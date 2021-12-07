A murder in North Crichton Monday night brings Mobile’s 2021 homicide count on par with the two-decade-high from 2017.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine announced late last night his department was launching the agencies 50th homicide investigation of the year involving the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to shots fired to the 2700 block of Mill Street. At the scene, officers discovered the man shot and killed. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Two other gunshot victims arrived at USA Health University Hospital at approximately 6:35 p.m., according to a report released the next day. Both men arrived by private vehicle. One suffered from a life-threatening injury and the other a non-life-threatening injury.

MPD did not indicate if these events were connected; however, local media outlets linked them together.

The current year is now tied with 2017 for the most homicides in the last 20 years. In 2017, 50 homicides were recorded. In 1990, there were 56.

Other recent homicides include the shooting deaths of two women over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and the other on Ogburn Avenue. There was a double homicide on Nov. 21, when two men were killed while driving on Rangeline Road south of Interstate 10.