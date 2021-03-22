The Gulf Coast Challenge football game, the third edition of which was played earlier this month when the fall game was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium in September.

It marks a return to the game’s original fall schedule.

The Challenge, which features Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will be played on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. It will feature a pair of in-state schools, with Tuskegee University taking on Alabama A&M.

Alabama A&M and Tuskegee did not play in the fall of 2020. A&M is currently playing a spring schedule of games. The Bulldogs are 2-0 and are set to play at home in Huntsville against Grambling this Saturday, with four other games scheduled this spring. Tuskegee is not playing a spring schedule of games.

The matchup, with a large number of alumni from both schools located in the Mobile-Baldwin areas, is expected to draw good interest and attendance.

“We’re very excited to be hosting another entertaining football weekend in Mobile this fall,” Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte said. “This will be the sixth game the Mobile Sports Authority has hosted since we helped return HBCU football to our area in 2016. The matchup of Alabama A&M and Tuskegee should be a good one, so we invite all the alumni and fans of both teams to head to Mobile to celebrate with us.”

Visit www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com for more information.