A new mixed-use development is slated for the former Automobile Alley along St. Louis Street downtown, and it will be anchored by a second downtown Greer’s location.

The new center, named St. Louis Street Place, will take up three corners of the intersection of St. Louis and Jackson streets, and will include Greer’s second location in downtown Mobile.

The concept store will be called “Greer’s Fresh on St. Louis,” Bob Issakson Sr., of Lafayette Land Company said in a statement Thursday.

“This new Greer’s Fresh on St. Louis is specifically designed for the downtown market and will

feature a wonderful experience with organic foods, open area design, upgraded technology, fresh produce, a deli and bakery with glassed in and outdoor seating,” the statement reads.

The market will be housed in the fully-restored, former Davis Motor Supply located at 260 St. Louis St.

“This historic single story building is being restored by Lafayette Land Company with large

glass storefront windows facing St. Louis and Jackson Streets, refinished original wood ceilings with dozens of original skylights, and a large glassed-in seating addition plus outdoor seating,” according to the statement.

The development will also feature 29 “upscale apartments with balconies overlooking St. Louis and Jackson streets, 8,000 square feet of retail including a restaurant site and 5,400 square feet of office space.

Potential tenants for the multi-family, retail and office opportunities should inquire with Heather Isakson Huffman of Huffman Realty, 251-423-1182, heather@huffmanrealestateservices.com, or Robert J. Isakson II of Lafayette Land, 251-423-1165, risakson@lafayetteland.com.

Lafayette Land Company also recently bought the Ashland Place fire station on Old Shell Road from the city of Mobile for roughly $360,000.