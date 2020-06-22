SUBMITTED – On June 18, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center welcomed community, business and healthcare leaders to a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction at the new South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department. The freestanding emergency department, which will be located adjacent to Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores, with Highway 59 frontage, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve patients who experience medical emergencies.

“We are committed to expanding access to emergency services to meet the needs of our rapidly growing community,” said SBRMC Chief Executive Officer Daniel McKinney. “SBRMC Freestanding Emergency Department will provide faster access to emergency care for people living in the area south of our main campus. We are dedicated to bring the same award winning quality and safety care to this facility as our main campus.”

Many emergency services can be effectively managed at freestanding emergency departments without the need for transfer to a traditional hospital setting. Like any hospital emergency department, the new SBRMC Freestanding Emergency Department will be equipped to treat patients with illnesses and injuries that require a higher level of care than urgent care facilities offer. The 14,400 square-foot freestanding emergency department will have a helipad, 9 private patient rooms with radiology and lab services on-site. If a higher level of care is required, patients can be transported quickly to the main campus.

Emergency healthcare experienced physicians, registered nurses and other patient care providers will staff the center. Dr. William Beazley, Medical Director for the SBRMC Emergency Department said, “Our team of emergency physicians is excited about all of the current projects involving emergency medicine in Baldwin County. Between SBRMC Freestanding ED and our main hospital ED, we will be well-equipped to handle the emergency needs of those living in and visiting the Gulf Coast community for years to come.”

Construction is expected to start July 2020 with an anticipated opening of Summer 2021. More than 30 new jobs will be created to serve patients at the new center, including registered nurses and lab, imaging, admitting and environmental services staff. As the opening approaches, jobs will be posted at SouthBaldwinRMC.com.