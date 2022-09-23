Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune has been in a medical center receiving treatment for stage-three colon cancer and has watched the suffering of others. He knows firsthand what that suffering is like and wants to help.

On Monday, Sept. 19, he was pleased the Daphne City Council did its part in unanimously approving a resolution to allow medical cannabis dispensaries within city limits. LeJeune touted the medical benefits of the drug, especially for easing the suffering of cancer patients.

“I see the difficulties some [cancer] patients have,” he said, following the meeting. “You can’t look at them and not want to give the person whatever they need to get through the day.”

The waves of nausea come and go for him too, LeJeune said, but the medication he’s on helps. He described “horrible times” he’s had while undergoing chemotherapy on a biweekly basis, but watching others suffer to a somewhat greater extent was eye-opening.

“With the empathy you have, how can you say ‘no’ to someone when this will help,” LeJeune said.

The resolution passed without objection from the public. LeJeune credited that to the intelligence of the city’s residents and the efforts the state has made to heavily regulate its new medical cannabis program.

“The citizenry is smart not to deny this,” he said. “This is to help certain patients that need it. Read the state bill; this is already very restrictive.”

LeJeune also applauded the council for making what he believed was the right decision when it came to the resolution.

“You’re really showing the leadership of the largest city in Baldwin County,” he said. “It took true leadership to do what’s best for the people in need. This is to help people in the community.”

Councilman Brandon Hughes, who made the approval motion on the resolution, echoed some of LeJeune’s comments on it.

“This is highly regulated and would allow for additional medical options for those in need,” he said.

Neither Hughes nor LeJeune knew of any prospective businesses looking to bring a medical cannabis dispensary to Daphne, but the mayor said after the meeting the Eastern Shore would be a popular location for such businesses.

“All we’re hearing about is a general interest in the Eastern Shore,” he said.

Daphne was not the only city in Baldwin County to clear the way for dispensaries Monday. The Foley City Council also unanimously approved a resolution to allow them. The Foley move was brought forth after Oscity Labs showed interest in opening a dispensary in the city. Oscity Labs is a full spectrum CBD and hemp operation cofounded by former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow. Ray French, a horticulturist, is the company’s CEO. For a number of years, the firm has operated a hemp farm in Brewton.

Companies interested in opening dispensaries in the state could begin requesting applications from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission as of Sept. 1. Those applications will be approved near the beginning of 2023.

Medical cannabis patients must be suffering from a small range of illnesses — including cancer, depression and other ailments — and have a certified doctor’s prescription to qualify for a statewide medical cannabis card. The patient would then be able to use a dispensary.