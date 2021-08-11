In eight days, the prep football season — a season that, in this part of the country is recognized as readily as fall, winter, spring and summer — officially begins for Mobile County and Baldwin County schools. It is as anticipated a date as Christmas for some.

The 2021 season will be welcomed as all previous seasons, with enthusiasm and dreams of winning a state championship. This area has celebrated its share of state championships, not just in recent seasons, but seasons long past as well. There is every reason to believe there will be title contenders, perhaps even title winners, this season as well.

And while this season will look much the same as others, as always there will be differences as well.

Lagniappe will be there to record them all.

In this, our first Gridiron Guide, you will find the schedules for all 32 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area across Mobile and Baldwin counties. There will also be a feature story on each of those 32 teams, a preview of some of the players who will shape the upcoming season.

During the season we will offer features, stats, notebooks and even the occasional prediction as we follow the successes and the disappointments as the season unfolds.

Looking ahead, here are a couple of things to consider:

There are eight new head coaches in place this season. The list includes Philip Rivers at St. Michael, Norman Joseph at McGill-Toolen, Shon Burney at LeFlore, Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill Christian, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores, Dedrick Sumpter at Blount, Melvin Pete at Williamson and Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant. Rivers, of course, is the former NFL quarterback who ranks No. 5 all-time in the NFL in passing yards. Hudspeth is a former college head coach at North Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette and Austin Peay. Sessions returns to his hometown as the head coach at Bryant and Parrish, who led Williamson to some of its best seasons, takes over at Cottage Hill where he was defensive coordinator the past three seasons. Sumpter, who was Williamson’s head coach last year, was named interim head coach at Blount when Lev Holly stepped down recently to take an administrative position with the Mobile County Public School System.

St. Paul’s, the defending Class 5A state champion, was picked to successfully defend its crown in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll. And right behind the Saints is Region 1 neighbor Faith Academy, ranked No. 2 in 5A, with another neighbor, UMS-Wright, slotted as the No. 8 team. Spanish Fort is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, with McGill-Toolen at No. 7. In Class 7A there’s No. 6 Theodore and No. 7 Daphne, while in 4A Williamson holds the No. 4 slot, Mobile Christian is No. 8 and Vigor is No. 9.

As always, there are several prize recruits in the area, with some having already verbally committed to the college of their choice. This area will feature as many college recruiters coming and going as tourists during the season.

It’s time to get started. You have only eight more days to wait.

Alma Bryant S and RB Landry Huddleston

There’s a wave of enthusiasm that is sweeping through the Alma Bryant football program, triggered by new head coach Bart Sessions, and it’s building the confidence of the players on the roster.

Senior Landry Huddleston, who will play defensive back, running back and on special teams for the Hurricanes, said he’s excited about what is taking place at his school.

“What I told a kid after the spring game, out in Grand Bay, we’re about to start something that ain’t nobody else going to top,” Huddleston said. “We’ve got tradition that’s coming that you’re going to want to be a part of.”

Huddleston said there is an urgency surrounding the program that isn’t limited to members of the team.

“It’s coming from the players and coaches and the fan base,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of people interested in our program. A lot of people are ready to see what we’re going to do this season, and we’re ready to give them 100 percent. We’re going to show them what we’ve got, 100 percent.”

Alma Bryant is coming off a 3-7 season last year, which is the Hurricanes’ best season (along with a 3-7 mark in 2017) since the 2013 team went 4-7. Alma Bryant hasn’t had a winning season since 2003 (7-4) and only has four winning seasons (three of those in its first three seasons of fielding a team, beginning in 1998) in its history. The Hurricanes have experienced two 0-10 records in the past six seasons.

Based on the program’s history, the enthusiasm and confidence being expressed as the team heads into the 2021 season is noticeable.

“We think a lot of positive things are about to happen with this group,” Sessions said. “We’ll be a very young football team from top to bottom, but we’ll be a team that will get after anyone. … I told our kids today, ‘We’re the best team on our schedule, we just have to go out and prove it.’’’

Huddleston, who will play a key role for the Hurricanes, added, “We’ve got a lot that we’re expecting to get done this season. We have a new (coaching) staff, a lot of players coming in, and we’re expecting to go 15-0, that’s the deal.

“We’ve changed a lot; the tempo, everything. The tempo has increased and players are hustling and being where they need to be. There’s an urgency at Alma Bryant now.”

Huddleston said he’s excited about what he believes will be a turnaround season for Alma Bryant.

“It’s really been a longtime dream (of mine),” he said. “In Mississippi we talked about it. We finally came to Alabama, and I’ve grown up (here). This is my last time (senior year). It’s really fun, it’s really been fun.”

As for what he would tell their opponents, Huddleston said, “They better be ready because a freight train is coming.”

While he’ll be used sparingly on offense, defense is where Huddleston will have the greatest impact, and where he enjoys playing the most.

“I love hitting people, I love to play defense.,” he said. “I love shutting people down, I love to make people embarrassed (because) they can’t score.”

Baker WR Jayven Williams

When he took over the football program at Baker, Steve Normand knew he wanted to add Jayven Williams to his roster. Williams was game, but there was another hurdle that had to be cleared — Normand needed the approval of Williams’ mom to make it happen.

“I knew about him before we even got here (as head coach),” Normand said of Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior wide receiver. “People talked about what an incredible athlete he was, and I saw him play basketball and I saw him play baseball and I knew he was special. It just took some convincing with his mom to let him get out here and put the pads on.”

Williams helped in his own recruitment to the football team.

“I always wanted to play football, but like coach said, he had to bribe my mom a little bit,” Williams said. “But she finally let me come out here my junior year, and I’ve been loving it ever since.”

In his short time with the Hornets, Williams has made himself a valuable member of the team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“He’s a huge asset to us,” Normand said. “Not only is he a huge asset to us on the field, but in the locker room and the classroom (too) as a leader. He’s done a tremendous job and he’s one of the most positive individuals we have on the offensive side of the play. He’s a tremendous asset to us.

“He’s only played football a couple of years. He’s played basketball and he’s played baseball. I had to almost bribe his mama to get him out here. I had to convince her to let him play. But once he got out here, he has tremendous ability off the ball, his catches — he’ll catch anything you throw to him — and he has really good speed. He also has really good intangibles.”

Normand said Williams’ greatest asset is his ability to make the big play.

“He gives us the ability to have the explosive play,” he said. “One thing going into this season is we are trying to be balanced and the one thing we lacked was somebody out there at receiver who could go out there and make the big play, make the big catch and make an explosive play and that’s what he brings to us.”

Williams said his first-ever practice with the football team was different, but he quickly got the hang of things and started fitting in pretty quickly.

“My first day out here, I really wanted to play and I was really competing for a starting position,” he said. “Once I got the hang of things and learned the routes and learned the plays, ever since then I’ve just been taking off … I really like going up and making the catch on 50-50 balls (toss-ups between the receiver and defender) and making those big plays for the team.”

Williams said he doesn’t have a favorite sport among football, basketball and baseball, and he excels at each. “I love all of them. I really don’t have a favorite yet,” he said. “Eventually I’ll have to make that choice (as to what sport to play in college), but I love all of them to death.”

Normand added, “He could probably play all three sports at the next level, it just depends on what he wants to do.”

For now, Williams’ concentration is on football and Baker having a successful season.

“I feel like we’re going to be really great this year,” he said.

Daphne DL James Quinnelly

It’s impossible to miss James Quinnelly on the football field. Not only does he have a big stature — the Daphne defensive lineman stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds — but the senior also has a big presence about him. He usually finds the football quickly, and then introduces himself to the person carrying the ball.

“The first time I saw James, he was a big, athletic kid,” said Daphne head coach Kenny King, a former Alabama player who had his own presence on the field. “When you look at his size, he was big for his age and could move well for his age, and he still had some growing to do and he had to learn how to grow into his body and how to use his body, being the size he was. Now he’s grown into his body and he knows how to move in that body and he has been very active. He has a knack for being around the ball. His instincts are really good for a defensive lineman. He’s in the right place at the right time.

“Having a talent like James allows you to have a presence on the field. First, he’s a leader on the defense and second, he’s productive. He allows us not to be as talented on the back end (of the defense) when you have a guy like him on the front end being disruptive. He brings leadership and he leads by example. He plays with a tenacity that on defense you’re always looking for —guys who fly to the ball and are being relentless. And getting to the ball, that’s what he does, and he gets the other guys to match his intensity. It puts us in a great spot when it comes to him being the leader of our defense.”

Quinnelly, who has verbally committed to sign with Memphis, was responsible for 14 quarterback hurries, one interception, seven sacks and two forced fumbles a year ago. His goals for this season are much higher.

“Obviously, I want to be better than I was last season and the same thing for the team,” he said. “My personal goals would be to make double-digit sacks and somewhere around 100 (total) tackles. For the team, I feel like we finished a little bit short last year (10-2), and I feel we could have done better than what we did. I’d like us to go undefeated and be region champs and then obviously a state championship.

“It’s definitely going to be a different team. I think this year you’ll see a lot more ground and pound because we have an experienced offensive line, and we’re returning our running back. We have some young guys at receiver who have to get a feel for everything but they are doing a good job replacing all those great seniors from last year. We only have one returning starter from linebacker and we have some guys learning that position. But I think we’re going to be as good if not better than last year.”

He said he plans to help the defense aid in the lofty goals he has set for the Trojans.

“I feel like I’m best at rushing the passer. I feel that I can get a lot of pressure on the quarterback and knock down some balls in the backfield and get “some sacks,” Quinnelly said. “So I feel I’m more of a pass rushing specialist. We have another returning starter at defensive end who is really solid, J.P. Perdue. We had a great defensive line last year, and we just lost a noseguard. … It is tough in this region and there’s a lot of great talent … but it all starts up front and I feel like if we can win the game up front we’ll win the game.”

Competition is the driving force for Quinnelly.

“I love the competition. I’m a very competitive person,” he said. “I’m more of an aggressive person too, so I get to take my anger out on the football field. My coach tells me this is the only time you can hit someone legally, so enjoy it.”

Davidson CB Quartez Jackson

Davidson defensive back Quartez Jackson has a better nickname than you do.

He’s called — wait for it — “Seatbelt.”

“Because I lock down wide receivers,” Jackson said in explaining the moniker.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound senior is just one of three returning starters on the defensive side of the ball, and as such the Warriors will need all the lockdown or “seatbelt” help it can get. Davidson returns just four starters on offense and the team as a whole will be looking to improve on last season’s 1-9 record.

“But we have a lot of kids we have a lot of faith and confidence in,” head coach Rick Cauley said of the players on this year’s team.

Davidson is 4-16 the past two seasons and holds a 54-50 record over the previous 10 seasons. The best run in recent seasons was from 2008-10 when the Warriors won at least 10 games each of those three years and twice reached the state semifinals in Class 6A. The school is now in Class 7A competition.

The numbers with which Cauley is most interested in at the moment are the ones that deal with the Warriors’ roster, and the numbers are up, significantly he said.

“We have 84 lockers and a lot of guys are doubling up (in some lockers because of the added number of players on the team),” he said.

“I like our team; actually, I love our team. These kids have been through, especially this senior class, they have been through a whole lot,” Cauley added. “… I think we’re faster and more athletic than we’ve been in a while.”

Despite the struggles the program has faced in terms of won-lost records and other issues, Jackson said he and the others on the Warriors’ roster are excited about the upcoming season and their opportunity to contend in Class 7A, Region 1 play.

“State champs,” Jackson boldly said when he was asked to identify the team’s goals for the upcoming g season. He made the pronouncement without the slightest hesitation.

“Last year, we had struggles,” Jackson noted. “We’re a brotherhood now.”

Jackson, who will direct the secondary this season, said he worked hard throughout the spring and summer to prepare for the season and he’s looking forward to taking the field with his teammates to show what the Warriors can do this season. As for the leadership role he is being asked to assume, he said that’s not anything new for him.

“Since my freshman year I’ve been a leader,” he said.

Cauley said on offense perhaps the most significant change will be his return as the team’s play-caller.

“I’ve tried to step away and oversee the whole thing (program) and I hated it,” he said.

The Warriors scored just 78 points last season, only about half the scoring production of the 2019 season (141). On defense, the Warriors allowed 262 points last year.

Jackson said the concentration is not on what has happened in the past, but what the Warriors aim to accomplish this year.

Davidson does not play the first week of the season and is scheduled to open the year at Daphne on Friday, April 27. They follow that with a Thursday, Sept. 2 game against Baker which will be a region game and the Warriors’ first home game, All of Davidson’s home games will be played at Baker High School this season.

Fairhope QB Caden Creel

Fairhope quarterback Caden Creel is ready for his close-up. After spending time as the back-up to former starter Riley Leonard, now at Duke University, Creel takes over the offense for the Pirates, an offense that has been solid in recent seasons.

“It means a lot to me,” Creel said of replacing Leonard. “Obviously, quarterback is kind of a big deal in the South. With the team we’ve got this year everybody’s going to make it easier on me. We have a great team and everybody loves each other. I’m really just excited for the year.

“Over the years me and Riley have really gotten closer, on the field and off the field. We kind of started hanging out with each other more and I got to learn more about him as a person. On the field, obviously he’s one of the best players to come out of the program and one of the best leaders to come out of the program. He did everything right and he was a perfectionist. To learn from him was honestly the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Now it’s time for Creel, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound dual threat quarterback, to show what he has learned. And he says he’s ready to do just that.

“Coming in as a junior and to get my chance is great, but as a sophomore, getting to learn from Riley is going to help me out in the long run. The offense that we’re running this year. It could be great. We’re really going really hard this summer. We’re so deep into the summer now, we’ve got everything in, we’re just going over plays at this point. It should be a really good year. The offense is going to be great and so is the defense as well.

“The Fairhope football program has been growing over the years and we’ve gotten a lot of talent coming through here. The program has come a long way. I think it puts a little pressure on us this year, after coming off a good season last year, but all the guys on the team, we all love that pressure and we’re looking forward to the season. We can’t wait for it.”

Creel said this year’s Fairhope team has a special togetherness.

“As soon as we came in Day 1 in the summer and with spring training and all that, everybody is just so close to each other,” he said. “Everyone, it’s just a bond that we have. Since I started playing in Little League, I’ve never had a bond this great with so many great guys. That just makes the season even more fun and why we can’t wait for it to get started.”

A strong competitive nature drives Creel.

“I love competition,” he said. “I think you could ask any coach on this team or any of my teammates, and they’ll tell you that I’m a straight-up competitor. No matter what the score is, what team I’m on, even if we’re playing football in the backyard, I’m going to be the biggest competitor and I’m going to work my tail off to give my team the best chance to win, and so will all the other guys on this team.”

His competitive nature isn’t the only asset he brings to the table for the Pirates.

“Honestly, I’d say leadership,” when asked what he considers his strongest trait. “Learning from Riley Leonard, one of the best leaders at the quarterback position I’ve ever seen, and to be able to learn from him, he taught me how to be a true leader and some characteristics that a good quarterback really needs. And my skill set; being a dual-threat quarterback helps a lot as well.”

Foley Andy Quaites

Games are never boring for Foley’s Andy Quaites. Playing on offense and defense for the Lions, Quaites, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior, adds a bit of spice to the team’s play on both sides of the ball and in special teams as well.

He wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Yes, I like it,” he said of his multiple roles with the Lions. “It makes me feel like everything is on me.”

He plays wide receiver on offense and is occasionally used at quarterback, while on defense he holds down a spot in the secondary. “Right now it’s receiver. I like getting the ball,” he said when asked his favorite position. “Being able to play quarterback, you can be able to learn everything (about the playbook) and that makes it easier for you because you know everybody’s job and where everybody is supposed to be at the right time. It makes (being a receiver) that much easier too because you know what you and everybody is supposed to be doing.”

Another role Quaites plays for Foley is that of team leader.

“Andy is a tremendous young man for us, he’s a playmaker for us,” head coach Deric Scott, entering his second season with the Lions after a successful stint at Vigor, said. “He does a lot of things and we use him on both offense and defense. We love his leadership capabilities. He’s a dynamic young man, but more than anything he’s a quality young man who we look forward to holding a leadership role for us.

“He makes us versatile and that’s what we’re all looking for is versatile players. There’s a vogue term called positionless player and he’s one of those guys for us. He fills a multitude of spots as one person and that’s what we like to have.”

Foley is coming off a 2-7 season a year ago, winning two of its final three games, and is seeking to return the program to more successful days. The Lions were 5-24 combined the past three seasons and 2015 was the program’s last winning season (6-5) and last playoff appearance.

“There has been a lot of growth from last year to this year,” Scott said. “I don’t know where we’re at quite yet. We’ll see. That remains to be determined. But I am excited about the things I’ve seen so far and the work I’ve seen our young people put in in the weight room in the last year. So we’re excited for the opportunity to go out and represent ourselves and the Foley community on the football field. I’m kind of eager to see what this chapter holds for this 2021 edition of the Foley Lions.”

Quaites said he believes good things are ahead for the Lions this season.

“This year I hope we can have a good season, get a lot of wins and make the playoffs and do way better than what we did last year,” he said. “We’ve made way better progress this season. I feel happy. I feel like we can come out and beat everybody. The defense looks way better than last year. Everybody wants to hit and come down and make plays.

“I feel we’re already turned around. Things are going to be way better this year. I’m ready to go out there and play right now. I’m eager to go out there and play one more (season) before I graduate.”

Scott said, “I like what I’ve seen so far, but it remains to be seen what that means in pads. In shorts we’ve done pretty well, but I’m optimistic about what we can be once we get the pads on.”

MGM DB Kyle Gould

Mary G. Montgomery’s football team hasn’t had a winning season since 2002 when the Vikings posted a 9-2 record. That was also the last time the Vikings earned a spot in the state playoffs. Furthermore, MGM has managed just two winning seasons since 1988. The program’s record over the past 10 years is 29-71 and the Vikings were 2-8 last year, just a few seasons away from 2017 when the team was 0-10.

Last year, there were 26 seniors on the roster, while this year there are only 12. What’s more, there are only three returning starters on the roster, all three on the defensive side of the ball. And yet, there is optimism about the upcoming season when head coach Stan McCain and his players discuss the work that has been put in during the summer and the expectations they have for themselves.

“We kind of feel like we’re starting over a little bit because we lost so many seniors from last year,” McCain said. “ … We don’t have a lot of experience.”

Still … “We want the kids to have a good experience this year and I think we’re well on our way,” McCain noted.

Defensive back Kyle Gould, one of the 12 seniors and three returning starters, said he believes progress is being made and this could be a turnaround season for the Vikings.

“I think we’re more together as a team this year,” he said. “… We’ve got a lot of young guys coming through. I think this year the biggest change is we’re more together.”

Asked to describe his play, Gould said he’s “a downhill player; I like contact and I feel like I can guard anybody.”

Gould also plays baseball and basketball at the school and was hesitant to pick his favorite sport of the three. “Whatever one’s in season,” he said of his choice. “Right now, it’s football. Come November it will be basketball and in January it will be baseball.”

McCain added, “One thing about Kyle, is Kyle is a guy you don’t see. I didn’t have him in the past, but he’s a three-sport athlete. He’s a starter on the football, basketball and baseball teams. If he had time to run track and play golf I’m sure he’d do that too. To do that at a 7A school — or at a small school, to be honest with you — you just don’t see that much anymore.”

One constant in the Vikings’ favor which Gould said the team can always count on is the support of the community and their fellow students, regardless of what the won-lost record indicates.

“I love my community,” he said. “I feel we’re all out there together. No matter how we do, they’re going to be there no matter what. That’s what I love about being (at MGM).”

Murphy football Devon Smith

Last season started well for the Murphy Panthers, but the ending wasn’t at all what the players and coaching staff envisioned. After starting the season 4-0, the Panthers would struggle the remainder of the season, losing five of their final six games, including three shutouts, two coming in their final two outings — 34-0 to Daphne and 35-0 to Fairhope.

The disappointing finish kept Murphy out of the Class 7A playoffs as it finished fifth in Region 1 play, one spot out of the four qualifying positions, trailing Theodore, Daphne, Fairhope and Baker.

The pain of last year’s finish has become a driving force for this year’s team. Saying “I think I personally oversold us,” with last year’s team, Jackson said this year’s Panthers is “one of my favorite groups that I’ve had.”

One step forward in the team’s aim to return to the playoffs — the Panthers have qualified only once (2019) in the past four seasons — is improvement on offense, which Jackson said has been an emphasis all spring and summer. One strength of the offensive unit could be found up front where four starters return this year, led by three-year starter Devon Smith, who is preparing for his senior season.

“Last year, we could have made some improvements, like we started good but then things started going downhill,” Smith, who also plays along the defensive line for the Panthers, said.

A group of capable running backs could also impact the offensive attack this year, especially with experienced guys up front. Jackson said, “We started three sophomore offensive linemen (last year) and we return four offensive linemen this year; so we’re going to run that ball. They know the pressure is on them. We have a stable of running backs and we do feel like we’ve got a quarterback who can throw it downfield. … I’m excited to see what we can do on Fridays.”

Smith said the guys in the trenches are ready to do their part.

“A lot of run game,” Smith said when asked what fans could expect from the Panthers’ offense. “Like coach said, we’ve got a lot of running backs coming back so we’re going to help our running backs and our quarterbacks. … I know I can adapt (to whatever is needed).”

As for what running back might step forward for Murphy this season, Jackson said he has a plan in place for who will get the majority of carries this season.

“It’s going to be the hot hand; whoever is rolling, he’s going to get the ball,” he said

And Jackson was adamant about one result from the upcoming season as well:

“We’re going to the playoffs,” he declared, describing his team as “gritty,” also noting it is a team “that doesn’t have a brick, it has a cinder block on its shoulder.”

Theodore RB Kierstan Rogers

Go back the past few seasons — heck several seasons in most cases — and if there is one trait that stands out perhaps more than anything else concerning Theodore football it is this: the Bobcats will run the football. Then run it some more. Then, they’ll repeat the process.

That is not going to change this season, especially not when they have a weapon in that area of offensive attack such as Kierstan Rogers, a 6-foot-0, 215-pound power runner who is capable of going around would-be tacklers and over them. The two-year starter is approaching 3,000 career rushing yards and has scored 28 touchdowns for the Bobcats. He has been described as a “great leader and a total team guy” by Theodore principal Chip Menton.

He’s usually seen as a terror by opposing defensive coordinators.

Rogers said he likes the responsibility and the number of times he has the football in his hands, but he also noted the task comes with its challenges.

“It’s hard,” he said. “Going up and down and we’re running the ball and we’re running the ball, running the ball, running the ball, running the ball. Then we’ll (call a) play action )play). It’s hard though. Going down there and getting the tough yards, but they have to stop me.”

Many opponents have had a hard time doing that. Not only is he a threat when the quarterback hands him the ball, but he has proven to be an equal threat when catching the ball out of the backfield and turning upfield, often getting one-on-one defensive coverage.

Because of his versatility he has received the attention of college recruiters, including attending camps at Auburn, Kennesaw State, Troy, Southern Miss and Mississippi State. His recruitment remains wide open and with the role he is expected to have in the Bobcats’ offensive plans this season, interest is expected to increase for the senior.

Theodore was undefeated in Class 7A, Region 1 play last season and won its first playoff game since 2008, defeating Enterprise 40-28. The Bobcats lost in the second round to Central-Phenix City, but the first-round win was considered a positive step for the program.

“We’re going to be better than we were last year,” Rogers said. “… We’ll have a real good team. It’s a big responsibility to know that we’ve kind of got a target on our backs and everybody wants to beat Theodore. Obviously, our goal is to win the state championship, but we kind of take things a week at a time so we don’t peak at the beginning of the season.

“I most definitely do (feel like the program is closer to making a playoff run). To go out there every day and practice like we do and in the weight room and conditioning every day, things have changed a lot. It’s kind of like — I can’t really explain it, but it’s hard.”

Asked to compare his running style to someone in the NFL, Rogers chose former Alabama standout Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

“This year is going to be a game-changer,” he said. “I have to take my game to another level and help the team. … I’ve been training and I’ve been working on my speed and my quickness. Everybody’s been working. Everybody on the team has been training day in and day out since the get-go.

Baldwin County QB Ty Mims

Baldwin County head coach Scott Rials called then-wide receiver Ty Mims — his actual name is Tiaquelin Mims II — into a meeting that would catch the Tigers’ senior a bit by surprise; he was going to be moved to the quarterback position.

Instead of quizzing Rials as to why he was being asked to take on a new position, Mims merely said OK and got to work learning his new task.

“I’m comfortable with it now, but I wasn’t comfortable with it at first,” Mims, a 5-foot-8, 170-pounder said of the move. “I think I’ve become pretty comfortable with it because now I feel I can read (the defenses) better, and I have improved with my decisions as to when to run and throw.

“I was like, do they really see something in me at quarterback? It doesn’t really matter to me. I feel like it was what was best for the team.”

The move, which basically resulted in two players switching positions as last year’s quarterback, Ryderius Brown, took over the vacancy at wide receiver created by Mims’ move, took some time to show progress.

“It was slow (the first day at quarterback),” Mims said. “I didn’t know all the plays that the quarterback has to know at first. So it was real slow. But I like it now. I feel like either the (opposing) defense will have to load the box up, then we’ll have a pretty good chance to get the ball to our receivers; they’re pretty big, and they have gotten a lot better over the summer and from last year to this year. And if the defense spreads out, it will open things up for me to run the ball. They are going to have to work hard; every defense we play is going to have to work hard against us. I think we’ll be a lot better. Everybody is stepping up as a leader, and we’re older and have more experience.”

Rials said he has seen positives from the move.

“He’s done very well,” Rials said. “The best thing is he has a good attitude and he wants to do what’s best for the team. That’s something that not everyone would embrace — moving to a position that you’re not comfortable with — but he has worked like crazy all summer where he can throw the ball better and quicker and working on his decision-making, which he’s getting much better at. And of course he has the leadership skills. He’s really made a good transition from receiver, where he pretty much played all season although we ran him at quarterback with some Wildcat stuff. He’s adjusted well, and we’re looking for some big things from him.

“As far as on the field, he’s a great return guy, he’s excellent with the kick and punt return — I don’t know that we’ll use him a lot with the kick return because we’re going to utilize him at the quarterback position so he can touch the ball on every play instead of just occasionally. He’s great with the ball in his hands, and he’s a good decision-maker and a good leader and worker. He’s one of those guys that every once in a while you get who is a pleasure to coach with those skill sets.”

The leadership aspect is something Mims said he embraces.

“You can be more of a leader at quarterback. I feel like it’s my team as the quarterback,” he said. “I felt like that last year (at receiver) but I feel it more now, like it’s really my team now.”

The Tigers finished 3-6 a year ago and haven’t earned a playoff berth since 2007 and have had just two winning seasons since 2004.

“We’ve got a good group. We are still what you would call a work in progress, but they are working hard and we’re getting there. We’ve had a good summer. We played in a lot of 7-on-7s and we won one of them.”

Braylon McReynolds RB for McGill Toolen

He may be in his first year as head coach at McGill-Toolen, but it only took a short time for Norman Joseph to realize he had a standout running back in Braylon McReynolds. In truth, Joseph only needed to ask any of the Yellow Jackets’ opponents from a year ago. But seeing, as they say, is believing, and Joseph quickly became a believer in McReynolds.

“You go back to the spring game, the very first play of the game we hand it off to him and he goes 80-plus yards on that run,” Joseph said of McReynolds’ run against Daphne. “So we know what Braylon can do.

“We are excited about his skill, his talent and the leadership that he brings to the offense. So we are going to utilize him in many ways.”

That’s just fine with McReynolds, who makes no secret of the fact he wants the football in his hands, and he wants it often. And while that would seem a solid plan for someone who rushed for 1,395 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry, Joseph said keeping McReynolds fresh will also be a priority.

“He wants the ball,” Joseph said. “He wants to touch it as many times as he can and we are going to try to keep him happy doing that. … We are going to do some things with some other running backs to keep Braylon healthy and well throughout the season. But he’s very durable. He rushed for right around 1,400 yards last season and we are expecting the same type of productivity this year.”

In other words, while limiting his touches might be a good idea in terms of not wearing him down, McReynolds can expect to get the football a lot. And that’s what he wants. After all, the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder isn’t shy about assessing his talents.

“There is a reason some people label me as the best (running back in Alabama),” he said. “I feel like I’ve proven myself over and over again, and I really don’t see any competition when it comes to that.”

He added that he wants to add to his value to the Yellow Jackets, saying, “I don’t want to be known as someone who can just run the ball. I would like to go for more than 3,000 yards this year and break (former McGill standout receiver) Marlon Williams’ record of 23 touchdowns.”

With projected starting quarterback Freddie Thomas recently transferring from McGill to Blount, McReynolds’ value has already increased.

The Yellow Jackets finished last season with a record of 7-3 and lost in the first round of the playoffs, which hasn’t happened since 2010. They have earned a playoff berth the past six seasons in a row and in 21 of the past 22 seasons.

McReynolds said losing in the first round of the playoffs was “disheartening,” adding, “that should never happen at McGill-Toolen.”

McReynolds has not provided a verbal commitment as to his college choice but he has received plenty of attention, including from in-state schools including South Alabama and Troy.

Gulf Shores Charlie Hollis

There is definitely a new approach and atmosphere surrounding the Gulf Shores football program. New head coach Mark Hudspeth has built a staff that includes some former college coordinators, a former college head coach and even a former NFL assistant in an attempt to turn the program around.

The Dolphins, 2-8 last year, were 12-58 over the previous seven seasons, their last winning season coming in 2013 at 8-3. That was also the season of the Dolphins most recent playoff appearance.

Still, there are some familiar aspects of the program, including senior Charlie Hollis, a 6-foot-0, 230-pound tight end and defensive end, who has been with the program since his freshman season. Involved in several special teams units aside from his offensive and defensive duties, Hollis said he is excited about the upcoming season and the success he believes the Dolphins can experience.

“I think definitely every facet really (has improved), from conditioning-wise to repping the playbook to really just being more disciplined,” Hollis said. “In the spring game we really only had about a month or two around the coaches. Now it’s been six months and more time repping everything is what we’re really going after and just getting familiarized with everything like the back of our hand and just playing all out. I think you’ll see a lot of improvement from our speed of play and just doing the little things right.

“It feels like I’m at a college right now. I told the freshmen, you guys are lucky because you get four years of these guys and I’ll only get one. They truly make you feel like you’re a big-time player and they definitely expect you to play like a big-time player.

Hudspeth, a former college head coach at North Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette and Austin Peay, said Hollis will play an important role for the Dolphins.

“Charlie has been in this program for a while. He’s a senior, a dependable kid, hard-worker player, a team player,” he said. “He exemplifies what it is to be a Dolphin for us. I love his attitude, I love his work ethic; he plays at pad level. He’s one of our guys who’s going to play at the next level if he continues progressing.

“Any time you’ve got a guy who can play on both sides of the football in 6A football you’ve got to be a pretty decent football player and he’s going to do that for us. He’s a kid that’s very unselfish and he’ll do whatever he is asked to do for the team and hopefully he’s going to be a big part of our success this year.”

Hollis said he believes the Dolphins are on their way to turning around their football fortunes.

“We’re not like the old Gulf Shores,” Hollis said. “Coach is real with us and he doesn’t sugar-coat anything. … The accountability is definitely there with this team and it’s a team that is willing to do whatever it takes to win. And I think people will really see that this year, in the speed that we play with and the intensity, it’s a completely new team. I have really enjoyed everything about it so far.”

While the confidence level of the players has improved, according to Hollis, there is still the fact Gulf Shores plays in one of the toughest regions in the state in Class 6A, Region 1.

“We’ve made a lot of progress since January,” Hudspeth said. “We’re in the SEC West of 6A football that has a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches. We’re working every day to close the gap, whether it’s work ethic, whether it’s conditioning, whether it’s our strength level, whether it’s our facilities, our coaching staff that’s working to make these guys successful, we’re closing the gap every single day. Only time will tell how far we’ve come and how far we still need to go. We’ve made a pretty big leap.”

Blount Keldrick Smith

Defensive back Keldrick Smith has a plan for the Blount Leopards’ 2021 season, and it has merit. The trick, of course, will be in pulling it off.

“My goals for this year on the defensive side is we should have at least five shutouts and beat the teams that we mostly lose to every year to win the region championship,” he said at the recent Mobile County Football Media Days event at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. “And then move up to the state championship.”

It’s a solid plan, but it comes with some hurdles to clear. For one, the Leopards lost some key players from last year’s team, including defensive lineman Lee Hunter and defensive back A.D. Diamond, both of whom are on the Auburn University roster this season. Then there’s the fact they reside in Class 6A, Region 1, which includes Spanish Fort and McGill-Toolen, ranked No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll, along with Saraland, which received votes but did not claim a preseason Top 10 ranking.

There’s also the fact Lev Holly, the Leopards’ head coach for the previous six seasons, stepped down from that position just a few days before fall practice began to accept an administrative position with the Mobile County Public School System and former Williamson head coach Dedrick Sumpter, who led the Lions to the Class 4A, Region 1 title last year and who had been named an assistant coach at Blount, taking over as interim head coach.

And yet there are players, including Smith, on the Blount roster who have talent and experience. There are seven returning starters on both sides of the ball and there is a winning tradition. Holly led Blount to a record of 47-25 overall during his tenure, including a 5-5 playoff record and a 33-14 mark in regional games.

And college recruiters find their way to Blount’s practices on a regular basis, said Smith, a 5-foot-8, 180-pounder who is one of the players they will be checking out this season.

“We see at least three to five schools (represented) every day, like LSU and Auburn,” Smith said of the college recruiters. “We see at least three schools every day, so it makes you want to work harder to get on their radar.’’

Smith’s versatility will put him on scouts’ radar. Not only will he get playing time in the secondary, but he’ll also probably see action as a running back and maybe some at wide receiver on offense and as a punt and kick returner as well. That will keep him busy throughout the year.

Blount was 8-5 last season and advanced to the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs, losing to Spanish Fort, which reached the 6A state title game. The Leopards lost their season-opening game to arch rival Vigor in a forfeit, the result of COVID-19 issues. All four other losses came to teams in 6A, Region 1 — Spanish Fort (twice, counting the playoffs), Saraland and McGill-Toolen — and those teams made good runs in the playoffs.

The Vigor loss, especially in a forfeit, was especially tough to take for the Leopards and Smith said it’s a game he and his teammates have circled multiple times on their calendars.

“There’s been a lot of talk,” he said of preseason banter between players on both teams. “People have been sending screenshots and the Vigor players have been saying different things. We’re just ready to go out there and play.”

Robertsdale RB Taven Curry

There will be no surprises when Robertsdale’s offense takes the field this season; most of the time, the football is going to be placed in Taven Curry’s hands and he’ll be called on to work his magic. In truth, it’s a pretty good plan.

“I’ve told everybody, we’ve got him penciled in for 20-25 carries a game, there’s no secret about that,” Stanford said of the 6-foot-0, 203-pound senior who has verbally committed to sign with UAB. “… He’s just a great all-around player.”

Curry’s stats from a year ago speak to his readiness. He produced 1,108 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns for the Golden Bears, who finished with a 4-5 record. Robertsdale looks to use Curry’s talents to help turn things around. The program hasn’t had a winning season in the past 19 years, and four wins has been the most victories Golden Bears teams have managed in that time period (five times).

“The main goal for me this year is just us going to the playoffs,” Curry said. “Me and my team, our goal is to make it to the playoffs. I’m not chasing stats right now, it’s all about winning at this point. It’s my last year and I just want to go to the playoffs, and once you get to the playoffs anything can happen from there.

“I think it’s going to be big because the last time they went to the playoffs was 2004 and that’s when my offensive coordinator, Coach (Dustin) Coleman played. They haven’t been to the playoffs in a long time and I think that would be good for us if we could get in the playoffs this year.”

Stanford said Curry is the right guy to lead that charge.

“The biggest thing with Taven is he’s the hardest worker on the team,” he said. “To me, that’s what makes him special. Of course, he’s got great God-given ability, but even that only takes you so far. He’s the first one here every day, he never misses a rep. To me, that sets him apart. On the field, he’s not going to go down from that first defender. He’s going to fight to get us three yards every time. He’s a guy, we feel like we can put the game on his shoulders and he’ll carry us.

“When I took the job he was finishing up his freshman season and I watched (video) tape of a kid with a lot of ability and decent speed who hadn’t quite arrived yet. To me, the biggest thing in how Taven has grown is off the field in the weight room. He never takes a rep off and he’s a 315 pound power cleaner and almost a 500-pound squatter. To me, that’s what sets him apart. He just keeps getting stronger.”

Stanford said Curry’s game and talents have evolved. He’s catching the ball out of the backfield better and he’s also become a better blocker. More importantly, he is a team leader.

“One, I like playing football, and I like knowing I’m that guy that my team, like coach said, who’s going to get those three yards every time,” Curry said. “That’s going to help us a lot. We run the Wing-T and us running the football gives our defense time to catch their breath and get a breather.

“I think we’ve got some stuff to work on but we’re going to get there. Overall, I’m excited about the year and I think we have a chance to win a lot of games and we have a chance to go to the playoffs, so I’m excited about this season.”

Saraland DT Trevon McAlpine

Trevon McAlpine isn’t just a big presence on the Saraland defensive line, he’s an aggressive force who will have the attention of every offensive coordinator the Spartans face this season with the aim to stay away from his area. That has proven to be a difficult task in the past as McAlpine, a 6-foot-3, 280-pounder, displays great mobility and agility for his size and generally finds his way to the football.

“I’m really proud of Trevon and what he’s done to get ready for his senior year,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said of the TCU commit who produced 88 tackles last season including 16 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. “Trevon kind of burst on the scene as a young player and made some plays, and last year as D-lineman he was extremely disruptive.

“The thing that I’m so impressed with, just watching him play, is his motor. You watch him making plays as an interior D-line guy from sideline to sideline, just effort plays, and I know that has been something that a lot of folks who have watched him play have really liked. Trevon has worked extremely hard this summer to get his body ready to play and he’s been an outstanding leader for our D-line group.”

He has been a disruptive force — in a good way for his Saraland team — since he first began playing for the Spartans. He recalled the first time he entered a varsity game as a freshman and the impact that moment still has on him.

“I would say going into my freshman year when I got to play in my first playoff game for Saraland,” McAlpine noted when asked what game stands out most to him during his career. “I really did a great job in it and after that game I felt like I had to step up and become the guy that I am right now.”

Kelly pointed out McAlpine’s versatility as one of his greatest strengths and McAlpine said he wants to use his talents and take a bigger role as a team leader this season.

“I tell them every day just put in the work,” he said of his advice to his younger teammates. “If you want to be the best you’ve got to put in work, and I harp on that. We have some new defensive linemen coming in and they’re going to be pretty good and we just harp on that every day that you’ve got to put in the work and we’ll be the best.”

As for his own strengths, McAlpine had some definite thoughts on that as well.

“I’d say run stop and pass rush,” he said. “I’m really great — if you’re going to run the ball off the A gap, you’re going to see me there every time. I’m really good at that.”

He said he plans to graduate in December so that he can enroll early at TCU and be able to take part in spring practice in an attempt to improve his chances of playing his true freshman season, perhaps even becoming a starter. He said TCU coaches have told him he could be used anywhere along the defensive front, and he is happy with that assessment.

“I decided on TCU because I felt like it was a great choice for me to go and help,” he said. “… They’ve got great coaches up there and there’s a great chance for me to go there and start and just do what I do — put on my talents and have a great time.”

Spanish Fort QB Brendon Byrd

Spanish Fort needed a quarterback last season, and it found one in Brendon Byrd. In Byrd, the Toros also found a big-play producer who attacked with his legs as well as his arm and provided the type of leadership at that key position that was needed.

Certainly, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Byrd, who is entering his senior season, convinced Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon he was ready to lead the Toros’ offensive attack.

“He got better and better and better as the year went on,” Blackmon said during the Baldwin County Football Media Day event in July. “Then we got into the playoffs and went through that juggernaut of playing Blount twice, playing Saraland twice. I think his Saraland game in the mud and rain was phenomenal. He made a couple of plays that separated us there.”

The Toros would go on to finish the 2020 season with an 11-4 record and a second straight trip to the Class 6A state championship game. Both title game appearances led to losses to Pinson Valley.

During the season, Byrd produced 1,956 yards and 23 touchdowns as a passer, then tacked on another 12 touchdowns and 826 yards as a rusher, giving him 2,782 yards and 35 touchdowns on the season.

“His work ethic, his drive, his determination to win – Brendon has all those things,” Blackmon said. “He’s a great teammate. He has all the intangibles you can’t measure. He has the ‘it’ factor, the willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team be successful. He’s grown tremendously throwing the ball and with his knowledge of the passing game.”

Byrd said improving his passing skills has been a focus of his work this summer.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot, from reading coverages and reading the field better and going through my progressions,” he said. “The one side I want to improve on is probably seeing the field better and going through my progressions quicker than I usually am. I feel very comfortable with where I am right now.

“I feel like my strengths are being able to run the ball. I can pass the ball, but I feel like I’ve gotten much better as a passer and I have built my strength up in passing the ball.”

He will direct a Spanish Fort offense that has proven it knows how to score points, something the Toros have excelled in in recent seasons. They also know how to win. Spanish Fort has won at least 10 games in eight of the past nine seasons and has made 13 consecutive playoff appearances. In those 13 seasons, the Toros have reached the title game six times. The school has won state championships in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

“Our offense is really great,” Byrd said. “We’re improving every day and just getting better and better. … This team, we have a lot more energy and our focus is there a lot more this year, I feel like. There’s just a different feeling.”

As for his receiving corps, Byrd said, “It’s mostly the same as last year, they’ve just improved a lot more. … Our bond is getting stronger and stronger. We know each other’s strengths real well. That helps a lot.”

The goal, once again, is to reach the state championship game, but come away with a different result.

“We’ve got to win it this year,” Byrd said. “There’s no pressure but I feel like it’s our goal every year, we’ve just got to win it this year.”

BC Rain DL Logan Ward

Defense has been the highlight of the B.C. Rain football program in recent seasons. While the team’s record often doesn’t reflect that play, head coach Lawrence Yelding said that’s the group he counts on most, and that will be the case again this season.

Helping lead the way on the defensive side of the ball will be senior defensive lineman Logan Ward. Yelding said it is a plus to have a player like Ward on the field helping lead what will be a young football team this season.

“Logan is just one of those guys who I look to as a leader,” Yelding said. “He may think that sometimes I’m picking on him, but I tell him I pick on him because I expect more from him. I pick on him from the standpoint of when the facility is open, he’s the first one there. He’s a young man who will call and say, ‘Coach, I’m going to be a few minutes late because I’m going to pick up so and so.’

“He tells me everything that he has going on, he asks me questions. … He’s just one of those guys, he’s a football guy and he’s a team guy. He’s an outstanding young man and he does the things he’s supposed to do. … He’s going to play at the next level. His work ethic is impeccable, it’s second to none. … He’s a testament to what hard work can do.”

Ward’s hard work and leadership will be needed as the Red raiders attempt to turn things around. They posted a 1-9 record last season that included five straight losses to end the season, two forfeits along the way and being shut out three times in games played. The defense surrendered 246 points, but the offense scored only 77 points, the third-lowest points in a season in school history, trailing only 1990 (71 points) and 1062 (74 points).

Yelding said he is placing his better players, including Ward, on the defensive side of the ball, noting, “You can’t win if you can’t score,” he said.

B.C. Rain hasn’t had a winning season since 2005 when the Red Raiders were 7-5 and they have only earned a playoff berth one time (2014) since 2006. This is Yelding’s third season as head coach and the Red Raiders are a combined 4-16 over the past two seasons.

For his part, Ward, one of just 10 seniors on the roster, said he welcomes the leadership role he has been handed on the defensive side of the football and he wants to carry throughout the entire team.

“It’s something I want to do to make everyone better,” he said.

The Red Raiders, who finished tied for fifth place in Class 5A, Region 1 with Elberta and LeFlore, have a roster of about 45 players for the upcoming season but a majority of those players are freshmen and sophomores, meaning B.C. Rain will once again be a young and largely inexperienced team in a tough region where defending Class 5A state champion St. Paul’s resides along with Faith Academy, which made the 5A semifinals last year, UMS-Wright and Satsuma.

“I think we have some good things going on,” Yelding said of his team, “we are just going to be young, which can be good or bad.”

Elberta LB Nathan Steiner

It’s a huge jump, going from playing two seasons as an unclassified team facing mostly Class 1A schools and other new programs to joining Class 5A, Region 1 where last year’s state champion St. Paul’s resides along with Faith Academy, which reached the semifinals (losing to St. Paul’s) and is also the regional home of UMS-Wright.

But that has been the path of the Elberta Warriors. The program, which has an overall record of 8-16 over three seasons, was 3-7 last year in its first season as a Class 5A school. The second season is on the way.

“It has come a long way, especially in the last year,” senior Nathan Steiner said of the team’s current confidence and comfort level. “We started off playing smaller teams like (Class) 1A teams, and now we’ve jumped to 5A and everything is just so fast now. This season, we’re a hard-working, physical team. Our ultimate goal is to make the playoffs and win a state championship obviously, but we just need to win the games that we’re supposed to win. I feel good about how we’re progressing. Everybody’s working together.

“It was really eye-opening at first because like I said we were ninth- and tenth-graders and playing varsity teams from 1A and we said, it’s not that bad. We made the jump last year and a new coaching staff and I think we handled our own most of the time, but making that jump from 1A to 5A, it was insane. Heading into this year, we’re prepared and a lot more experienced than going in blind like we did a little bit last year.”

Steiner, who plays a variety of positions for the Warriors, will be counted on to help lead the team in its second season of 5A competition. The 5-foot-10, 105-pound senior plays inside linebacker and running back and spends a lot of time on the field.

“I think we’re a lot stronger in the secondary and I think we’re better in terms of physicality,” Steiner said. “Playing St. Paul’s and knowing how physical we have to be I think really helps. We have the experience to know how hard we have to work and what we have to bring to every game. I feel 100 times better about this year.”

Elberta head coach Nathan McDaniel feels good about Steiner being a leader for his team.

“He is a tremendous football player,” he said. “He does everything right on the football field and off the football field, but probably the biggest quality he brings is his leadership. He is the alpha of our football team. He leads every player in this locker room. He’s smart, he understands what we’re trying to do and why we’re trying to do it and he leads extremely well. On top of that he’s a really good football player.

“He’s been here since the beginning. He’s a Summerdale kid so he was here from the very beginning of the school getting started. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is going to pay huge dividends for us this fall.”

Being a kid from the community holds a special place for Steiner.

“I feel like a lot of the guys, especially the young kids that are coming in that have never been a part of a program before and we’re a new program, that some of them look to me as to how they need to be and what they need to do. On a normal team, being a leader is important, but on this type of team — we’ve only been a program for one year — I can have a say in how this program goes for the next five or 10 years down the road. That means a lot and it means a lot to the other leaders on the team too.

“Knowing how close we are and knowing that you’ve got eyes on you at all times in that community, and making them proud and just trying to get this program started off right and build them up, that’s important.”

Faith Academy Colton Wood

Faith Academy head coach Jack French said he knew Colton Wood was a quarterback the moment he laid eyes on him.

“I knew the first time I saw him, that’s going to be a good quarterback,” French said. “Even in street clothes you could just tell he had the demeanor. He makes good decisions and we trust him, and that’s a big thing. He does have good abilities. He’s a runner and a passer. That’s really nice, no matter what offense you want to run. We’re looking forward to him having a good senior year.”

Wood’s importance to the team increased recently when Shemar James, a threat on defense and offense and a Florida commit, withdrew from the school and transferred to Navarre High School in Florida. Regardless, Wood was always going to play a key role for the Rams, who are coming off a 12-2 season in which they reached the Class 5A state semifinals, losing to eventual state champ St. Paul’s in overtime. In fact, both of the Rams’ losses last season were to the Saints. As the start of the season approaches, St. Paul’s is ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A preseason poll, with Faith ranked No. 2.

“It would be a dream come true,” Wood said when asked what a perfect season would mean to the players. “Honestly, I know the whole team’s goal is to face St. Paul’s in a deep (playoff) game like that again and get some redemption. … Me and my dad talk about (the semifinal game) all the time, what could have gone right, what could have gone wrong for them. It’s a game of inches. “

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound senior will direct an offense that must replace its entire offensive line, has now lost James and has other spots where starters must be replaced.

“We have good skill players for sure and our line is really starting to develop really well,” Wood said. “We have a couple of big guys there. Definitely though, our skill guys are very skilled. We can spread out and we have speed, that’s our biggest thing.”

Wood said he believes he has improved since last season as well.

“Yes, I think I’ve been able to slow the game down a little bit and not fold under the pressure at all,” he said. “That’s when you progress as a passer.”

French said he likes what Wood brings to the table, especially this season when leaders and experienced players are needed on the Rams’ roster.

“Colton is going to be a little better, a little bigger and a little older,” he said. “We feel good about our receivers, but some of the receivers we feel good about are just sophomores. We’re green everywhere, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get pretty good.

“Our numbers are down from last year because we graduated 23 people. I don’t think that’s ever happened at Faith, and that may coincide with the best season ever (last year) — the numbers. Those 23, they could all play something. I think we still have 16 seniors (this year).”

French said he expects the Rams to be competitive.

“I feel pretty good about them,” he said. “We’re very young, but we’re not without ability. I think it’s going to be exciting to watch them get more experience and to start feeling good about themselves hopefully. We’ve got just enough (returning starters) back to bring us along. We’ve got a pretty good number in each class, so we feel pretty good about them.”

Wood, who is also a standout baseball player and was on the Rams’ state championship team last season, said winning that title has created a good buzz at the school.

“It really gave us a lot of school spirit,” he said. “… Getting that little taste of it, it makes you want it for football too. Two state championships in your high school career, that would be amazing.”

LeFlore football feature

There’s a new era beginning with the LeFlore Rattlers football team this season as Shon Burney takes over as the program’s head coach, replacing Christopher Raymond who was in charge the past two seasons in his second stint (Raymond was also the Rattlers’ head coach from 2008-11) on the job.

The coaching change, while occurring late — Burney wasn’t announced as LeFlore’s new leader until the middle of July — has been welcomed by the Rattlers’ players.

“It felt like home with him,” LeFlore’s Bryant “B.J.” Pleasant said. “… It’s all excitement, all excitement, nothing but fun and excitement with the new coach. We’re just happy to have something, and something is better than nothing.”

Pleasant and his teammates will join with Burney in an attempt to turn around the Rattlers’ fortunes this season. They finished 1-9 the past two seasons under previous head coach Christopher Raymond and haven’t had a winning season — nor a season with more than four wins — since 2009 when the Rattlers were 9-4 and reached the third round of the state playoffs. Their last playoff appearance was in 2013.

What’s more, they open the season against Williamson, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, and after an open date they face Class 5A No. 8 UMS-Wright and 5A No. 2 Faith Academy in back-to-back weeks. Later in the year, LeFlore also faces 5A No. 1 and defending champion St. Paul’s as well as No. 6 Class 7A Theodore.

“Defense is going to be good,” Pleasant, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound Mike linebacker and running back, who may also be used at wide receiver, said. “We have a lot of guys returning on the defensive line and a returning linebacker with me and we return the cornerbacks, so we should be good.”

He said he favors playing defense to offense. “I like to come downhill and make big plays,” he added.

“I’m very excited, and I’m real happy. We’re ready to change things that are wrong and ball out and have fun and make some big hits and big plays.”

One plus for the Rattlers is the fact every starter on the offensive line returns this season, but the guys in the trenches will be protecting a freshman at quarterback.

Burney isn’t glancing back over his shoulder. Instead, he’s looking straight ahead to the future of the program, and he said he believes the program is headed for great things.

“This is a hidden gem; I think it’s a gold mine,” Burney said of LeFlore. “… When my tenure is over here, I don’t want this to be a stepping-stone program, I want it to be a destination program. We are striving to build a better brand.

“These are guys that 20 years from now they are going to say ‘We built that.’ … They are going to set the standard. We are going to build something special there that everyone is going to be proud of. We’re building a football program. Football teams come and go, but I’m building a program. … At the end, the product will speak for itself.”

Satsuma OL Gavin Giles football feature

What’s the old saying? Football games are won up front on the offensive and defensive lines? Satsuma head coach Ray Nelson is hoping there’s a great measure of truth to that statement, as that is the area of strength for his team this season.

“We’re as big and as strong in the trenches as we’ve been since I’ve been at Satsuma,” Nelson said. “If there’s one place we feel we match up with the top teams in Class 5A, Region 1 it’s the O line and D line. We’re as big as we’ve been in the past.”

Even the smallest of the big folks on the offensive and defensive fronts for the Gators figures to play a big role in the team’s success. That’s senior Gavin Giles, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds. But, as another saying goes, he plays much bigger than that.

“We’re a tight-knit group,” said Giles of himself and his O-line and D-line teammates. “I know I’m one of the smallest (members of the offensive line) but I see myself as a leader. Those guys kind of rally around me, so I’m always vocal with them and tell them what to do; I mean, they know what to do, but I look down (along the line of scrimmage) at them and tell them ‘you’ve got this and you’ve got that.’ They look at me for that stuff. We’re going to be good on the offensive line this year.”

His stature doesn’t prevent Giles from taking on a leadership role.

“I take pride in my weight-lifting and preparing myself for Friday nights, especially playing both ways,” he said. “With the offensive and defensive line this year, we try to be the biggest and the fastest on the field.”

Nelson said Giles brings a lot to the Gators’ team, including intangible assets that will be a huge help this season.

“To be that aware and that conscious about what’s going on and what coaches are trying to get out of him, that tells you about the type of kid he is,” Nelson said. “One of the biggest moments we had (at a recent workout) was a senior center (Giles) telling a freshman quarterback, ‘Way to be bold today.’ It had nothing to do with talent. He didn’t say, ‘Hey, great ball,’ he didn’t say, ‘hey man, that was a great block’ to the right guard or the left guard; he told a freshman quarterback, ‘hey, way to be bold for the day.’ So he has that much awareness of what’s going on in dealing with others. “

Satsuma is coming off a 4-6 record last year, but the Gators made the Class 5A state playoffs, losing to Central Clay County 45-14. The school has reached the playoffs only six times in its history, two times since 2007 though it lost both first-round games. If the Gators earn a playoff berth this year it will be the first time since 2005-06 they have appeared in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

The Gators lost 19 seniors from last year’s team, many of those players holding key roles on the team. Nelson admits there are “numerous questions” surrounding this year’s team, but he also lauded the leadership and confidence of the players who will take the field for Satsuma this season.

“We’ve got to believe that week in and week out that we can compete,” Nelson said.

To help fill some gaps, there’s a good chance Giles will see some time in the Gators’ offensive backfield at times, and as a lineman, Giles is excited about the possibility, though he doesn’t expect to find the football in his hands very much, if at all.

“I played fullback last year but it was mainly just to get more blockers on the field and let our running backs work,” Giles said. “I practiced with the offensive line last year, so really not much has changed. … I didn’t get to touch the ball (a year ago). I touch it every play now (as the team’s center).”

St Paul’s OT Lucas Taylor

It’s easy to spot St. Paul’s offensive lineman Lucas Taylor on the football field: whenever you see a defensive tackle being pushed backward or simply shoved out of the way to make room for a Saints’ ball carrier to do his thing, there’s a good chance Taylor is responsible for the opponents’ relocation.

And Taylor may be coming after some opposing offensive linemen too this season.

“He’s going to play on the defensive line this year too, he doesn’t know that yet,” St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask said … with Taylor seated just a couple of feet away.

“Lucas is an outstanding person,” Mask added. “I know y’all hear me say that all the time, but if you come to watch us practice you’ll see what Lucas brings to the table. … Lucas brings to the table that he is the publicized recruit this year because he’s committed to play in the SEC (Mississippi State), but it never enters the picture. He never walks around like, ‘Hey, look at me.’ He is a true teammate and if you watch us practice and listen to him coach, you’ll be amazed. Because he’ll take that ninth-grader who is scared absolutely to death and he’ll bring him around slowly. That’s what Lucas brings to us and he’s a really good player, a really good player.”

Mask said Taylor’s use on defense will be on an “as needed” basis. “The game will dictate that,” he said. “For the first time in a long, long time we do not have a true defensive line prospect. … We’ve always had that guy who is a Top 25 player. … If we get into a situation where we are outsized a little bit and we need a little more bulk, that’s when baby boy is going to have to go play some (on defense). We’re blessed with great players, but we don’t have great size.”

Taylor certainly offers size. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 310 and is noted for his quick feet and movement along the offensive line. He has committed to play at Mississippi State after originally committing to LSU. He has received scholarship offers from several big-time programs and is currently ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2022 recruits in the state by 247Sports.com.

But Taylor says size isn’t everything.

“I think the way that football is going, everybody thinks you have to be 6-5 and weigh 300 pounds to play football,” he said. “I might be 6-4 and 300 pounds and I play football, but St. Paul’s has won numerous state championships with guys who weighed 225 (on the offensive line). Technique will win games; staying low and playing smashmouth football will get you where you need to be.

“My goal for the year is to live up to the St. Paul’s standard and expectations that Coach Mask and the history of our school has put in place. St. Paul’s has always been a nitty-gritty, down-to-the-little-things kind of football team and I believe this team has just as much promise as any other team, in my opinion.”

The Saints won the Class 5A state championship last year, posting a 15-0 record. Taylor said another goal is to be even better this season. … I believe in hard work and dedication. The glitz and glamour is not what is important to me.”

UMS Wright LB Robert Courtney

In some circles, the strength of UMS-Wright’s defense is somewhat of a secret, though no opposing coaches or those who closely watch the Bulldogs play are surprised by that unit’s consistent success.

This year is expected to bring more of the same, and while there have often been a standout player or two from the defense, this season is expected to be more of a group effort than a situation where there is a star player leading the way.

However, should a star break out from the Bulldogs’ defensive unit this year, there’s a good chance that player will be senior linebacker Will Courtney, who has been a quiet yet quite effective player for the Bulldogs in the past.

UMS head coach Terry Curtis said Courtney will be counted on to lead the way for this year’s team, which is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season as a Class 5A member after winning the three previous Class 4A state titles.

“I think we are going to be good on defense,” Curtis said. “After two games I might tell you I was wrong, but we have talent there.”

Overall, Curtis said, “We’re having to replace a lot of people but that’s not unusual. We usually have guys step up. … Our guys compete and we’ll compete again. We’re looking forward to it.”

So, too, is Courtney, who said he expects big things from the Bulldogs’ defense this season, even against a tough schedule that includes Baker, St. Paul’s, Mobile Christian, Faith Academy, and T.R. Miller, among others.

“I think we will (be good this season),” he said. “We have the best defensive coaches in the state and they’ve prepared us weekly to know our assignments against the other team. We practically know what’s going to happen just from how they coach us.”

UMS won’t be a team with a lot of size this season, Courtney said, but it will be a team that knows its assignments and will play hard.

“I would say we are medium to a little bit smaller than medium (team in size), but I think our (football) IQ plays a big role,” Courtney said. “We’re really smart and that’s what makes us a really good team.

“Defense wins championships and if we want to win another championship our defense needs to be really, really good.”

Certainly, that has been the case in the past. Last season the Bulldogs allowed 202 points, an average of 15.5 points a game. In 2019 they allowed just 106 and only a miniscule 58 points in 2018. In 2017 it was 193, with only 121 points allowed in 2016, 159 in 2015 and back to 202 in 2014

Curtis said only four starters are back on defense — two linebackers, one defensive back and one defensive lineman — but there are others who will step forward who have experience, but were not starters a year ago.

Courtney may also get some work on the offensive side of the ball. He is a two-year starter at linebacker but could also be used as a tight end or H-back this season.

“I play mostly defense but I’m hoping I can play some fullback this year and block,” he said.

Mobile Christian DE/LB Sterling Dixon

It was inevitable Mobile Christian defensive standout Sterling Dixon would be compared to former Leopards standout Deontae Lawson, who enters his true freshman season at Alabama this fall. Lawson was a demon on defense last year and he received plenty of help from Dixon, who was only a freshman a year ago.

With Lawson having graduated, it was only natural Dixon has been tabbed as the player to take his place, and the standard by which the remainder of his career will be judged will be a lofty one — that of Lawson, who was a finalist for the prep Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Dixon, who will be one of just six returning starters for Mobile Christian this season, appears up to the comparisons. He was named a Freshman All-America pick last year by MaxPreps and he is already receiving lots of attention from college recruiters hoping to get the 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker to commit to play for their school.

“You don’t replace Deontae Lawson,” Leopards’ head coach Ronnie Cottrell said. “I think we’ll probably miss him the most. When the game is on the line you need somebody who says, ‘Hey guys, this is it,’ and Deontae was that guy for us.”

And yet, Cottrell is just as quick to note Dixon can have a similar presence.

“He’s bigger than Deontae was (as a freshman) and he’s got a lot more (scholarship) offers now than Deontae had (at the same time),” Cottrell said. “Alabama is talking about playing him at outside linebacker and a lot of other teams are recruiting him as an end. Sterling’s father is a lot bigger than Deontae’s father; I don’t know, we’ll just have to see how his body changes as we go along. I will say that Sterling has proven to be a lot more vocal than Deontae was for us at that time. He is proving to be an outstanding leader for us.

“He’s just so critical for us. We move him around a lot on defense. We probably move him around a lot more than we did Deontae. If we can get a good matchup on the right linemen, he’s hard to handle with his quickness.

“Sterling is relentless. I don’t know that I’ve ever had a guy as young as him that did the things he did. Deontae was outstanding as a freshman, but he didn’t play as much as Sterling did last year as a freshman. One of the college coaches I talked to recently in the SEC said that Sterling’s quickness for his size and his age is just amazing. He out-quicks people.

“The only time he’s going to get in a bind is if he gets in a situation where he has a 300-pound guy, a 280-pound guy, and they get their weight on him. But he’s extremely strong and I think that’s probably his greatest (asset). And he has a work ethic that’s just not normal for a freshman, it’s just not normal. … He’s a very, very special talent.”

Dixon said he’s focusing more on this year’s team and his responsibilities than recruiting right now because “I’ve got a lot of years (before he’ll play college ball).”

He said he is not bothered by the comparisons to Lawson, but realizes he has to make his own way and he has to create his own legacy at Mobile Christian.

“I’m trying to be the best me I can be,” he said. “And with Deontae Lawson, I just learned a lot from him. … I learned a lot. Playing under a guy like him helped me out a lot.”

He has already attended camps at Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and Mississippi State, with others likely to be scheduled in the future. He said the camp that stood out most prominently so far was the one at Alabama.

Still, his current attention is on his role as the defensive leader for the Leopards. “I love it,” he said of the responsibility. “With me, I just try to lead by example. I’m not trying to be vocal this year, I just want everybody to follow what I do on the field and just play as a team. It’s not any pressure, I just try to lead by example.”

St. Michael QB Josh Murphy

Being the starting quarterback for your school’s team is an honor in itself. Being the first starting quarterback for a Philip Rivers-coached team carries a special designation all its own, and St. Michaels’ Josh Murphy gets to be that guy.

“I think I’m really blessed,” Murphy said. “A lot of things fell in the right place at the right time. I definitely think it’s a God thing. I’ve been wanting to play quarterback my whole life and I just haven’t (previously) been given the opportunity. Now that I have the opportunity, I’m just so thankful to have it. He’s a great coach and I’m blessed to be where I’m at.

There is a mixture of emotions that comes with the job; on the one hand you’re being coached by 17-year NFL veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who will be especially hands-on in coaching the position. And on the other hand, well, you’re being coached by 17-year NFL veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, whose expectations for the person taking on that role will likely be especially high.

“We’ve already seen so many more improvements,” Murphy said of Rivers’ arrival at the school. “We have a new fieldhouse with new weight room and overall just better leadership. Football is so much more in depth now. You can just tell everyone is getting so much more excited than we used to be. I think we’ll have good crowds and everyone is excited to see what he can do for us.

“I feel like the biggest part is we’ve come together more as a family than we ever have. We’re about to go on a three-day retreat together that is going to be about brotherhood and being together. I think coach is such a great leader and he does such a great job of bringing us together. On top of that, we’re playing better together. Some practices the offense does better and some practices the defense does better and we’re just working and building off each other. It’s healthy competition. We’ve had some guys come in from other schools and it just pushes everyone to try and be better.”

Murphy, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior who also plays baseball at St. Michael, was on the young school’s first team and has experienced all of its growing pains to this point.

“It’s been crazy growth,” he said. “For me personally, it’s kind of been a struggle. There were times when I was upset with how we were playing, when we had seasons when we weren’t playing well, and my parents just drilled into me to be patient and to wait. It’s been great to see our growth. We went from not even having a varsity to our fourth year of having a varsity team. We have 17 or 18 seniors this year, which is the biggest senior class we’ve ever had. Our leadership overall is better than it has been in the past.

“I feel like a lot of games we went in having the mindset, we’re not going to win this game. And now I feel like when we go into any game we have an opportunity to win. I think all the guys believe that. Practice is going well and everyone is feeling really confident.”

Murphy said he is becoming more confident each day as well.

“I feel like I’m pretty confident. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better and this summer has been really helpful just with the mental aspect of football, of being the quarterback and all the mental aspects that go into that,” he said. “Coach Rivers is one of the greatest out there to teach that, I think. He’s one of the smartest football guys out there. It’s just been so awesome to learn from him. It’s an experience not a lot of people get to have. I feel like the team overall, we’re smarter football-wise, with our offensive plays and our defensive plays and disguising stuff. It’s just a lot better overall.”

Vigor QB Anthony Mix

It would appear quarterback Anthony Mix Jr. has finally found a home with the Vigor football team. Mix, who has been lauded for his talent for years, has been a much-traveled talent in the area, having spent time at Baldwin County, Spanish Fort, Murphy and Saraland before finding his way to the Wolves’ program.

Securely entrenched as Vigor’s starting quarterback heading into this season, Mix said his concentration is on making the Wolves a championship contender.

“I definitely feel at home,” Mix, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior, said. “It’s a very family-friendly environment. I have blended in with everybody and just get along with all my teammates and coaches. It’s just the place for me.”

For his part, head coach John McKenzie said he is happy to have Mix on his roster.

“We think he’s a tremendous talent,” McKenzie said, later adding, “He came to me with a lot of accolades. I didn’t know much about him, I had just heard a lot of things about him. When he got on the practice field I understood why. He’s a tremendous athlete and he has a tremendous quarterback mind. The mental aspect of critical aspects of the game from a quarterback’s perspective, that’s what I’m excited about.

“I (previously) had a kid, you could tell him something one time and Anthony reminds me of that type of quarterback. He sees the game differently than a lot of coaches and definitely than a lot of his teammates. That helps me, because I understand what he’s seeing. Just having him in our system for two years — I’m thinking this is the first time in his career that he’s been able to put two years back-to-back in the same system. … I thought about cutting down (on the playbook) and if I had another quarterback I probably would. But he speaks in a professional terminology when he calls plays, and it ain’t even, it’s something you have to prepare for. He’s been putting in the work.

“I like his poise more than anything when adversity does hit. Some of his teammates get rattled, but he maintains an even keel. I love his leadership and I put pressure on him. We have no excuse for not playing week 15 on Dec. 3 (state championship game). He has no excuse at all not to take us there.”

Mix isn’t backing away from the lofty expectations.

“I take a lot of pride in that because I definitely feel like we have the talent and with the work and dedication we’re putting in I feel like we should be able to make a run to make it there,” he said.

Vigor is coming off a 5-5 season in which the Wolves finished fourth in challenging Class 4A, Region 1. Mix’s play will be a key to the team’s success.

He said along his journey to Vigor he has picked up knowledge that will help him in his senior season.

“I’ve learned a lot of things,” Mix said. “When you move around you definitely get to learn a lot of things. One thing I’m very thankful for is I have learned a lot of good traits — good discipline, how to stay committed, just a lot of winning coaches at (other) schools.”

Williamson LB Robert Woodyard

Robert Woodyard is a pretty good football player for a “basketball guy.”

For years, being a basketball guy was how Woodyard, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker who also makes catches on offense for his Williamson team, viewed himself. Not any longer. And while he certainly has talents on the basketball court — he was an all-state selection — those who watch him play both sports today know his description has changed. He’s very much a football guy now.

“I started a little late,” he said of beginning his football career. “I was a basketball guy, I never liked football until my quarterback, he said I should be out there playing. I was like I’ll just come out there. … (Now) I love football. I don’t just like playing, I love it; you’ve got to love this. Being in that heat, it ain’t no joke. You’ve got to love that. It makes you think about whether to play or not.”

Woodyard, who made 90 solo stops and 43 assists on defense last season for the Lions while also claiming two interceptions, 12 tackles for a loss and two sacks, has offered his verbal commitment to Alabama; he had dozens of Power 5 conference options from which to choose and most of those schools continue to recruit him in hopes of changing his mind. On offense, he caught 51 passes last season for 508 yards and six touchdowns.

“Whatever side he plays on is pretty much always the winning side (in practice),” new Williamson head coach Melvin Pete said. “He brings so much to the table. He’s probably one of the better route runners that we have because he thinks he’s wide open every play. I think they get to arguing a little bit because he wants the ball all the time; he’s kind of hungry like that. But when you watch him play on defense, you can tell the difference in his speed to the ball and that’s important as well. I’m just happy to have him with us.

“He’s right up, even with players I’ve seen (play) because I come from a long background with (Pro Football Hall of Famer) Robert Brazile and people like that. I rank him up there as well. I’m looking for big things when he goes up to the next level. … He’s that special. He’s another guy that loves competition, he thrives on it; he does not like to lose. That’s the most important part he brings to the table as far as making all the guys around him that much better.”

Williamson posted a 7-4 overall record and won the Class 4A, Region 1 crown with a 5-1 mark. Woodyard’s play on both sides of the ball played a key role in that success and he is expected to provide big-play production and leadership for this year’s team.

“My team goal is to get to the state (championship game). That’s the main goal,” he said.

He has accomplished several accolades and goals in his career but he wants to add to those this season.

“What drives me to get better is my teammates,” Woodyard said. “They push me to get better. They are trying to get to where I am and I’m being a power for them because I’ve got all this happening and going on in my life (recruiting) and I can help them.”

Opponents may not want to hear this, but Woodyard said he believes he is a better player going into this season than he was a year ago.

“I’m better. I’m way faster and explosive and all that,” he said. “I’m becoming a better leader and knowing how to treat my peers, like what gets them going and what will bring them down. If it brings them down I won’t do it, I just want to bring them up.”

Bayside Academy ATH Jay Loper

Call him Bayside Academy’s Jay of All Trades; senior Jay Loper does everything for the Admirals except coach the team, and there could be an argument made he fills that role to a degree as well. Regardless of the situation, which team has the ball or the time left to play, if the clock is running, Loper is on the field.

“I do like being out here and doing what I can,” Loper said of the many positions he plays for the Admirals. “I started my freshman year but I really didn’t start playing all those things until the late season of my sophomore season last year. My favorite, of course, is running back. But I’m content with all of them. Just being out there on the field is all I need.”

To define “all of them” takes some space. On offense he plays running back and he is also a cornerback on defense. But the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder also is a gunner on kickoff coverage, a kick returner on punts and kickoffs and is charged with rushing in an attempt to block the kick on opponents’ field goal, punt and extra-point attempts. And he is a gunner on kickoff coverage too.

“Really just being a leader, making sure I’m accountable for everything that I do and helping everyone around me; I don’t just do it for myself,” Loper said when asked what position he plays best.

Head coach Phil Lazenby, who led the Admirals to an 8-3 record last year and who has 100 victories in 14 seasons at the school, said he’s thrilled to have Loper on his team.

“Number one, his leadership skills. He leads by example in the weight room and at practice,” Lazenby said of Loper. “He’s a very, very good kid and he’s very smart. He works hard; he’s one of the strongest kids we’ve got. He’s a member of our 1,000-pound club and he’s in the 1,200-pound club. He’s strong, he has good speed and he’s got a great attitude. You can expect him to be there. He’s not one of those you have to worry about on a weekend or whether he’s going to be at practice. You never have to worry about that because he’s going to be there and he’s going to be leading the team.

“Rarely are we going to have enough talent to be like a UMS-Wright or St. Paul’s or something like that. But the kids play hard and I think Jay is part of that like a lot of kids we’ve had in the past in that they are going to play hard and give you everything they’ve got, and they’re smart and maybe you can do some things with him that other folks can do. We don’t have large numbers, so, like with Jay, he’s on every single team that we have. … So if he comes out it’s only by the goodness of my heart and I see that he needs some rest.

“He’s one of those who is going to do everything that you ask him to do and he’s going to try to do it the very best that he can. It’s just in his DNA. I’ve been very, very blessed to have him for, this is going to be his fourth year. He’s a four-year starter which is very rare in today’s football in high school.”

Loper said he likes this year’s team and believes this could be another solid season for the Admirals.

“I think we can be a great team. Experience-wise, this is the best team we’ve had in a long time,” he said. “We have a much bigger O-line than we’ve had before and we have a lot of returning guys. That’s going to help us a lot. We’ll have a lot of experience and leadership and that will help us with that.”

And he suggests he is not alone as a Jay of All Trades.

“We’re a small school so there’s not a lot of guys so it’s not uncommon,” he said of having dual roles. “We have guys who do just as much. We do whatever we can to help our team.”

Chickasaw OL DL Ashton Knight

The strength of the Chickasaw football team this season will likely be found up front, in the trenches, where not only the team’s more experienced players reside, but also where the heart of offense is located.

And at the center of it all — or at guard or tackle, wherever he is needed — is junior Ashton Knight, a 5-foot-10, 225-pounder who will be used all up and down the offensive and defensive fronts this season.

He and teammate, senior Jaden Palms, who also plays dual roles on the offensive and defense fronts, are the leaders of the guys in the trenches who will play an important role toward the Chieftains’ success this season.

“He’s a great, high-character kid,” Chickasaw head coach Ryan Little said of Knight. “What you see (in him) is what we’re trying to get done at Chickasaw — is raise great guys, and he’s done a great job of that himself. … He’s got a 3.4 GPA, National Honor Society, he’s taking honors classes, and he’s one of the hardest workers on the team.”

And he wants to play football. Winning football, to be exact.

“You should expect more competitiveness (from the Chieftains this season),” Knight said. “We’re in better shape than we were last year. And we are more competitive this year. We’re not going to bow down to T.R. Miller and Flomaton just because they’ve got 48 people (on the roster).

“Just like me and (Jaden) Palms, there’s only seven of us in O-line competition and we were going up against B.C. Rain and Daphne and Baldwin County (in a summer 7-on-7 competition) and we were not scared of anybody, we’re not. I feel like this year we’re in better shape and a lot of us can go both ways. If we lose, we’re going to go down fighting.”

Chickasaw is coming off a 4-5 record last season. This will be only the eighth season in the school’s history that has included just one winning record, that coming in 2019 when the team finished 6-4. Still, the Chieftains have been to the playoffs four times in their brief history and are aiming to add another playoff berth this time around.

If that is to happen, the group up front must do its part, Knight said.

“We take a lot of pride in the trenches because that’s where most of our games are going to be won,” he said. “If everything is right in the trenches then everything is going to be fine. … Mainly we take pride in it because we ain’t the biggest — by all means we ain’t the biggest — but one thing about us though is you’re going to have to make us quit, we’re not going to bow down to just anybody. We take pass rushing, down blocks … we take all of those things serious because that’s where most of our plays come from. If that’s not right everything is going to be off. If we can’t run block, we can’t pass; if we can’t block, a running back can’t get nowhere.

We take our practices very seriously.”

Little said the team’s biggest challenge is developing depth to aid in a long season. He said there are talented players, but finding reserve help is the key.

“Our challenge is depth, it’s not players,” Little said. “We have great players every year. … What we’ve tried to do is increase our toughness level.”

And leadership, which Knight says he and his friends along the line are ready to assume.

“It kind of is, but it ain’t,” when asked if it’s difficult to be a leader as a lineman and not a skill position player. “For O-linemen and D-lineman, we kind of have to set the tone. Skill men can make picks, interceptions, one-handed catches, but O-linemen … have to set the tone.”

Cottage Hill QB Kyle Hipp

Making adjustments is a key aspect to being a successful quarterback, and Cottage Hill Christian’s Kyle Hipp has certainly learned to accept that aspect of his duties with the Warriors.

In his time with the team he has played for three different offensive coordinators and this season he’ll be directed by his second head coach, as former Williamson head coach Bobby Parrish takes over for Chris Brazell, who is now serving as head of school at Cottage Hill.

Hipp seems to take all those changes and more in stride.

“Going from my sophomore year to my junior year there was a big change in receivers and the game plan,” Hipp said. “My sophomore year we had a lot of speed and we’d let those guys just get out there and do their thing. Last year we kind of slowed it down and we put balls in the right places at the right time. It was a big change, but now I think I’ll be ready for anything and we’re good to go.”

Mike Smith is Cottage Hill’s new offensive coordinator and he has brought along some changes as well.

“We have a new offensive coordinator, Coach Mike Smith. He came in and as soon as he got in he went to work, putting in a new offense,” Hipp said. “We’ve got several new plays and I think our guys have done a pretty good job of learning the plays quickly and trusting him.

“It’s a lot more plays, a lot more things that we can do. We can get in the shotgun and spread out, we can get under center. We can go with a tight end. We can pretty much do it all.”

Hipp received support from teammate and senior linebacker Josh Gifford who said, “He’s a great guy, a great quarterback and great leader. He’s going to know what to do and when to do it.”

Hipp’s experience, especially in making adjustments, will play an important role for the Warriors, who are coming off a 5-4 season after producing a combined 18-5 mark the two previous seasons. The team will be young in several spots, especially on the offensive line, and experienced players will be leaned on heavily to provide leadership and to help the newer players navigate a tough Class 3A, Region 1 schedule of games.

Hipp said the team’s work in 7-on-7 competitions during the summer has helped with team confidence and also with learning the new plays and methods of attack Smith has for the offense.

“It was good to be able to get a good look through 7 on 7,” Hipp said. “I think we got a lot out of it and we were able to run the new plays a lot and learn the plays. I threw it around pretty good (during 7 on 7) so for the most part I think I’m getting ready for the season.

“The offensive line is really young but they’ve been working their tails off to get better. I trust them and they trust me and we’re going to get better this year. … Everybody’s pulling together as a team.”

Orange Beach QB Cash Turner

Just a junior, Orange Beach quarterback Cash Turner maintains a senior-like presence with his teammates. That’s based on his talents, his experience and the fact Orange Beach is a young team with several players who are new to varsity football competition.

And with only two seniors on the roster for a program that has played just one official season, last year’s 3-6 start, a junior who also plays quarterback is almost forced into a leadership position.

“The biggest thing with me is the consistency that he brings every day, he’s the same guy every day,” Orange Beach head coach Chase Smith said of the 6-foot-0, 155-pound Turner. “He leads by example by the work he puts in, his work ethic, doing things right, holding up our standard. He’s one of our kids on the leadership council. And he cares. He’s a great teammate and really cares about the game and what we’re trying to achieve here as a team.

“I think it’s crucial (having a junior at quarterback). And just that position in itself, just leading by the way he approaches everything and his daily work. He’s not a big, loud, rah-rah guy and he’s not going to be over the top, in your face, he’s just going to work. He’s Mr. Consistent. I think he sets the tone for what we’re doing and working and achieving.

“If you don’t start there (quarterback) — now, you’ve got different leaders and others can lead and be rah-rah and all that — but I prefer a leader like him who leads by example and he’s going to be the guy leading the way. He’s also a great teammate; he’s not selfish and he’s not a me guy, and I think that goes a long way with his teammates.”

Turner said he recognizes the role he must play, and he’s ready to accept it.

“There’s a big responsibility on me because most of the kids at our school are really young,” he said. “I have to stay on them and help them out. At practices and things it has been really energetic because our coaches are bringing a lot of energy, and they know what they’re doing. The team has really grown from last year to this year. We’ve made good progress. I think I bring leadership to the team because you need leaders on the team. I’m one of the older guys and I need to do that.”

A dual-threat quarterback, Turner said he likes to run with the football and will be looking for those opportunities.

“We had a pretty good offensive line last year and we lost three of them although one of them came back,” he said. “So we’re pretty young right now on the offensive line, but they are getting better. I’d like to see us get to the playoffs; I’d like for the younger kids to see what it’s like to get to the playoffs.

“If that happened it would be a big thing at our school because really all of our other sports have made it to the playoffs, football is the only one that hasn’t made it. I think it would be really good for the school.”

If the Makos are to find success this season, it’s likely Turner will play a role.

“I’ve seen him really grow in the quarterback position,” Smith said. “Obviously, he had the talent to win the position and he’s a good athlete. He has good speed and really good football knowledge. He’s a very downhill runner and I’ve seen him really, really grow with the mechanics a quarterback has to possess. His mechanics throwing the ball and reading defenses and his pocket presence, I’ve seen him really grow in that aspect as well.”

St. Luke’s C Andrew Smith

The good news for St. Luke’s football is four of five offensive linemen from last year’s team will return this season. The bad news concerning the good news centers around the lack of size of those on the Wildcats’ offensive line.

Then again, it’s a general issue for the entire team, so head coach Ronn Lee prefers to lean toward the positive. It is a sentiment shared by those along the line, including senior center Andrew Smith, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 185 pounds.

Experience is on Smith’s side. He has been on the Wildcats’ roster since the seventh grade and has been a contributing member of the program for most of his previous five seasons. This year, especially being a senior with experience, he will be looked to for leadership on a St. Luke’s roster with lots of young players. Offensive tackle Jake Keesee is another O-line returning starter and senior as well.

“They can play every position on the offensive line and every position on the defensive line,” Lee said of the duo. “And Jake and Andrew can also play linebacker when we need them there. We’ve got 32 players on our team, nine through 12 (grades). We are starting the middle school program back up this year, which is good. Our numbers are back up in athletics. Every one of our athletics teams made it into the playoffs last year, including track and golf and basketball, boys and girls.

“They have been in the program the longest. They have practiced, they have taken their lumps, they have stood on the sidelines and they have stepped up and played probably when they shouldn’t have been on the field as eighth- and ninth-graders. So I have so much respect for these two young men for everything they’ve done. It just shows you they love the game of football.”

Smith said despite the hurdles that must be cleared he likes this year’s team and believes good things are ahead.

“I expect us to do very well this year,” he said. “We have more seniors on this team, except for one year, than we have had my entire career at St. Luke’s. We have a large group of juniors and sophomores too and we’re trying to build for the future, and I think we’re going to end up doing very well.

“It really is nice to have more depth. I noticed in the years when I was younger and I wasn’t starting that they didn’t have as much depth and they would have to go from a big ole 6-foot-5 whoever we had at guard or tackle and go with a freshman in there (we a substitute took the field). We might have to do some of that this year, but the more depth we have, the more variety we have. We might be able to sub someone a little bigger in there or someone a little quicker.”

St. Luke’s earned a spot in the Class 2A playoffs last season but because they were quarantined because of COVID-19 protocols, the Wildcats had to forfeit their playoff game.

“It was hard because we had all fought and worked so hard to get into the playoffs,” Smith said. “To find out that we finally got to make it, we were excited and working harder than ever and then it just came to a stop and we were done. I had been playing with those seniors since I was a little kid. It hurt them a lot and it hurt me to see that we were done.”