The People United to Advance the Dream organization is kicking off a long weekend of events to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The events start Thursday with a virtual panel discussion on equity in Mobile, the Rev. David Edwards, PUAD president. The event will begin at 6 p.m., is hosted by 92 Zew’s Kelly Finley and will feature among others, University of South Alabama’s Raoul Richardson, Ph.D. and students, he said.

To register for the panel discussion, visit the organization’s website at PUAD.org.

MLK-related events will continue Friday, Edwards said, with a candlelight vigil at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to commemorate the lives lost to gun violence in the city.

“We want to let people know we’re all one and when one hurts, we all hurt,” he said.

In addition to the vigil, the group will hold a march at the stadium to advocate for passage of the federal voting rights bill, currently before members of Congress.

The events continue on Sunday, with a black-tie gala awards ceremony, Edwards said. The event will honor five adults in a variety of categories and four students in elementary, middle, high school and college who “exemplify Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision,” he said. The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Holiday Inn downtown.

CDC guidelines will be in effect, Edwards said, with mandatory masking and temperature checks.

The honorees on Sunday, include: Maci Pugh, Collier Elementary; Victoria Howell, Clark Shaw Magnet; Tyler Trenton Adams, Satsuma High School and Bishop State Community College.

Devin Ford will be presented with the Dr. MLK Community Service Award. Vincent Lawson will be presented the Dr. MLK Humanitarian Award. Dr. Monica Motley will receive the Dr. MLK Education Award. Afiya K. Hooker and Jo Anna Johnson will receive the Dr. MLK Health and Human Services Award.

The biggest award of the night, the Drum Major Award, will be presented to Edwards himself.

Monday, which is the federally observed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will feature two of the group’s events, beginning with the Youth Ambassadors Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Street YMCA. The breakfast will honor those students recognized Sunday night and will be open to the public, Edwards said.

The breakfast will be followed at noon by the annual MLK march down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Lyons Park. At Lyons Park the group will hold a rally that includes a musical guest and food, he said.

The city of Mobile is also looking for volunteers to participate in area-wide cleanups as part of the MLK Day of Service on Saturday. The cleanup events hosted by the city, Mobile United and various non-profit organizations will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in various locations.

Participation is free, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged, according to a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. To register click here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022MLKJR

For District 1, the location is 625 Stanton Road; for District 2, it’s 1260 Springhill Ave.; for District 3, it’s 4380 Park Road; for District 4, it’s 5560 Inn Road; for District 5, it’s 101 E. Interstate 65 Service Road S; for District 6, it’s 6175 Girby Road and for District 7, it’s 6550 Zeigler Boulevard.