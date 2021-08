Here are the week-by-week football schedules for South Alabama, Alabama and Auburn for the 2021 football season. Kickoff times that are already set are indicated:

Saturday, Sept. 4

Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta), 2:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Alabama St. at Auburn, 11 a.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Auburn at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Southern Miss at Alabama

Georgia St. at Auburn

Saturday, Oct. 2

Auburn at LSU

Ole Miss at Alabama

Louisiana at South Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 9

Alabama at Texas A&M

Georgia at Auburn

South Alabama at Texas St.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Ga. Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Alabama at Mississippi St.

Auburn at Arkansas

Saturday, Oct. 23

Tennessee at Alabama

South Alabama at UL-Monroe

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ole Miss at Auburn

Arkansas St. at South Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 6

LSU at Alabama

South Alabama at Troy

Auburn at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 13

South Alabama at Appalachian St.

Mississippi St. at Auburn

New Mexico St. at Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 20

South Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at South Carolina

Friday, Nov. 26

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 27

Alabama at Auburn