of the family for pushing the move back downtown and for making it happen.

“We will need your support,” he said. “We appreciate your business.”

Robert’s brother Jackie Greer lauded the return to downtown after the local chain officially left the area in 1968.

“This is our return to downtown,” he said. “This is very exciting for us.”

Stimpson thanked the Greer family for investing in downtown and joked that the fifth generation of the family may have pushed to make the new store a reality, but they used funding from the fourth generation.

“This is so transformative for the entire downtown area,” he said. “This will absolutely be a game changer. It’s a dream come true for so many.”

The store promises a new experience for shoppers downtown and boasts a coffee shop, rooftop bar, special boxed lunches and custom hand-cut meats and seafood. The store also offers a deli, bakery, a salad and to-go sushi.