Gilmer’s dreams realized on the Alma Bryant field

Alma Bryant – Billy Gilmer

Growing up, Billy Gilmer loved going to Alma Bryant football games. He would position himself as close to the field as possible and take in all the action, waiting for the day when he could suit up and be one of the players on the field. His dream has been realized for a while now, but as the offensive lineman’s senior season approaches, the thrill of being a part of the Alma Bryant program, part of the team he watched growing up, carries a little more importance. He wants to be part of the group that helps in turning the Hurricanes’ program around.

“It’s crazy because you walk along the fence and you dream of being one of those guys one day, and next thing you know you’re out there for your senior year, and you have people counting on you to help win the game for them,” Gilmore, who will start at center, said.

“To see the community you’ve lived in your whole life, and played in your whole life, to be used to walking around and hearing people say, ‘Ah, you’re not going to beat them, they are too tough.’ That’s hard. Now we have people believing in you and having everybody around the team working together instead of fighting against each other all the time to having everybody believing in the same goal.”

Gilmer credits head coach Bart Sessions and his staff and plenty of folks in the community with contributing to the culture change that is taking place.

“Walking into the weight room, the energy is just different,” he said. “Last year, before we had this new group and the new coaches and all that, if you walked into the weight room, a lot of people didn’t want to do it, half the people didn’t come, which was a big problem, and when they did come, they didn’t do it, they found an excuse to get out of it. Now, everybody’s energy has just been crazy. Today, everybody was just ready to get back out on the field. The energy was crazy.”

Sessions said Gilmore is one of the leaders on the team and one of the reasons other players on the team are responding to what is being asked of them.

“The first thing you notice is his intelligence and what type of person he is,” Sessions said. “You look for your center — in today’s football they control so many aspects of the game; we ask them to check the main protections, to check us into some run things that we’re doing and to make all of our line calls, and kind of get all of that started. And clearly, you need someone with a little bit of leadership ability as well as being able to think football and do so in a quick and concise manner.

“Billy does a great job with that. He’s also physically gotten so much stronger. His squat has increased 120 pounds this offseason, so we’re really excited to see him be able to go out and perform having the strength that a big kid should. He’s 6-4, 295 [pounds], and he’s going to be a big force in there as a center. He’s a big kid to be a center.”

Others on the O-line are following Gilmer’s lead, on and off the field.

“At practice, I like to lead by example,” said Gilmer, who has given his verbal commitment to sign with Troy University. “They’re going to give the same effort that I do, because they are all younger guys. So I have to lead by example and make sure that everybody is doing the right assignments.”

And the goals this year? “Well, 10-0 is the goal, but I want everybody to keep the energy the same and not slack off and get discouraged if something bad happens,” he said. “Just keep moving forward.”

Top QB prospect Josh Flowers looking to give Baker that spark

Baker – Josh Flowers

College recruiters have put Baker High School on their radar and the main reason for that is quarterback Josh Flowers. Flowers demonstrated last season the skills and instincts associated with a strong prospect. And he’s just a junior this season.

“The first time I saw him he was at Causey Middle School and I thought, ‘My gosh, that’s a huge kid to be in the eighth grade,’” Baker head coach Steve Normand said. “But what’s crazy is he came up and he played freshman ball, and that’s such a tough transition going into the ninth-grade year to bringing him up to the varsity level. And we kind of considered that, but it was to the point we felt like you develop so much as a freshman and get him that experience, and he was such a team guy who had been with those [Causey] guys and he loved those guys, and he didn’t want to step up to the varsity level too soon.

“He’s got a really high ceiling, and I keep saying that, and what I mean by that is he has a lot of room to grow and understand the game and being able to quarterback and manage the game from that aspect of it. The physicality is there, he can run and throw, he can do all that, but understanding the processes he has to go through on Friday night, for a young man like that, he’s growing in that, and I think he’s only going to grow even more. He’s just going into his junior year [this season], so as that happens, his growth is one of the more exciting aspects of him right now.”

Several schools have already made offers to Flowers, including SEC schools Alabama, Florida and Arkansas. More offers will likely be made in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Flowers said of the recruiting attention. “I saw my brother go through it, but I never really saw myself going through it. I have worked hard, and it has come around. I guess I just want to keep working hard and hopefully get my name out there a little more and find the best place for myself.”

Normand said last season some schools wanted to make an offer, but it came during the playoffs, and Flowers wanted to put recruiting aside until the playoffs were complete.

“This is the first quarterback I’ve had to be recruited at this level, and it’s very strange,” Normand said. “You know, the quarterback room is very small. They really want to make sure they are tagging the right kid. Even talking to Coach [Nick] Saban about it, he said it’s not like recruiting a linebacker or recruiting another position. The quarterback is very, very specific as to what they are looking for and what they want, and it’s a little bit slower process than some of the other positions.”

Right now, Flowers’ focus is on the upcoming season and growing more into his role as the Hornets’ starting quarterback.

“I learned a lot last year, coming off the bench and adapting pretty fast,” he said. “Just a lot of times I learned from the mistakes that I made, so I hope the team has a better year this year than last year. It feels great to be a part of [Baker’s recent success]. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so you need to take everything in and learn from the coaches each day as you go along because everything they tell you is most likely right.”

He said he is becoming more comfortable as one of the team’s leaders.

“It means a lot because the other players on the team look for you to give them that spark or that momentum to start it right. I just want to be a better player for me and for my team,” he said.



‘Blocking people to the water cooler’

Daphne – Stacey Boykins Jr.

Daphne wide receiver Stacey Boykins Jr. has gained a lot of attention in recent seasons for his ability to catch the football, and for his knowledge and talent for making yards and scoring touchdowns after the catch.

And he’s happy people are noticing his work.

But there’s another aspect of his game he claims to enjoy more, an aspect of his position with which he takes as much pride as he does hauling in passes and scoring touchdowns. Stacey Boykins loves to block.

No kidding.

“Basically, Stacey is a phenomenal athlete,” Daphne head coach Kenny King said. “He’s a very long, fast, physical wide receiver. You rarely get a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver. We had one prior to him, which was Travis Croom, and he was a little slimmer and the next one was Malik McClain, who played at Florida State.

“What Stacey brings to the table is a physical wide receiver who can block on the edge. We have this phrase, when he blocks he takes kids to the water cooler. He’s good at everything from catching the ball over the middle, knowing he’s going to get hit, or going up for a jump ball and having the sure hands to make the catch. But he’s a really good blocker too.”

Boykins said blocking is his favorite thing, and he really likes the way his coach describes his style of blocking.

“Blocking, I would say, is my favorite thing, and catching balls,” he said. “But I would say blocking people to the water cooler, like Coach said. It’s like when you block a defensive back or anybody DB to the water cooler, you get in their head, especially if you do it at the beginning of the game. I like that.”

Boykins’ size and physicality allow him to excel at blocking and all aspects of being a receiver at a high level, King said. But there’s another part to his game his coaches laud as much as his tangible skill set.

“The biggest thing is he’s a physical specimen on the field, but his biggest attribute would be his leadership,” King noted. “His leadership on this team takes us further than his playing ability. It’s one of those things that he’s always correcting guys when they make a mistake, and he’s the first one here and the last one to leave, and he makes sure that everyone is doing their clean-up responsibilities and making sure everybody is lifting weights and not skipping reps and saying things that a coach would say. He leads our leadership counsel and directs the team. I think that’s some of the things from Stacey that are important to his team.”

Boykins hasn’t always been so physical and dominant at his position. He had to grow into his body and into his role as a strong presence on the field.

“When we first got him he was long and lanky,” King said. “We used to say as coaches that he was like a little baby giraffe; he was trying to figure out his body. He hadn’t figured out how his body could move. He did some sports — he messed with basketball a little bit and went out for track and did some things — but as he got more mature, he became a good athlete.”

Boykins said he remembers those early days, and he was driven to get stronger and faster and better, not only to aid his performances on the field and play the game with power, but for his team.

“The process was hard, pretty much, but I worked into my body by doing basketball and track,” he said. “That got my body ready for what was about to come. … It was very important knowing I had to get in the weight room. I knew how big [the others] were, and I knew I had to be one of them.”

Butler brings the punch to Davidson’s offense

Davidson – Derrick Butler

Derrick Butler was bored, so he thought he’d play football. And when he showed up to join the Davidson football team, he told a little white lie, for which head coach Rick Cauley and his staff have since forgiven him.

Butler, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound junior running back, did not begin his Davidson career at that position. As an eighth-grader, he signed up to play linebacker, as he had done throughout his youth football career.

“What really made me want to play football was sitting at the house during the COVID year,” Butler explained. “There was nothing to do really, and I had already played football from middle school and all that, so I thought, why not give it a shot again?”

Cauley said because Davidson doesn’t have a feeder system, when freshmen players show up the coaches don’t really know what kind of players they are getting, so there’s a bit of guesswork concerning positions. Butler was placed at outside linebacker, but because he had mentioned he was a running back, he was used there on the scout team.

“He was obviously athletic, but we didn’t know really where to put him and he was playing defense and he was running scout team running back and our defensive coordinator at the time, Kelly Eubanks, came in and said, ‘He’s got to go play offense; he’s a great athlete and I’d love to have him, but we can’t tackle him over there.’’’

That earned Butler a new position, the position he lied about having played in the past. But he would learn quickly.

“My freshman year we had a running back named Johnathan Whitfield,” Butler said. “I watched him and he did everything perfect. I just copied off of him. It turned out OK.”

Last season, a nagging hip injury forced Butler to miss four games and Cauley said Butler was really only healthy in five of the six games he played. Still, he rushed for more than 700 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do with a full load [of games],” Cauley said.

“He’s just a real smart football player, even when he came out here as a freshman,” Cauley added. “… He would say, ‘Coach, I see it; it’s there.’ He would just naturally see and feel things and you didn’t have to correct him a whole lot. The more you have to coach your running back on what to do, that just means you need to get a new one. You teach them the schemes and where to go, but mostly those guys feel things naturally. … He knows how to do all that stuff naturally, and that’s good.”

Butler said he is happy with his new position and with being counted on to bring punch to the Davidson offense, which will use the running game prominently.

“I feel really comfortable,” he said. “I really like the way Coach Cauley does it, actually. I like how our defense is forming. The COVID year, everybody was slow, but we’re way better than that now.”

He said he misses defense, because that was the position he played as a youngster, but he has grown to love being a running back.

“It took some time. The first time it started feeling comfortable was during the Daphne game my sophomore season [last year]. It started feeling very comfortable. I had the jitters, trying a new position, but that’s just because I was anxious to get out there and try what I had learned.”

Butler said he expects his team to show a lot of improvement this year.

“We’re young and we can grow,” he said. “We’re not just a lot of seniors and then one year we’re gone. … I think we’re going to have a good season, and next year too.”



McCants is Pirates’ first threat in the run game

Fairhope – Qualin McCants

There are 32 seniors on the Fairhope football roster this season, and most will play key roles for the Pirates. Included among that group is running back Qualin McCants, who will be a key asset on an offense that wants to establish the running game from Day 1.

“If anybody has studied my career as a coach, I’m going to run the football; I want to be able to run the football,” Fairhope head coach Tim Carter said. “And Qualin is that first threat in the run game. He’s that guy that you want to touch the ball and get it 20-plus times in a game. Now some of those touches may come in the passing game. He has excellent hands, maybe the best pair of hands on the team, and he catches the ball really well. That allows him to get maybe four or five more touches than just having us hand off the football to him.”

There’s more to McCants than his ability to run with the football, as Carter was quick to point out.

“The first thing is how much of a team player he is,” Carter said. “He is a guy who is not me, me, me whatsoever. He is kind of a meat-and-potatoes running back. He runs hard, he works hard; his practices are very much like his games in his approach. He gives you 100 percent all the time and he’s really admired by his teammates because of that work ethic and that unselfish attitude.

“He’s deceptively fast and he’s got great interior moves. He slides in the line of scrimmage. He does a good job of finding the crease. I think that has a lot to do with instinct and he seems to have the ability to do that. I think it makes him a really good runner from tackle to tackle. But he’s really got a little more speed than people think he has, and I think he’s even a little faster than he was a year ago. He comes in at about 210 [pounds], so he has the physicality at running back.”

McCants said he likes the Pirates’ offensive approach, and he’s looking forward to what they can do this season. Fairhope is the defending Class 7A, Region 1 champion, having gone undefeated in region games a year ago.

“As a team as a whole, I’m looking for us to have another good season,” McCants said. “We lost a lot of really good players but we are filling the gaps with people stepping up and becoming good leaders. Hopefully, we can do well again and hopefully, go 10-0. Personally, I hope to have a good season, maybe reach 1,000 yards and have a good season and be a good leader for the team. I love getting the ball, and I love being a playmaker for my team and being able to step up when they need me to make a play.”

McCants started out playing basketball, but turned to football to hang out with his friends.

“I started in city league, then I took a break [from football] and played basketball mostly,” he said. “Then I came back and when I did I just fell in love with the game. I saw all my friends having fun, and I wanted to be a part of that environment.”

McCants said last season’s success has carried over to this season in terms of confidence and knowing how to win.

“It gave us a lot of hope and showed us that we can do it, even though we lost a lot of players, not just last year but the year before too,” he said. “It showed us that if we can stick together we can win games.”

Having 32 seniors doesn’t hurt either.

“It helps a lot because most of us are experienced and leaders on the team and we know what to do,” McCants said.

Get ready to be shocked by the Foley Lions

Foley – Perry Thompson

Only a junior, wide receiver Perry Thompson has already established himself as an experienced and talented starter in the Foley Lions’ offense. As he enters this season, he not only is looking to add to his reputation, he’s seeking to help Foley in its turnaround under head coach Deric Scott.

The Lions posted a 5-5 record a year ago, their best record since an equal 5-5 season in 2017. They finished one game out of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. A big reason for Foley’s improvement was Thompson, whose offensive efforts bolstered the Lions’ chances.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has already received lots of attention from college recruiters and he recently verbally committed to Alabama for the 2024 signing class. Last season he hauled in 53 passes for 661 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he collected a pair of interceptions from his safety position.

“The kid is talented and the Lord has blessed him to have some size and speed,” Scott said. “He’s a really talented young man. I think we defined early on that he had talent. He’s been starting on the varsity since the ninth grade, so I think we kind of identified that pretty early.”

Scott said Thompson will be “vitally important” to his team’s offensive and overall success this season, and he hopes Thompson will be able to increase his production, which in turn would open up the running game a bit, as well as open opportunities for other offensive skill position players.

“His size and strength and his ability to adjust to make catches and jump up and win close-contact battles are his strengths as a receiver,” Scott said.

His speed doesn’t hurt, either. Thompson also runs track for the Lions, competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes as well as filling a spot on the team’s 4×100-meter relay team.

Thompson said his track experience helps him on the football field, noting, “Once you can catch the ball you feel like you can pull away from people.”

Asked about his goals for the season, Thompson said he wanted to produce more than 1,000 receiving yards and have at least 12 touchdown catches. He also said he wants his team to average about 36 points a game and only allow opponents about 14 points an outing, and he wants the Lions to end their playoff drought.

“We’re going to shock a lot of people this year,” Thompson said. The Lions open the season at Prattville on Friday, Aug. 19.

One area where he is showing improvement, Scott said of Thompson, is as a team leader.

“We want him to be a leader,” he said. “He’s only 16 years old, and he’s still developing that. But we’re trying to work with him on that, and he’s trying to be a leader.”

His recruitment by colleges has helped with his confidence, Scott said, and each week it seems more and more recruiters inquire about him or stop by the school to take a look at him in practice.

“We hoped that he would attract recruiters’ attention,” Scott said. “We hoped that people would recognize his talent and see that he is a talented young man. You never know. It’s a testament to all the dedication and hard work that he’s put in to this point. But to get to where he’s going and where he wants to go, and to reach the potential that we think he has, it’s going to require a lot more dedication and a lot more hard work.

“I can’t narrow down to just one thing what his best asset is because he does so many things well. We’re just hoping that he’s going to continue to develop and continue to work hard and continue to be a humble young man about all of the things that are coming his way.”

Vikings look to turn to the corner with help from Gould

MGM ​​– Colby Gould

There’s family history and influence when Colby Gould steps on the field for the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings. Gould, a senior linebacker, receives a lot of support and encouragement from his dad, David Gould, who played at Georgia, and his brother Kyle, a standout on the MGM team last season who is on the team at UAB this fall.

He is aiming to use that support and his inward drive in hopes of helping MGM turn its fortunes around this season under new head coach Zach Golson and his staff.

“We watch it all the time, NFL and college,” Gould said. “I thoroughly love the game. I love watching it and I love playing it. It’s just fun to come out and play, and I’m definitely going to be supporting my brother this year at UAB.

“They talk to me constantly about [the game], and I love hearing it. I talk to my brother a lot, and I also talk to my dad because he watches the sport a lot. He tells me what to look for and how to play the game and how to work for the game, be prepared for the game.”

Good preparation is one of Gould’s traits, Golson said, noting the senior will fill a key spot in the Vikings’ defense at linebacker, where he’ll be part of a senior-dominated unit that also includes Cody Jones, Qualaunte Westry and Jake Mitchell.

“Colby is a good kid and has been one of our better playmakers on defense all spring and all summer,” Gould said. “He really has an understanding of what we’re trying to do on defense. He’s a quick learner as far as all that goes. We’re putting in a new system on offense and on defense, and to see him pick it up as quickly as he did was a plus. He has really good instincts and a nose for the ball and knows how to finish the play when he gets there.”

Golson said it’s important to have players with Gould’s approach to the game on a team, especially a team that has struggled of late and is introducing a new coaching staff and system. He noted that he helps lead what has become a tight-knit group on defense that is having a strong impact on the team as a whole.

“He was coming from baseball so when he got [to practice] in the spring he was a little bit behind, but he still was one of the guys that jumped off the screen when you watched him on film as far as making plays and having a knack for being in the right spots,” Golson said. “Coach [Enrique] Williams, the linebacker coach, gets a lot of credit for getting those guys coached up and the progress they’ve made from where they were last season. Watch last season’s tape, from who they were last year to who they are now; it’s a big difference.”

No one has to encourage Gould to step up his intensity on Friday nights. He said that is already built in.

“I love the feeling and the energy of it,” he said of game nights. “It’s like a great feeling before — it’s not nerves, because I’m prepared. But I just love the feeling when we’re out there — the lights, the band, everything is just perfect.”

MGM has not had a winning season since 2002, which was also the last time the team reached the playoffs. Gould said he believes this year’s team has a chance of ending both of those unwanted streaks and that is the goal of everyone on the Vikings’ roster.

“We have a ton of talent on this team and our work ethic is extremely good, top of the line,” Gould said. “I think that our players are more prepared than they have ever been. I hope we’re prepared for that [good season].”

A wide receiver who knows his way around ‘the block’

Baldwin County – Ky McNulty

It’s easy to spot Baldwin County wide receiver Ky McNulty on the field. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds, he garners a lot of attention, especially from opposing defensive players. His athleticism also draws attention, as do his pass-catching skills.

But those who know the game, especially those who watch the position with a careful eye, notice something else about McNulty — he really knows how to block.

That, BCHS head coach Scott Rials said, tells you all you need to know about his top receiver. Not only does he work hard to separate himself from defenders and make plays, but he’s in tune with what is required from the position as a blocker as well.

“He’s a great route-runner and has really worked hard on that part of his game,” Rials said. “He’s really good with his hands and he’s worked really hard to get his eyes to the ball and the ball to the tuck, all the things we try to do to make sure they see the ball all the way in before they run.

“The other thing I’ll say about him, and this is where he really stands out, is his blocking skills. He’s really a hard worker away from the ball. If we know it’s a run play and everybody’s got to go block somebody, he takes a lot of pride in that. I tell him this all the time, that offensive linemen block for six yards and receivers block for six points, because usually, you’re blocking somebody in the secondary and often your block is the one that determines if the running back or the [other] receiver is going to get tackled. He has really taken on a huge role in leading our receivers in blocking and letting them know how important it is. When he does a good job of it, it helps all the others who see him and say, ‘This guy is one of the best players on our team and there he is out there leading the way in blocking, so we need to take note of that.’”

McNulty said he’s glad he has that reputation.

“Coach emphasizes that a lot, and coming in as a freshman, that’s how it started,” he said. “Being able to block is important and I think I’m the best blocker in the state [at his position].”

McNulty had close to 700 receiving yards last season and scored seven touchdowns. His first TD came against Foley on the road and that just set the stage for the remainder of the season.

“It felt amazing,” he said of the first TD. “It actually felt normal, given that it was my first one, and they just kept coming.”

Rials said he hopes McNulty adds a lot more to his career total this season as he will be the leader of the Baldwin County receivers and a key factor on the offense as a whole.

“His athleticism and his work ethic, both of those things stand out,” Rials said. “He’s a really good athlete, is long and tall, and can run and make plays all over the field. He’s had a few little injuries here and there, but he always goes through his therapies and runs and tries to do what he can to get back. Those are some of his best traits.

“The first time I saw him, his height and his length stood out. He had strong legs and he’s a nice-looking guy. The first thing I said about him was, it looks like this guy is going to be a good player. Now, you can’t always judge a book by its cover, but he’s got all the physical things, and then when he plays he really steps it up a notch.”

McNulty has verbally committed to Troy, but he has received a number of college offers, including an offer from Wake Forest.

Blount’s ‘silent assassin’

Blount – Kevin Norwood

The Blount Leopards football team is looking to return to its traditional winning ways following a disappointing 3-7 season a year ago, its first losing season since 2006. It will head into the annual “Battle of Prichard” this Friday night at home against Vigor with its second straight new head coach after six years of success with Lev Holly leading the way.

Holly left for a job with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) shortly before the start of the 2021 season, and defensive coordinator and former Williamson head coach Dedrick Sumpter was named interim head coach. After last season, Josh Harris was named the Leopards’ new head coach.

There are plenty of changes taking place with the program and a different approach to the offensive and defensive schemes being used. What will remain the same is the aggressive nature of the defense and the fact there is a good pool of talent on the roster ready to help in the Leopards’ attempt to return to their winning ways.

Among the players who will be counted on to lead that charge is junior defensive lineman Kevin Norwood. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder has proven in the past he is capable of making big plays up front in the trenches.

His new head coach said he expects to see a lot of good things from Norwood this season.

“Kevin is the heart and soul of our defense,” Harris said. “He definitely gets us going, and he’s just a dynamic football player to have. He’s a fine, fine kid to be around.

“He’s always had it. Kevin has been with me since middle school, and he has always brought that to the table for our team. He’s one of the kids that got it at an early age. He definitely wasn’t a late bloomer, but for him to have it so early in his high school career is fun as a coach, just knowing I’m going to have him for a little while longer after this season. That’s going to be cool.”

Harris said Norwood can be a talker, even describing him as “goofy” if he knows you well. If not, well, he lets his actions speak for him.

“If you don’t know him, he’s not going to say much. From the outside looking in, I guess you’d say he is a silent assassin,” Harris said. “We have a lot of talented guys on the defensive side, he’s just a big piece of that puzzle. Having him, the other guys can definitely feed off of his energy. Once they get started, once that match gets lit, it’s pure hell for an offense.”

While intensity and passion are key aspects of Norwood’s on-field persona, Harris is quick to point out there is another side to Norwood away from the field.

“The cool thing about him is football doesn’t make him,” Harris said. “He loves football, but outside of football he’s a fun-loving person to be around, and he just wants to have fun like any other kid.”

Perhaps the two personalities are a byproduct of his introduction to the game and those who pointed him toward the sport. Norwood said when he’s playing football, there are two people he especially wants to impress with his performance.

“My grandma, she’s a big fan,” he said. “She loves Auburn. And she got me into doing football. I got in the backyard and started working out and kept pushing myself. Making my grandma proud, that’s all I want, and to make my mom proud.”

Next in line on Norwood’s to-please list are his coaches and teammates.

“I feel like we’ll do better than we did last year,” he said. “I learned not to listen to all the hype and not to listen to what all the outside folks say, to stay focused and finish. I think we’re going to have a good season. Everyone is working hard.”

Howard’s one of Murphy’s ‘hidden heroes’

Murphy – Malachi Howard

Murphy’s Malachi Howard knows his role on the Panthers’ football team is important to the people that matter — the coaching staff that lauds his leadership, the running backs for whom he clears a path and his teammates who count on him to do his job every day.

The average fan probably doesn’t notice him as much because as an offensive lineman he doesn’t play a so-called glamour position, one that draws attention like a quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker or, yes, a running back.

And Howard is just fine with things as they are, because he sees his position in a different light.

“We’re like the hidden heroes,” Howard said when asked what it’s like being an offensive lineman that is largely unappreciated by some fans. “We’re almost like the backup singers — we don’t get all the glory. But it’s fun knowing that without us the offense almost can’t run at all. It’s just one of those things. Not everybody can be an offensive or defensive lineman. Everybody can go out there and run a route or run the ball and gain one or two yards, but not everybody can just physically dominate someone and get away with it.”

For those who may want to keep tabs on Howard during a Murphy game this season, he’ll be manning the right guard position. And at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, he will be easier to spot along the offensive front than most.

He has certainly gained the attention of new Murphy head coach John McKenzie.

“I think anytime you come to a new program, you really kind of have to hang your hat on seniors, whether good or bad, and I know when I was first named the head football coach at Murphy, he was one of the first guys that I reached out to because the coaches said he had great leadership skills,” McKenzie said. “And after talking to him I thought he would be a great asset as an extension of the coach. You always have to have that because coaches are on the sideline and the players are on the field. He’s got to be a coach on the field for us and he has to be an extension of me.

“We hit it off good from the start and he’s been a great leader in our program, leading by example and working hard. He had to take some time off because of an illness, but he came right back, and he’s pushed himself to where he needs to be. I’m excited about his leadership. These kids here have been through a lot of adversity over the last four years, and they are looking for a change. They want something different, they want something better, and I think they understand with the work that we’re putting in now we should get some different kind of results than they’ve had in the past.”

Placing Howard at right guard instead of perhaps left tackle works best toward his skill set and the offensive scheme the Panthers will employ, McKenzie said. Plus, that position also plays well into the intangible skills he offers.

“In our system, the right guard is really the brains of our offensive line,” McKenzie said. “Sometimes the center has a lot of responsibility and that right guard could take on some of that and make sure that all five of our linemen are in sync and doing the same thing, one way as well as the right way. He’s a 4.2 [GPA] student and he’s really bright. You tell him something one time and he understands the concept. I think that’s going to bode well for us in what we’re trying to do offensively.”

The Panthers were 2-8 last season and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2011 season. Howard said he has been impressed with the direction the team has made and he believes his team will show marked improvement.

Eager to get through that first line of defense

McGill-Toolen – Anthony Eager

You may know McGill-Toolen’s Anthony Eager as a three-time state track champion — 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump. Or as a top-flight wide receiver and kick returner on the Yellow Jackets’ football team.

Football head coach Norman Joseph says you should know him as all those things, and a little more.

“One thing that we noticed about Anthony Eager last fall, naturally he has great speed, he’s a track guy,” Joseph said. “But he’s not a track guy trying to play football; he’s a track athlete who is a real good football player, or a football player who’s a really good track guy, however you want to look at it. He’s got it 100 percent in both sports.”

Joseph has coached at the high school and college levels, and he places Eager above all the other players he has ever coached.

“He did a lot of great things last year but we realize that he can be a real exceptional player for us,” Joseph said. “And that’s just from an offensive standpoint. What really caught my eye a year ago was his kick return ability. He’s the best I’ve ever coached on any level. Now, you might ask, ‘How do you know that? How can you tell that?’

“Here’s what sets Anthony Eager apart from other people in the kickoff return category: Most of those returners all have good speed and they see a crease and once they see the crease it starts to close up and they don’t get beyond the crease or the opening. With Anthony’s skill level, that crease opens up and he’s got the speed to get there and get beyond. And once he gets that crease, there’s only him and the kicker that’s left, and that’s a no-brainer. He’s one of those rare guys who not only sees the crease, but can get to the crease. And once he gets through it, he’s dangerous.”

For his part, Eager, who has committed to sign a football scholarship with South Alabama, says he likes being counted on in a variety of ways and sports.

“I see myself as both athletes; I’m very good at track and football. They both complement each other,” he said. “Track has always taught me to be explosive, and in football when you jump up for the ball you have to be explosive or when you’re making a tackle you have to be explosive to get the guy down. So they complement each other. Especially coming off the ball, when the quarterback says, ‘Hut,’ I’m probably the first person that starts down the field because in track, going off your block is important, it gets you off the starting line.”

Though he said he doesn’t have a favorite between the two sports, he does admit there is an aspect of football that he doesn’t get from track.

“Game days. Game days get me hyped,” he said. “I might be at practice and I might say to myself, ‘This is boring.’ But when we get to game day, I’m like a new person. … I love Friday nights. The first one, I was kind of nervous. I walked onto the field and was like, whoa. It was a little overwhelming. Your heart starts to pound a little bit. It was crazy.”

Once the game gets underway, though, Eager is ready to go. Especially on kick returns, where he has four returns for touchdowns in his career.

“Kick returner is a skill thing,” he said. “I know you have to be fast, but hitting the hole is the big thing. If you find that hole you can get a lot of yards. Getting past that first line of defense is the main thing.”

And there is one aspect of track that he hopes carries over to football. “I want to be a state champ,” he said.



Tims looking to ‘love the grind’ for the Golden Bears

Robertsdale – Konner Tims

Football isn’t just something to do for Robertsdale’s Konner Tims. It’s more important than that. It’s a game his mother pushed him to play and now it’s a game he sees as an avenue to better things in the future.

Let him explain.

“My mom got me in it when I was younger and I just fell in love with it,” Tims said of football. “It just became like a gateway to me to get away from my problems. … She really wasn’t a football fan. There’s really no motivation like seeing your mom cry or seeing your mom hurt to make you want to be great. And she got me into it and it just stuck with me, and I’m wanting to do great things for her.”

His attraction to the game was immediate. As he went from youth leagues to middle school to varsity, Tims’ love for the game has grown.

“In city league, there’s nothing like being in city league, hitting the sidelines and taking it 50 yards,” he said. “That’s the best feeling. That right there, hearing the fans cheering for you and knowing that everybody’s got your back, will make you fall in love with it.”

Tims, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound senior strong safety, said he is looking to prove himself in this, his final season of high school football. He said he wants to push himself to the limit in an effort to improve his play from a year ago and possibly attract the attention of college scouts who could offer him the chance to play at the next level.

“Football, I’ve always looked at it as my way out,” Tims said. “I didn’t really play good my junior year. I’ll be the first to tell you that. I look at it as by now I should have [college scholarship] offers, and I don’t. … I feel like I need to give it my all. I don’t want to get on down the road and be like, dang, what if I had done this or what if I had done that? I just want to put my nose down and love the grind more than I do the reward.”

Robertsdale head coach Kyle Stanford said Tims brings a lot to the Golden Bears’ team. Along with playing a key role on defense, he’ll also spend some time with the offensive unit in a variety of ways. But perhaps his biggest contribution comes as a leader of his teammates.

“I think his energy resonates to everybody else on the field,” Stanford said. “When your senior leaders are excited to get on the field that’s going to trickle down to your locker room. … Overall, it’s just his work ethic and how he’s matured from his freshman year to being a senior. When they’re young they don’t necessarily want to hit the weight room and with him, it’s, ‘How can I get more time in the weight room? How can I do more?’ We’ve had to cut practice short these last few days because of the weather and he’s the first one in the door asking, ‘Coach, why can’t we do more?’ And that’s what you want from your team, what you want from your leaders. He’ll ask, ‘Why is practice over? Why aren’t we practicing more? The more we can do the more we can get better.’ It’s that attitude that sets him apart.”

Robertsdale is hoping to post its first winning season since 2001 and earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2004. Tims and the defense he helps lead will play a big role in seeking that goal. The Golden Bears were 3-7 last season.

“Konner can play multiple positions, but his biggest thing on defense for us is he’s basically the quarterback on defense,” Stanford said. “He’s going to make all our adjustments for us.”

Curtis poised to burst on the scene for the Spartans

Jamison Curtis – Saraland

Saraland has produced many college football players over the past few seasons and they have some college prospects again this year. There are some players whose names come readily to mind when discussions turn to that aspect of the Spartans’ team.

Head coach Jeff Kelly said he has an outside linebacker he expects to be a leader of the Spartans’ defense and, in turn, quite likely will have his name join the college prospect conversation this season — Jamison Curtis.

“I think he’s one of those guys who is ready to burst on the scene and make a lot of plays defensively,” Kelly said.

Kelly said there is a lot to like about Curtis’ play and the way he approaches the game, all assets at the linebacker position.

“I think he’s going to be one of the best ones we’ve had,” Kelly said. “He’s extremely versatile. He’s an explosive player. He’s athletic enough that he can cover those receivers in man-to-man coverage and he’s extremely quick off the edge when we bring him. He’s a sideline-to-sideline guy who plays with great effort. He’s just an extremely physical, tough football player who’s going to cause a lot of trouble and be very disruptive for that [opposing] offense.”

Curtis arrived at Saraland as a wide receiver, and after a season playing on the junior varsity team he made his way to the varsity roster, but the Saraland coaching staff had switched him to defense.

“Initially, I was an offensive player when I came here, but I guess they saw me doing better as a defensive player, and they switched me to defense and I became a linebacker,” Curtis said. “… It fit me pretty good. I hadn’t learned the whole playbook from the outside linebacker position [at first], and it took me a week or two before I got it down pat. But after that, it went pretty smooth.”

He said he has grown to like the position because “you get to do a lot of things. You get to rush off the edge or you might get in the box and you get to get out on receivers, all types of stuff. I like the responsibility.”

Curtis said he became more comfortable with his new position last season, particularly in the game against Baldwin County when he started making more tackles and plays.

Kelly said Curtis’ growth in the position has been easy to see and he expects the progress to continue this season as well.

“He is one of those quiet leaders,” Kelly said. “He leads by example. He’s got the respect of everyone on the team and in the locker room because they know how hard he works. They know his consistency and how he performs when he’s out there. He’s a guy who doesn’t have to say a whole lot. He’s an extremely valuable leader in the fact of his consistency and how he’s willing to show up day in and day out and work hard and be that kind of guy we can count on defensively to lead the charge week in and week out.”

Curtis said he expects this season to be his best one yet.

“I think I’m going to be a lot more confident. I’ve seen what it takes to win,” he said. “I feel a lot more confident going into this year because I feel like I’m an older guy, and I just want to go out there and play and win. I’m more comfortable with things now than I was before.”

Curtis said he expects the entire Spartans’ defense to be improved this season.

“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good defense,” he said. “I think it’s one of the best defenses we’ve had in a long time. We have a lot of good linebackers and DBs and our D-line is pretty strong too.”

Bracy shines as a two-way player for the Saints

St. Paul’s – Christopher Bracy

Christopher Bracy has earned a reputation as one of the top defensive backs in the area. This season, he’s adding running back to his chores for the St. Paul’s football team as well.

It’s really not a new position for him; he played running back when he first joined the Saints’ team. Coaches noticed his athleticism and viewed him as a candidate in the secondary. Those instincts proved correct. But he didn’t lose his interest or his ability to aid on offense.

“I’ve been here since Christopher was a freshman, so I’ve been here his whole high school career,” St. Paul’s head coach Ham Barnett said. “His freshman year he was a running back on the JV [team], and then his sophomore year, in 2020, when we won the state championship [former head] Coach [Steve] Mask wanted to put him at cornerback, and I thought he would be a great boundary safety. But we didn’t have a corner on the field. And then the guy we were using for that boundary safety spot got hurt in summer ball and then Chris took over the spot and hasn’t relinquished it for three years now.

“I’ve just seen him grow over the last three years. At first, he was quiet, and he’s still a quiet kid, but that first year we were a senior-heavy team, and he let them lead. He still finished second on the team in tackles and he had four interceptions. Last year he started becoming more vocal. We had two starters returning at the safety position, him and another kid, so he really led the back end for us. He’s a smart kid, he’s a long kid, he’s a tall kid, he’s a bright kid. Just because of our relationship and being together for three years, we’ve built a trust for each other.”

As for adding running back to Bracy’s duties, Barnett said, “He’s too good of an athlete to just play half the game. He’s a defensive player, but we’ll use him on offense some.”

Bracy, whose brother Reggie also played defensive back at St. Paul’s and is now a member of the Iowa football team, said he’s happy to get a chance to play offense again.

“It’s been a great experience honestly,” Bracy said. “I was just trying to do what I could to get on the field. I started out at running back because that’s what I did growing up. I was great at running back and I was pretty shifty, but I made the switch to corner — my brother inspired me to play defense more. It just worked out moving me to safety.

“It’s great having him as a brother and pushing me every day. He showed me the blueprint of how to get to the next level and things of that nature. I push him a little bit, and he talks to me about expectations and things like that.”

Bracy recently gave a verbal commitment to sign with UAB and he has been an all-star in the secondary with the Saints. Will he earn all-star status as a running back, too?

“He’s got good hands, but his brother [Reggie] and him remind me of each other at the running back position,” Barnett said. “They can hit it in there really fast. He’s long — he’s 6-foot-1, 185, but he runs the ball like he’s 205, so that’s fun. And he has a real quick twitch, so he can get out of there real quick, and he can make moves in the hole that a lot of people can’t make. I’m really glad he’s on our football team.”

Bracy said he’s ready to go, regardless of the position he’ll play.

“I’ve had pressure on me in the past, and I’m trying to accept a bigger role and be more of a leader for my team,” he said.



‘The best corner in the state’

Theodore – Will James

Theodore head coach Eric Collier doesn’t leave any question as to where he ranks Bobcats’ cornerback Will James, not only among those in the secondary on his team and in this region, but on a larger scale, too.

“I’ll be honest with you, he’s the best corner in the state,” Collier said without hesitation. “He’s played against the best guys in the state, and he’s stopped the best guys in the state. You asked about something about him people don’t know, well, he’s the best cornerback in the state.

“We’ve seen the best teams in the state the last two years. We go up to Prattville and Prattville always has big-time receivers. [Against Central] Phenix City, Will locked down their best guy last year in Phenix City. He’s seen the best, and that’s why I say he’s the best corner in the state. I don’t go out there and brag on him a bunch, but I’m telling you he’s the best in the state.”

Heading into the 2022 season, James, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound senior, is being counted on to lead the Bobcats’ defense as it moves down from Class 7A to Class 6A. In Region 1, Theodore joins perennial playoff teams such as Saraland, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen, teams that traditionally feature standout offensive players.

“No. 1, he’s a great player, and No. 2, he’s a great young man, and he brings a lot of leadership to our program,” Collier said. “He’s done a good job of that. He has the ability to go out there and really lock down the opponent’s best guy, and that’s big. He does a lot for us, not just on the field, but in the building too.

“He’s a kid that comes in here every day and grinds his butt off. He’s grown over the years. Three years ago, he was immature, but he took his time and he’s developed as a really good leader for us. Just seeing him grow and develop year after year has been a pleasing thing.”

James has verbally committed to sign with Southern Miss but other schools still inquire about him in the recruiting process. He said he’s confident he can make an immediate impact with the Golden Eagles, but his concentration right now is on the start of his final year at Theodore.

“My team helps me get better every day,” James said. “I’m looking to have a good season. When I first started I didn’t play much, and I didn’t have much responsibility whatsoever. But since I’ve been here, I’ve been growing up, and they have taught me a lot about being in the world more and how to be responsible and be a leader.”

He certainly has an aggressive approach to his playing style, which begins and ends with contact.

“I love the game of football. Like the motivational speaker said, I like being able to hit people without getting arrested,” he said. “I love the physical part of the game. … My brothers on the team, they help me a lot. We’ve been through our ups and we’ve been through our downs. They motivate me on my downs, and I motivate them when they are having bad days. I like seeing guys improve, and when you’re a leader you have to correct them when they’re wrong and lift them up when they’re down.”

Collier said there are several reasons James is an elite player at his position, but there’s one aspect that stands above the rest.

“I’ve known Will since he was probably 7 or 8 years old,” he said. “He’s always been a great athlete, one of the better ones in the county. But he’s elevated his game because of his intelligence. He understands what people try to do to him, and he understands what we’re trying to do within our scheme.”

Godfrey a powerful player for the Toros

Spanish Fort – Jake Godfrey

There’s something about Friday nights for Spanish Fort wide receiver Jake Godfrey. He loves everything about a football Friday night, especially at the Toros’ home field.

“I love the team atmosphere and the competition. Really the competition,” he said. “I’m a big competitor. I love to just go and compete with my team and at the end of the night have a win.”

It is that approach that first caught the eye of new Toros’ head coach Chase Smith when he returned to the school where he had previously served as an assistant coach.

“Jake, when I first got here, he really stood out as a leader,” Smith said. “His passion and his purpose resonate when you are around him. Jake, with his physical attributes, he’s just very powerful — 500-pound squatter, 300-pound cleaner, a very powerful kid. He’s very compact. He has a really quick twitch and he plays low to the ground. In my opinion, he’s just a really good all-around athlete.

“Then you add to that the intangibles of leadership and passion and purpose that we’re trying to build here. He has a love for the game and his teammates and the school. And then he’s a savvy football player. You’re not going to find him out of position, you’re not going to find him making bad mistakes in leveraging and things of that nature. I think he’s about to be a three-year starter so he has a lot of experience. He’s just a savvy football player.”

Godfrey, a 5-foot-9, 175-pounder who recently offered a verbal commitment to sign with UAB, caught 28 passes as a slot receiver last season for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

He said he is looking forward to improving on those numbers this year and serving as a leader for the others on his team.

“I expect from myself to give my maximum effort, and the same thing with the team, just giving maximum effort and play as one unit and one family and just going as hard as possible,” he said. “I think it’s important for me to bring good energy to the offense and just make plays where I can wherever the offense needs me, whether that’s at running back or at receiver or wherever they need me, even in blocking schemes.”

Smith said he believes Godfrey’s teammates respond to him in a positive way.

“I think the kids see how much he cares and that shows in his work ethic and it shows in his attitude every day and it shows in how he prepares,” Smith said. “And then you add his experience and his talent level and those go a long way, too. The kid’s got a great talent level, and he works hard and he puts in the hours and kids take note of that. And then on top of that, there’s just his positive attitude and positive leadership qualities.”

With Smith taking over the program, he has made a few changes and Godfrey said he is encouraged by what he has seen thus far.

“I think the offense has made the necessary changes,” Godfrey said. “I think it’s going to make us more explosive and more versatile as an offense. I think we give such max effort every play that no matter what we are [trying to do], I think we’ll be able to do it.”

Committing to UAB or any college program wasn’t on his to-do list prior to the start of the season, but Godfrey said he’s happy with his decision.

“UAB just felt right for me and my family, and I thought it was right that that was my place to go,” he said. “I feel very comfortable with where I’m at, and I’m very comfortable with my commitment. I’m very excited and I have high hopes for our team and I have high hopes for this season.”

A family affair at B.C Rain

B.C. Rain – Amari Yelding

B.C. Rain quarterback Amari Yelding has a close relationship with his head coach. Then again, that’s to be expected. After all, his head coach is also his father, Lawrence Yelding. The two have always been close, but in recent seasons, with Lawrence Yelding taking over the Red Raiders’ program in 2019 after serving as an assistant coach at Daphne for several seasons, their bond has grown stronger.

As a freshman in 2020, Amari Yelding took over as the team’s starting quarterback and he held that position last season as well. He enters this week’s game at Excel as the starter for a third season and both father and son, head coach and quarterback, believe this will be a good year for the Red Raiders.

“It’s awesome to coach him,” Lawrence said. “I had two other boys [Khalil and Rashad] that I coached when I was at Daphne, and position-wise both of them were defensive linemen. So just the time to work with [Amari] on the offensive side of the ball a little has been rewarding. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to stop people [as a defensive coach], and then you find yourself kind of pulling for this one because he’s on the offensive side of the ball and wanting him to be really, really successful. It’s just been a great experience, and it’s been fun to watch him grow as a football player and become a leader on our team.”

So the question was posed to Lawrence: When they are in the middle of a game does the head coach see his quarterback as his son or as one of his players? And the same was asked of Amari: Does he see the head coach or his dad on the sidelines?

“I see Coach Yelding,” Amari said. “You try not to get too far into it. At the end of the day, it’s all about being successful. I treat him as Coach Yelding throughout the day. He’s Coach Yelding in the building and he’s Coach Yelding when we get to campus in the morning. He’s not Pops again until we’re pulling off.

“It’s great, a great experience to play for my dad. I feel like I can be coached better and coached to a higher level because I know at the end of the day that he wants what’s best for me. And the knowledge and communication that’s able to be passed down, not just in the fieldhouse and on the field, but on the way home or just when we’re home on the weekends. I feel like I’m always in a position where I can grow and learn more and make him proud, as well as getting the opportunity to play for him like my brothers did.

Lawrence has a similar take, noting, “I’m watching as Coach Yelding,” he said. “I tell him, ‘Hey, man, we gotta eat.’ With that being said, you’ve got to perform at a high level.’’

The head coach was complimentary of his quarterback and the preparation he has taken heading into the upcoming season, as well as the leadership he has shown through the position he plays.

“He started as a ninth grader and 10th grader. He’s 19 games in and he’s seen quite a bit of varsity football against the good competition that we play,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s what’s been so exciting and fun about it. He’s at a point now where he’s physically ready — now he’s a varsity football player physically. He’s had to be a varsity football player the past two years, but physically he wasn’t quite there. Now he’s a little bit bigger, a little bit faster and hopefully, that’s going to be beneficial for us. We’re looking forward to it.”

Amari said he believes he and his teammates are ready to take the next step.

“I’m proud of them,” he said.

Washington finds his way back to the gridiron

Elberta – Tyshaun Washington

Tyshaun Washington has found his place on the Elberta football team, but it took some convincing. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior was more interested in basketball and other activities and had decided to concentrate on those. He had once played football, but no longer had an interest in the sport.

Elberta head coach Nathan McDaniel, seeing Washington walk the hallways at the school and asking others about him as an athlete, decided to make his pitch. It took a little time and a good dose of patience, but McDaniel was successful.

Today, Washington, an honorable mention member of Lagniappe’s Class 2A-5A All-Area team last season, is one of the leaders on Elberta’s defense.

“Ty has played football for a long time but he took a couple of years off before I got here and he was just a basketball player,” McDaniel said. “We were fortunate enough to get him back out — last year was his first year back out — and he’s got not only the tangibles you want to be a great athlete, but he’s got the intangibles too.

“Convincing him to return wasn’t too bad. He had a lot of success in basketball. He didn’t play my first year, and we sat down in the offseason and talked to him and his mom. His uncle was a big-time player at Nicholls State, so football runs in the family, and I think it was just getting him back out there and getting that taste of it again for him a little bit.”

Although he plays the game with a passion and an instinct that belies the fact he spent a couple of years away from the game, Washington said he’s glad to be back playing the sport again, and he hopes it will be a part of his future in college as well.

“At first I just didn’t feel the love for it anymore because mentally I wasn’t there,” he said. “When I came back, [McDaniel] just kept telling me every day after basketball and whenever he saw me in the hallway to come back out. When I came back I fell in love with where I had left off. It was probably two weeks after I came back that I knew this is where I belong.

“When I first came back, those first few games it felt like I was undersized, but that’s because I was playing against some pretty good wide receivers. But as I kept going, I started coming to school early in the mornings to put some extra work in, and I just started feeling more comfortable. This season I just want to lead my team as far as we can go. I want to become more positive as our team grows and just set a standard.”

McDaniel said Washington isn’t just a player filling out a spot in the starting lineup. He said the senior brings a lot to the table.

“He’s a great leader and he’s savvy,” McDaniel said. “He understands what we’re trying to do and why we’re trying to do it. He’s a great all-around player. All the kids like him and all the coaches like him and he’s a good one to have in your locker room. … Athletically, he can play with anybody. I think he’s a [NCAA] Division I player and he’s going to have an opportunity to play at the next level. What sets him apart, and maybe this comes from basketball, but he’s a smart kid and he’s extremely savvy. He sees it, and he sees what’s happening and he understands what he’s trying to do within the coverage that we’re playing.”

Washington said he and his teammates are ready for the upcoming season and are looking to make a statement.

“We always talk about our community and our program just rising and being the best that we can be,” he said.

Burnette has ‘Faith’ his team will go far this year

Faith Academy – Christian Burnette

It would seem Christian Burnette’s fate was determined at birth, or so the story goes.

“I’ve been playing football since I was young,” the Faith Academy standout said recently. “The story my parents tell me is when I was born the doctor said, ‘You’ve got a little running back.’ Ever since then I’ve just been running at a place that I love and doing what I can for God because He gave me this body, so I have to use it the best that I can.”

He has used it well. Last season he was the Rams’ leading rusher, picking up hard yards up the middle and also getting to the outside to pick up big chunks of yardage. This season, he’ll return to that spot as the main cog in the Rams’ offensive scheme, but he will also get some playing time on defense in the secondary, and probably at a few spots on special teams too.

Head coach Jack French said Burnette is a natural leader and has earned the respect of his teammates, both on the field and off.

“First of all, Christian Burnette is way more than a football player,” he said. “He is a Christian and he’s a good student here and everybody here respects and admires him. He’s one of those guys that you hope your son will grow up and be like. He carries that responsibility on his shoulders, plus being one of the leaders on this team. And then he’s a great player. He can run the ball, we do a lot with him in the passing game, he’ll play defense this year, and he’s taking it all in stride.

“He’s been playing out here since the eighth grade, and he got several carries playing in the eighth grade. He turned around and got a lot more carries as a freshman and wanted more [than he received]. He had a lot of maturing to do. But he got a lot of carries then, a whole lot more as a sophomore and last year, again, he was one of the guys we counted on, and will again this year, if not more.”

A 6-foot-0, 205-pound senior, Burnette’s versatility makes him a valuable asset to the Rams’ fortunes, both on offense and defense. Last season, Faith Academy posted a 7-5 overall record and earned a fourth straight postseason appearance, all under French’s direction. While he doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, Burnette said he is just one among a group that has helped Faith Academy improve.

“I think I present, not so much an unstoppable force, but when I’m bonded with my team — the bond that we have is different, which is why we can make the plays that we make on this field,” he said. “Those 80-yard runs and 90-yard runs, they don’t come from nothing.

“I call [my teammates] my young’uns. They’re more like brothers to me. I really want to see everyone come out here and have fun and get better as a team. I think we can get better while having fun at the same time.”

Burnette wasn’t always the main attraction of the program, but as he has matured and gained experience year by year, he has added to his responsibilities.

“He’s like any other kid; he had a lot of growing up to do,” French said. “But at the same time, his family made sure he was taking care of his business, and he did. He was just hungry. He always was, and that’s a good quality. We’re proud of the way he’s developed, and all of our seniors. Kids really change from freshmen to seniors. It’s kind of a wondrous thing to watch.”

Burnette said he hopes he and his teammates will be able to continue their string of playoff appearances. “I think we have a great chance of going far this year,” he said.

‘A new dimension to the Gulf Shores’ attack’

Gulf Shores – Brendon Byrd

When Mark Hudspeth took over as head coach of the Gulf Shores High School football program last year he was pleased to welcome running back-defensive back Ronnie Royal to the team. Royal transferred to Gulf Shores from Alexandria where he was named the National Freshman of the Year by an online service.

This year, Royal will have company in the offensive backfield as former Spanish Fort quarterback Brendon Byrd has transferred to Gulf Shores for his senior season. Hudspeth said last season opposing teams could key in on Royal. This year, there’s Royal and Byrd as well as a couple of other skill position players on offense that will require the attention of opposing defenses, thus making the Dolphins’ offense more effective.

Byrd brings a lot of experience and talent to the Gulf Shores roster. Last season, Spanish Fort and Gulf Shores were both in Class 6A, Region 1, with the Toros finishing second and the Dolphins fifth and out of the playoffs. Byrd, who is equally adept at passing and running with the football, threw for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for 655 yards and 10 scores.

Hudspeth said Byrd adds a new dimension to the Gulf Shores’ attack.

“To be honest with you, he’s what we’re looking for with our style of offense,” Hudspeth said of Byrd. “We need a quarterback that can run for our offense to be as effective as it can be, and he definitely brings that dynamic to it.

“Last year, for example, Ronnie was our running back and he was really the only skill guy on the field. So it was all 22 eyes on defense staring at Ronnie. Now, with the addition of Brendon, you’ve got Brendon going right and Ronnie going left and you’ve got a J.R. Gardner on the field at the same time. So you’ve got J.R., Ronnie and Brendon Byrd, and now Brayden Jackson on the field at the same time. You’re stretching the field horizontally and vertically, so [defenses] have to account for all of those players, not just for one like they did last year.”

For his part, Byrd said he’s excited to join the Gulf Shores program and is looking forward to what he can bring to the Dolphins, who will play in Class 5A, Region 1 this season.

“We’re starting to work together, and we’re trying to find the groove with things,” Byrd said. “We’re looking really good though. I think by the first month I got all the plays down and everything kept getting better and better. We’ve worked with [the offensive gameplan] and keep finding things that we can do. Our offense is really starting to open up.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of players all across the field, and we can just open things up and throw it to anybody. We’re going to be deadly around the outside and the inside. Our line is really great.”

Hudspeth said he has noticed the difference in the offense and he, too, expects good things from that side of the ball this year.

“We’re going to be better up front because we’re a year older,” he said. “Just about everybody’s back and we’re bigger and stronger. And I think just with the addition of more guys on the field that can really make plays — we’ve got some ways, I hope, to stretch the field, and I’m really excited to see what we can do.”

Hudspeth touted Byrd’s adjustment to his new team and the leadership role he has taken on, he added.

“These kids down here in this region, they all know each other,” Hudspeth said. “They see each other at camps all summer, and they get to know one another. So it wasn’t like he wasn’t familiar with any of our players. He’s a hard worker and he’s such a good kid that they all meshed together pretty quick.”

Moorer is LeFlore’s ‘defensive Swiss Army knife’

LeFlore – Kevin Moorer

Kevin Moorer saw himself as a basketball player, so that was the sport to which he originally gravitated. He enjoyed the game and was a good player, and it appeared as though that would be the sport where he placed his focus.

Then things changed.

His cousin Chavan Scruggs, who loved football, passed away, and in an effort to honor his memory — and at the urging of members of the LeFlore coaching staff who saw the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder as someone who would excel at the sport — Moorer decided to give football a try.

Not surprisingly, at least not to the coaches and others who encouraged him to play, Moorer quickly caught on and excelled at the sport. In this, his senior season, the defensive end is one of the leaders of the Rattlers’ defense, and he has developed a passion for the game; he is expected to get the opportunity to play at the next level.

“I started playing football my 11th-grade year,” Moorer said. “Some coaches, they talked to me, and they were telling me some different stuff. I used to think that I was a basketball player, but they talked me into playing football. And when I started playing football, my cousin passed away, and that just made me take football a lot more serious because this is what he loved to do. He was a big reason that I started playing.”

It didn’t take Moorer long to develop a passion for the game, nor did it take long before he stepped into a key role with the Rattlers. Not only is he an important part of the defense, but he has worked himself into getting time on the offensive side of the ball as well. Asked about his offensive position, he said he plays “all over the place.”

“This was my first time playing high school football, and I didn’t know it was fun,” he said. “When I came out here, I just liked it and it felt like I should have liked it the whole time. It felt natural.

“Football is what I like to do, so I don’t like to come off the field. I feel like if there’s any way I can help the team, then I want to be on the field. It comes easy because it’s what I want to do.”

New LeFlore head coach Renardo Jackson said he had heard about Moorer before he actually saw him play.

“I had heard rumblings throughout the city, but with us [Vigor, where he was defensive coordinator last season] being 4A and [LeFlore] being 5A, we really didn’t have too many game films with LeFlore on it,” Jackson explained. “But I had heard that LeFlore had a super athletic, hybrid-type player on their defense. When I got here I was definitely surprised because when you hear about [a player being] 6-4 or 6-3, rarely do you get the build, and he’s really 6-4, 220.”

In preseason workouts and practices, Moorer has often gotten the attention of LeFlore coaches and teammates with his athleticism and his quickly developing instincts for the game.

“One of the things that stands out for sure is his stature and his athleticism,” said Jackson, who describes Moorer as his “defensive Swiss Army knife.”

“You don’t find a lot of 6-4, 220-pound athletes that can fly around and play a lot of different positions. So his size and his athleticism and his range definitely stood out in my first week of being here. What has stood out the most in practice is his development as far as understanding our system defensively and how we plan to use his skill set.”

Moorer said he believes this will be a turnaround season for the Rattlers.

“I think we can have a winning season and make it to the playoffs,” he said. “I think we’ll be better on and off the field.”



Blaylock a ‘baller’ for the Bulldogs

UMS-Wright – Cole Blaylock

Football is in UMS-Wright standout Cole Blaylock’s DNA. Those who watch him play or even take part in practice sessions note not only the smoothness and aggressiveness with which he goes about his work, but the enjoyment he appears to get from playing the game.

“I’ve been playing since I was young,” Blaylock, a 6-foot-0, 185-pounder said. “Getting the ball and scoring is like no other feeling. Playing with friends, it’s always a fun sport to play.”

Having success adds to the enjoyment, and Blaylock plays a key role for one of the most successful programs in the Mobile area. Not only is he the team’s starting running back, but he’ll also be used on defense and elsewhere.

“I love the variety, absolutely,” he said. “That way you get to do a bunch of different things and that’s a lot more fun than just being one-dimensional. You get to catch passes, run around, carry the ball, make tackles. It’s fun.”

Asked to describe his running style, Blaylock had a simple answer.

“Run over somebody so [Head] Coach [Terry] Curtis doesn’t yell at me,” he said.

Curtis is likely more apt to yell for Blaylock than to yell at him. Last season, Blaylock rushed for 1,398 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 106 yards, returning 17 kickoffs for 511 yards and another score, and returning 29 punts for 406 yards. He was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State selection and he was named Lagniappe’s Offensive Player of the Year for Class 2A-5A.

“Cole is just a gamer man, a baller, whatever you want to call it,” Curtis said. “He just loves to play the game. He’s a great teammate, and he’ll play any position you want him to play. We’re working him some on defense, wideout, running back, quarterback, kick returner. He could probably kick off too if we needed him to. He’s just that kind of player. And the good thing about it is he just does it. He doesn’t ask any questions about ‘Why are you doing this?’ or ‘Why are you putting me there?’ We could stick him over at defense for a week and leave him there and you’d never hear a word out of him. He comes to play every day, every practice, and the guys follow that kind of stuff. They all like him, for a lot of reasons, and he likes to compete. He’ll compete his tail off if you put something out there to play for, whether it’s fishing or whatever it may be. He’ll compete with you.”

And there’s more, Curtis said.

“He’s football smart. I don’t know how much he watches it on TV or things like that, but he’s football smart. He understands the game. On offense, he understands what the defense is trying to do. He knows what’s going on and the kids know he knows that, so about half the time they are asking him, ‘What do I do? Where do I go? Where am I supposed to be?’ or whatever. And he always has an answer for them.”

And he has a trait that has served him well as a running back — he falls forward.

“That’s the only thing my dad told me when I first started playing football was fall forward because that extra two or three yards gives you so many more options,” Blaylock explained. “Instead of third and six you might have third and three.”

Curtis mentioned the falling forward philosophy as well.

“He’s tough and he’s got great vision,” he said. “He can see the holes, and he knows when to slow down, and he knows when to speed up. He’s not the fastest running back that you’re ever going to see, but he’s fast enough that when he hits the hole, he’s tough to tackle, and he always seems to fall forward.”

Towner’s ‘will to win’ is contagious

Vigor – Michael Towner

There is a force that drives the Vigor defensive unit — in truth, the entire team ­— and that force is defensive lineman Michael Towner. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior, who has offered his verbal commitment to UAB, was the Wolves’ leader on defense last season when they won the Class 4A state championship and posted a 14-1 record.

He’s back this year, along with several other returning starters on defense, and he’s looking to improve on his play from a year ago that saw him earn first-team All-State honors and selection as the Class 4A Lineman of the Year. He made 113 tackles, including 10 sacks, while also collecting four interceptions, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and scoring three defensive touchdowns.

And his head coach, Markus Cook, said he’ll be even better this season, even with the team moving to Class 5A.

“He is physically dominant,” Cook said. “He has that will to win. He is very competitive and he doesn’t want to lose in anything that he does. He strives to be the best. When he steps on the field he feels that he’s the best player every time and so he knows that to be the best player on the field he has to outwork the competition. He comes to work every day and he wants to outwork people and that’s what he does. He outworks people and if you watch his film, he kind of overpowers people. He just has that will — the will to win and the will not to lose. He won’t quit. That’s what I think separates Michael from everyone else. He just wants it.”

Towner passes along his approach to those around him, Cook said.

“It’s pretty contagious. You have to step your game up,” he said. “We have a couple of young [offensive] linemen, and I’ll just say it, he’s going to abuse them every time. Now, you’re either going to get better or he’s going to keep doing the same thing to you. He’s not going to take it easy [on you], he’s going to make you better. I’d say that’s one of his biggest leadership attributes is that he makes sure that everyone around him works.

“He makes sure that everyone around him raises their level of play. He has a standard and he doesn’t waver from it; every time he hits the field, he wants to be the best player on the field, the most physical and most dominant player on the field, and he doesn’t waver from it. When you watch him practice, it’s just like you’re watching him in a game. It’s the same every day. It’s that simple.”

Towner said the experience of winning the state championship last season has only served to push him for more, push him to improve on his play from a year ago, though he wants the team to match its achievement — winning a state title.

“Last season just showed us how far we can go,” he said. “We’ve pretty much got the same team from last year, we just lost a couple of pieces to the puzzle, but they can be replaced. But winning it all showed us how really good we can be and how far we’ve come as a team. … I want to win state again at 5A and to be 5A Lineman of the Year this year.”

Cook said he won’t be surprised if Cook reaches his personal goals, and he recognizes he has a good frontman for a team seeking to win another crown.

“He’s a big plus,” Cook said. “What he brings to the table a lot of people wish they had that. He knows how to separate himself from everyone and he knows how to be that leader. He’s been doing it for so long — he’s been starting since he was in the ninth grade — so it’s nothing new to Michael.”

Williams does ‘everything right’ for the Lions

Williamson – Jeremy Williams

Last season, Williamson defensive coordinator Antonio Coleman asked Jeremy Williams to move from backup quarterback to defensive end. Williams made the move, and it proved quite successful. This year, with Coleman now the school’s interim head coach and Williams established as a force on the defensive side of the ball, he asked Williams to move back to quarterback. Of course, Williams honored the request.

“It’s been great, but it’s been a little bit more challenging,” Williams said of the move back to the most important position on offense. “There are a lot more reads and that makes it a little more difficult. You have to read a lot about the defense, but I’m getting the hang of it. I’m getting better day by day.

“It was the plan all along. I always wanted to play quarterback, but I had to make the switch [last year] for the team and go play defense. I just had to make changes for the team.”

His time on defense was not a waste, as his 12 sacks indicate. Plus, he picked up some knowledge by playing on that side of the ball that will serve him well as he makes his return to quarterback.

“I learned that if something leaves, something else is coming,” Williams said of defensive strategies. “If the outside backer is leaving, the defensive end is slanting. That helps me with the reads and the RPOs [run-pass options] and stuff like that.”

He said he’s happy to be back at quarterback.

“It feels like I fit in, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Williams said. “I get better and better by the day. I’m not where I want to be at right now. I could be a little more crisp. But I feel like I’m getting the hang of it.”

Helping him make the adjustment back to quarterback is Jamarcus Russell, the former Williamson standout who played at LSU and was a No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Williams said having Russell tutor him at the position is a big advantage.

“He’s great because he’s been at the highest level there is, and I’m trying to get there,” Williams said.

Coleman said he’s happy with the progress Williams has made, and he’s looking forward to watching his progress throughout the season.

“Jeremy’s attention to detail stands out,” he said. “And he’s a smart kid off the field, who will be in the running for valedictorian. Any quarterback needs to be smart and he manages the game well. Jamarcus pushes on him hard, Jamarcus and Jamal [Henry], our two offensive coordinators, they are on him hard every day. He wants to get better. He’s in the film room, he’s being a leader on and off the field. He’s just a special kid. You feel like he’s worked hard on and off the field the previous three years and in his fourth year, he deserves to be in a position to take this team to a championship.

“He started at defensive end for me last year because he was so talented, and I had to get him on the field. He had 12 sacks last year and he had never played the position before. So this kid is a talent, he’s an athlete and he’s actually my cousin. He’s a kid that does everything right. Everything.”

Coleman said moving back to quarterback has not been a problem for Williams, and he expects him to be a strong leader on offense this season.

“He’s a quick study, but what we have to understand is Jeremy is just like a freshman at quarterback,” he said. “When I say a freshman, it’s his first year of playing quarterback. He’s been the backup [in the past] and he got in the Vigor game last year, but he’s never had total control of the offense. But Jamarcus and Jamal will have him ready.”



Sizing up Bayside’s Graham Uter

Bayside Academy – Graham Uter

Phil Lazenby is entering his 16th season as head football coach at Bayside Academy, and in that time he has watched the growth and progress of a lot of boys attending the school play football from youth programs to junior varsity to the varsity level.

One of those boys is Graham Uter, who made himself pretty easy to follow based on his continued growth over the years.

“I’ve mostly been the tallest kid in my grade, or the second tallest,” Uter, now standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 270 pounds, said. “But my size and my strength didn’t start coming until about my sophomore season when I started working out heavier [in the weight room], and this year especially I’ve been working out more and heavier and trying to fill out my body.”

The sight of Uter, just a junior this season, on the football field and around the school makes Lazenby happy.

“It’s really good to have watched him progress through the years,” Lazenby said. “This is going to be a very, very important year for him because the recruiting cycle begins earlier and earlier. Of course, we’re concerned with Bayside Academy and that’s where we want his focus to be. But those things [recruiting] will come if you have a good year and you play hard. They’ll know where you are. The word gets around if you have somebody with good size.

“He’s almost 6-5, 270, and we don’t have many kids like that around here. He’s a really good kid, very coachable, and he comes from a great family. His brother, a sophomore, also plays on the team and he’s going to be a good player too.”

Size isn’t Uter’s only asset, Lazenby said. Growing up with the Bayside program, he has learned its ins and outs and is aware of the offensive and defensive schemes.

“Graham is smart and he tries every day to do what you ask him to do,” Lazenby said. “He’s our starting left tackle on offense, and he’ll play a lot on defense too. Or vice versa. He’s going to switch time in and out so he can get a little rest, but he’s going to be on the field a lot. What makes him really important to us is he knows what we’re doing offensively and defensively, and he pays attention to what we’re doing and he has a good knowledge of the game.”

Uter said growing up in the same system has been a plus and has played a key role in his football development.

“It’s great because you get to know all the coaches and understand the playbook and how they like things done,” he said. “I have good chemistry with everyone who has been here for a while and the coaches too, so we’re on the same page most of the time, and it’s just real helpful to have been together for a long time.”

He also is a member of the Bayside basketball team and Uter said his participation in the sport has aided in his development with the football team.

“That’s probably the main reason my footwork is pretty good for a big guy,” he said. “The main thing is I’ve gotten a lot quicker running up and down the floor a lot, because it’s a really quick game. It doesn’t stop much so when you’re on the court you’ve got to be able to run up and down the court.”

Bayside has moved from Class 3A the past 14 seasons to Class 4A for at least the next two seasons. Uter and Lazenby said there is excitement concerning the move up. And Uter, who will man the left tackle spot on offense and play defensive end and defensive tackle on the other side of the ball.

“I love football,” he said. “I want to be on the field as much as I can.”

Pearson shines on both sides of the ball for Orange Beach

Orange Beach – Chris Pearson

Orange Beach’s Chris Pearson is a busy and productive guy. He is the leader of the Makos’ secondary but he also provides a lot of punch and importance to the offensive attack as well. He’s a top-flight, two-for-one player in a relatively new program — this will be just the third season of football for the Makos — that is making the jump from Class 2A to Class 4A this season.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior has verbally committed to sign with UAB after the season, and he was recruited as a safety. But new Orange Beach head coach Jamey DuBose, who won two state championships at Prattville and another at Central-Phenix City, said while Pearson is obviously a talented defensive back, colleges might want to check him out as an offensive player as well.

“When I got in here I found out that a lot of the colleges are looking at him as a safety,” DuBose said. “I think he could play corner at the next level. That’s what I told a lot of SEC [recruiters]. With his height and his size, I do believe he could be a big corner at that level. I think he’s that kind of athlete who could transition over and play it, but a lot of schools are looking at him as a safety, and he’s committed to UAB.

“But as I’ve told all these coaches that I’ve talked to, if it doesn’t work out on the defensive side I do think he could be a special guy on the offensive side. There’s many things that he brings to the table. I’ve been an offensive coach in this state for many, many years, and I’ve seen a lot of really good ones, and I think Chris has the ability to be in that group if he works at it every day and in the right kind of offense.”

Regardless of the position Pearson, a first-team All-State selection last season as a defensive back and a member of the Lagniappe All-Area Class 2A-5A team, plays for the Makos, he’ll be counted on to produce. He’s certainly done that in the past. Last year he made 43 solo tackles and added 27 assists on defense where he also had five tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. He also intercepted four passes, returning three of them for touchdowns. On offense, he had 1,092 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns, while catching seven passes for another 192 yards and four scores.

“He’s an electric player,” DuBose said. “He’s a playmaker, a very athletic young man who runs well and does a lot of good things with the ball in his hands. Defensively, he’s a physical guy who gets to the ball, and he’s able to technique a lot of guys playing man-to-man. He brings a lot to the table. He gives us the opportunity to blitz him, and the opportunity to drop him in coverage. He’s versatile and he can do many, many things.

“We’re going to have to work him on both sides of the ball. You’re going to see him play wide receiver and you might see him in the backfield. … He’s a versatile young man.”

Pearson said he likes being on the field, whether it’s on offense or defense, and his goal is to help Orange Beach, which went 9-2 a year ago, produce another successful season.

“Last year has given us a lot of confidence,” Pearson said. “When in doubt, we just look back to last season and try to progress off that season. It feels good to try to build on something new, and it’s always good to have success early. I love the mindset of our team and the mindset of the coaches going into this season.”

DuBose said he expects Pearson to have a strong season.

“He’s worked hard and challenged himself every day,” he said.



Reed finds himself front and center for the Gators

Satsuma – Waylon Reed

New Satsuma head football coach Rodney Jordan, soon after arriving at the school, went to his biggest offensive lineman, 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior Waylon Reed, and told him he’d like to move him from offensive tackle to center. For his last season.

Reed’s answer was succinct: OK.

And that was that. Reed had just that quickly and easily moved positions along the offensive front.

“I’ve moved him from tackle to center simply because I think his best chance of playing at the next level — and he’s very much a candidate to play at the next level — will be at the center position,” Jordan said of his reasoning for the switch. “A lot of times when college coaches come by and ask about offensive linemen, a question they often ask is, ‘Can he snap?’ And Waylon can snap. I like having a big, strong guy up the middle and Waylon is a big, strong guy. He gives us a big body and a strong presence up the middle, and he’s done a phenomenal job. He really hadn’t played that position up until I got here five weeks ago.”

Reed said Jordan’s request caught him off guard a bit, but he’s fine with the change.

“It was a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “I wasn’t really expecting it. But [Coach] told me I had a good chance of going to the next level, so I stuck with it. It’s been pretty smooth, switching from tackle. I find it a little easier because I get to control the ball on every play. The hardest part is just keeping my snap good. Of course, down [field] blocks are hard because I have to snap the ball and then go down [field].

“It’s definitely a big change. From not having to snap the ball to controlling the ball on every play. Just learning different play types. At tackle, you’ve got to go farther when you set and at center, you don’t have to go as far. But then you have doubles [teams] on almost every play on run plays.”

Reed said he has some experience at the position, having played there in junior high.

Certainly, his presence is the most dominant of all the players along the Gators’ offensive front. It was what caught Jordan’s eye when he first met the players on his new team.

“Number one, he’s 6-4, 275, so when you meet him, he’s a man of stature,” Jordan said. “And since I’ve been on the job here the past five weeks he’s been one of our biggest team leaders. When I have explained, this is how I want things done, he’s been one of the guys who has helped the younger guys do what they need to be doing. He helps explain to the kids exactly what I want. He’s also been stepping up by challenging his teammates to get better. He has been here every day and done everything that we’ve asked.”

Jordan said there are a lot of things to like about Reed and his approach to the game, and he learned a lot about his new center in how he handled the position move.

“He didn’t blink an eye,” Jordan said. “We really didn’t break out a football until that last week in July and when I started I wanted to see what kind of shape we were in. I didn’t know what they had been doing in that month of June. So we waited until the last before we broke out the footballs. I waited until then before I said anything to him [about the move].”

Now settled into his new spot, Reed said he has seen a lot of improvement across the board with the Gators in preseason workouts.

“With our seniors and our up-and-coming underclassmen, I think we have a chance [to be good]. I really do,” Reed said.



Taking it ‘one step at a time’

St. Michael – Ezra Sexton

It’s hard to imagine today, but football wasn’t really a top priority for St. Michael’s Ezra Sexton. His involvement in the sport was more an afterthought than a plan, but all that has changed.

“I started playing football in seventh or eighth grade and I never stepped on the field until my freshman year in high school,” Sexton said. “It’s hard now seeing something that was like, well, I guess I’ll go try out for football, to now. It didn’t really go my way until I got to high school and started to get some playing time, and I started to figure it out.

“I think what makes it so exciting for me is it’s not just about me, it’s about we’re all doing our part toward a greater goal, which is first to execute a play, then to execute a drive and win a game and win a season. It’s all just one step at a time, so I like that. But I also like to run around with the ball in my hand and I like to make big plays. I like all aspects of the game, whether it’s offense or defense or special teams. Kicking the ball is kind of fun too when you can make some field goals and change how the game goes.”

It doesn’t hurt that Sexton was a part of the St. Michael team last season when the Cardinals reversed their fortunes under head coach Philip Rivers. St. Michael posted a 6-3 record last season and came within a whisper of earning the school’s first-ever playoff spot.

“It felt like a real swift turnaround in our culture and in our performance as well,” Sexton said. “That turnaround, it sparked a lot of excitement in the whole school, not just in the football team. Everybody started to rally around the football team and come together. This year we’re looking to do a lot more great things now that we really have a lot more confidence in ourselves.”

Rivers receives a lot of credit for turning things around at the school and Sexton said he enjoys the “creative, fast-paced” offense his coach has designed. Rivers has also changed the culture, Sexton said, in a positive way.

“When I first started with the program, I was just happy to be out there,” Sexton said. “Then when I figured out my thing, I saw how the team was, and it was kind of dreary and some of us didn’t even want to go out there on Friday nights. Some of us didn’t even want to dress out. It was dreary and kind of sad. It wasn’t always bad, but it wasn’t as exciting and as tight-knit as we are now.”

Rivers said Sexton and the other players turned things around, and he looks for them to lead the way for the team into the future, noting the team belongs to the players and they are taking ownership.

“Usually your best players, you hope, are your hardest-working guys, though that’s not always the case,” Rivers said. “Ezra is one of the hardest-working guys on the team. He knows the offensive scheme probably as good as anybody in the room. His understanding of the offense really helps him and allows us to use him in a lot of different ways. And he leads in a lot of ways, not just running with the ball.”



McBride puts the work in for the Warriors

Cottage Hill – Kelvon McBride

As Kelvon McBride goes, so go the Cottage Hill Christian Warriors. Certainly, that’s true on defense, but with his experience and the leadership skills he has put on display heading into this season, the senior defensive back is affecting the team as a whole as well.

Head coach Bobby Parrish said he has seen McBride grow into that role since Parrish first took over as the Warriors’ head coach last season, and summer workouts and preseason practices have only served to cement McBride’s status as a leader on the team.

“It’s his work ethic,” Parrish said of what sets McBride apart from others on the roster. “I think he had a goal that he wanted to play on the next level and, just being honest, I think he’s done everything he had to do to get there. I think it’s paying off for him.

“Everybody needs that leader, and by him being out here for four years he’s proven that he’s a leader. He’s the first one out here at practice, or if he’s not the first he’s the second one. And I’m talking about being here two hours before practice. He’s leading in the weight room and doing everything that a leader is supposed to do, and the other kids are following him.”

McBride is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior who has verbally committed to sign with Vanderbilt of the SEC. He has received attention from other schools as well; some still ask the coaching staff about him.

“What makes him special is his size and athleticism,” Parrish said. “I could kind of see that his ninth-grade year when he came here. He wasn’t as heavy as he is [now] back then, but he had good height, and he didn’t mind going up against those seniors or anyone like that. It’s great to have someone of that caliber on your team.”

For his part, McBride said being a leader is equally as important as the plays made on the field.

“I just want to be a better leader and take control of the team and make sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “For the team, I just want everybody to give max effort.”

He has done that in his time at Cottage Hill. Last season, he made 33 solo tackles and added 35 assists while also forcing three fumbles and returning an interception for a touchdown. On offense, he caught 30 passes for 10 touchdowns and had 18 carries for 101 yards.

“I think from his freshman year to now he’s improved the most concerning the physicality of the game,” Parrish said. “He’s more physical now. Back then he was a defensive back and he was covering those senior wide receivers. He knew he couldn’t play that year because he was ineligible after [transferring] from public school to private school. But just his weight and his growth, the physical part of it, that’s what stands out since then.

“And we’ve got to have him on offense, and some [colleges recruited him] on offense, it’s just that I think Vanderbilt saw him more as a linebacker-outside backer, and that’s what they offered him as. We’re definitely going to use him on offense everywhere we can.”

McBride said as long as he’s on the field, he doesn’t care if he’s playing offense or defense.

Parrish said he believes McBride will only get better.

“I think his ceiling is very high,” he said. “Once he gets to Vanderbilt and starts eating right and gets in the weight room on a different level than high school, I think once he gets on a program, his ceiling is very high because the mental part of it, the physical part of it, it’s all there.”

McBride said he simply enjoys playing the game and working with his teammates. “Your teammates always have your back,” he said.

Four-star recruit Sterling Dixon is ready to get back on the field

Mobile Christian – Sterling Dixon

Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell can quickly recall the first time he saw Sterling Dixon.

“I remember vividly the first time I saw him. He was in the eighth grade and he dunked a basketball. You don’t see many eighth-graders who can dunk a basketball,” Cottrell said.

In the seasons to come, on the field and the court, Dixon would produce many other feats that have made Cottrell — and many others, including college recruiters — stop and take notice.

“I was just amazed at his athleticism at a young age,” Cottrell said of the now 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior who is a four-star recruit. “Football, basketball, he could probably run track and do some other things too. When he first played for me on varsity in the ninth grade he started every game. He just has a phenomenal motor and he just runs. He has a really high ceiling as far as his growth.”

In a sense, Dixon is making a return this season. He suffered an injury to his left shoulder early last season that required surgery and forced him to miss almost all of his sophomore season. He is back and said his shoulder is “100 percent, if not better,” and he’s ready to get back on the field.

“I’m feeling great,” Dixon said. “It’s really crazy. Everybody is behind me and supporting me, and they’re eager to see what I can do on the field. I’m just thanking God that I’m back. The injury just made me more hungry, honestly. I was scared [following the injury]. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but it really worked out for the better. It made me hungry, and I got stronger this year and faster and I learned a lot.”

The missed season hasn’t led to recruiters turning away. If anything, recruiting efforts have increased for the junior defensive back.

“When Andres Fox was recruited and he signed with Stanford I thought it was crazy,” Cottrell said of the recruiting buzz Fox created. “And then when Deontae Lawson was recruited and signed with Alabama I just thought it was, again, crazy, the process of recruiting.

“But I never dreamed it could be like what it’s been with [Dixon]. He’s got more than 30 Division I offers, from USC to Notre Dame to Miami to Texas, and Alabama, Auburn and Georgia, Arkansas. It’s been absolutely insane how the process has been for him. But he looks at it as a blessing, and he’s been very humble about it.”

Of the interest, Dixon said, “It’s been a blessing. I just thank God and Coach Cottrell and my family for it. They have supported me every day and my teammates have made me better. … Those two guys [Fox, Lawson] really mentored me. They told me it was coming, and they told me what to expect when that time arrived.”

Look for Dixon to be used in a variety of ways in Mobile Christian’s defensive scheme this season.

“Our defensive coordinator, Charles Lawson, has done a tremendous job of moving him around according to the situation,” Cottrell said. “He moves him around a lot — he plays outside backer, inside backer, he plays defensive end, and they even put him inside some. The plan is to put him in a one-on-one situation as much as possible. Our defensive coaches have done a great job putting him in a great position to make plays. He’s just such a dynamic leader.”

Dixon said he likes the plan that has been employed for him.

“Coach Lawson looks for different ways to use me and he likes to move me around. He tells me to be ready for everything. … Sometimes I play in the middle, sometimes I’m outside, sometimes at defensive end, just based upon what’s going to be the best look for the team,” he said.



Gates ready to lead the Chieftains to victory



Chickasaw – Jaylen Gates

No one had to tell Jaylen Gates of his new responsibilities. He recognized the situation from the get-go and he immediately accepted his role, which wasn’t new, just more intensified. So when former running back Jarius Houston left the Chickasaw football team three days into fall practice, Gates knew that meant he would need to take on a greater leadership role, not just on offense but with the team in general. And he was OK with those expectations.

“Since Jarius has been gone, I’ve had to step things up, come to practice early, and basically just become a leader for the guys,” Gates, the Chieftains’ quarterback, said. “We were both already leaders, but since he’s not here [anymore] they have been looking to me and depending on me — coaches, players, all eyes are on me. It’s a big responsibility for me to step up and take over this team.

“I love the responsibility of being in charge of the offense. I’m the quarterback and if I don’t know what I’m doing, nobody will know what they’re doing. It’s all on me.”

C.J. Herring, who is in his first season — heck, his first few weeks — as Chickasaw’s head coach, replacing Ryan Little, who recently left to take a coordinator position at T.R. Miller, said Gates is the right player, the right leader, for his teammates.

“Jaylen brings a lot of experience,” Herring said. “He’s really the point guard. He understands exactly what we’re trying to do, he makes sure people are lined up and he makes sure people know what they’re doing on every play. He knows what the line’s supposed to do, what the wide receivers are supposed to do, what the running back is supposed to do. And he’s a real good distributor of the football. He’s what you look for in a quarterback. He’s a leader; he’s got the intangibles you’re looking for.

“With Jarius leaving there’s more on his shoulders. He’s got to lead them and be the example for these other guys. I’m looking forward to him having a great, great season. I think it’s a natural progression, and Jaylen knows now that he’s the dude, and we’re going to lean on him, and he’s got to be the guy who makes people right and gets everybody around him to rally around going forward. We’re going to be fine. We have a quarterback who has taken a bunch of reps and knows exactly what we’re doing. He knows where the ball is supposed to be. We’re still in good shape.”

Gates will be the trigger of the Chickasaw offense and a player who can also help on defense if called to do so at the cornerback position. Herring said the hope is that he can rest while the defense is on the field, but if the situation calls for it, Gates will be called on for his leadership and talent there as well.

“If it’s late in the game and we’ve got to have it, he’s the guy who’s going to be there because he’s a guy who knows his job and knows where he’s supposed to be. He’s going to compete,” Herring said.

Gates said quarterback is his favorite position, but really, he loves the game itself, so he simply wants to be on the field.

“I’ve been playing since I was 7 years old,” he said. “My brother and my daddy got me interested. They used to always sit in the house and watch games on TV and play the game and I always said, ‘I want to be one of them.’ He finally took me out there. The first day I was a little scared. I was the guy in the back of the line. But in time, when I got older and I got bigger, I just fell in love with the game. I love it.”

Bringing the ‘Neutze mentality’ to St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s – Jake Neutze

If it seems there has been a player named Neutze on the St. Luke’s football roster — and rosters of other sports too, especially baseball — for a long time, well, that’s because it’s true. And there’s another one in the seventh grade.

This season, like his brothers before him, Jake Neutze will play a key role in the Wildcats’ efforts. He’ll play both running back and linebacker and it’s likely he’ll show up on most of the special teams units too.

“J.D. Neutze, John David, who is the oldest, played for us and played for the two teams that went to the third round [of the state playoffs],” St. Luke’s head coach Ronn Lee said. “All these boys started playing for us early, and when I say early I mean in eighth and ninth grade they were seeing time on the field. They are very good athletes, and I feel like, and the team feels like, they do a very good job of being the team leaders. Not necessarily that the team has one leader, but they are kind of the silent leaders that people respond to their work habits instead of the rah-rah kind of thing.”

Apparently, that “thing” has a name — the Neutze mentality.

“Yes, there definitely is [pressure to live up to the success of older brothers],” Jake Neutze said. “I’m always thinking, ‘What if I’m not as good?’ I’m told there’s a thing like a Neutze mentality. There’s always the fear of not, in a sense, not living up to the Neutze mentality or the Neutze effort or whatever, of not living up to my two older brothers, of being great leaders like they were.”

The Neutze brothers include John David, Joshua, Jake and seventh-grader James. Father David Neutze also helps coach the St. Luke’s team, working with inside linebackers on defense and centers on offense.

“Having two older brothers who were great athletes — both went to college to play college baseball — you just want to live up to their standards a little bit,” Jake said. “You want to be as great as they were. That’s my goal — to live up to their accomplishments and even beat their accomplishments.”

Lee said Jake is on his way to reaching his goals.

“It’s hard to tell all that stands out about Jake,” Lee said. “He is a dual-sport athlete, playing football and baseball, and he’s very committed to his baseball teams during the summer. However, he spends as much time in the weight room as any player I’ve ever coached. He’s dedicated to being as strong as he possibly can. He’s dedicated to increasing his speed. And he knows that it will carry over to all sports. It’s hard to say that he loves one sport over another. Jake’s very, very competitive. Whatever season it is is the season that he gives everything he has. I think that’s what allows the other players to say, ‘This guy’s work habits are phenomenal.’”

Lee noted Jake brings a high level of physicality to the game, and it’s the part of the game he most enjoys.

“I think Jake would be disappointed if he wasn’t in the middle of the defense. That’s something he’s evolved to. He’s played in the secondary and he’s played outside linebacker, but he loves playing in the middle and getting in there where it gets a little brutal sometimes. That’s kind of his forte,” Lee said.

Jake agrees: “I really like to hit people. When I played safety at one time I liked it, but I liked being physical in the middle. It’s also like you’re the leader of the defense in a sense. It’s almost like you have to be the baddest guy out there, that you have to have that mentality, almost like a lineman’s mentality. That’s what I like about it, and you’re up close and personal with it.”



























