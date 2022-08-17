Movement, storylines headline 2022 season

The high school football season that begins this week may be unlike any other in the past. When one considers there will be 11 schools with new head coaches, there have been some transfers of players from some area schools to others and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) reclassification created quite a few changes to the lineups for some area regions, there’s a lot a newness to the 2022 season.

And yet the season is as eagerly anticipated as any previous one. After all, it’s football season — yep, it’s finally here — and that’s what matters most.

But you may need a program complete with team rosters to keep up with who is where and who is coaching them.

Let’s start with the coaches. There are only four coaches among the 32 schools in the Lagniappe coverage area who have been at their school for 10 seasons or more. Of course, Terry Curtis at UMS-Wright leads the way. He’s heading into his 24th season with the Bulldogs, and he has won eight state titles there. Bayside Academy’s Phil Lazenby is entering his 16th season, with Jeff Kelly entering his 12th year at Saraland and Eric Collier his 10th at Theodore.

Interestingly, 23 of the 32 head coaches are entering their fourth year or less at their current school.

And there are some players at different schools this season, and it is most notable at the quarterback position. Former Spanish Fort quarterback Brendon Byrd transferred to Gulf Shores. Yet the most interesting switch involves a swap of sorts, as former Daphne quarterback K.J. Lacey transferred to Saraland and former Saraland quarterback Gabe Reynolds transferred to Daphne. And the two teams meet Friday night in Daphne.

The opening week of the season also presents a pair of big rivalries, with “The Battle of Prichard” — Vigor vs. Blount — taking place at Blount and “The Battle of Old Shell Road” — St. Paul’s vs. UMS-Wright — being played at St. Paul’s.

In fact, the schedule of games for the opening week features several good matchups, including Philip Rivers’ St. Michael team hosting Mark Hudspeth’s Gulf Shores team Thursday at Fairhope Municipal Stadium to get the season started. On Friday, aside from the two rivalry games, there’s also Baker at Theodore, Spanish Fort at Fairhope, Williamson at Mary G. Montgomery and McGill-Toolen at preseason No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic.

And then there’s the new region lineups. Perhaps the one that has attracted the most attention is Class 6A, Region 1, where six teams that made the playoffs last season now reside. Saraland, Spanish Fort, Theodore, McGill-Toolen, Blount, St. Paul’s, Baldwin County, Robertsdale and Murphy make up the nine-team region that, like all regions, has just four playoff spots available.

Another region of interest is yet another nine-team region — Class 5A, Region 1 — where UMS-Wright is the preseason pick to win as the best 5A team in the state and Vigor, which won the Class 4A title last season but moved up to 5A this year, is picked to finish second. Five teams from 5A, Region 1 are either ranked in the preseason Top 10 or received votes in the poll. That should make for quite the battle for playoff spots too.

To be sure, there are plenty of storylines and plenty of matchups throughout the season that will keep high school football fans happy.