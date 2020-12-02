Band: Chaislyn Jane

Date: Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., thepeoplesroommobile.com

Tickets: $20 by calling 251-367-4599

Even though venues have been closed due to the pandemic, and the industry has come to a veritable stop, musicians have not stopped creating new sounds and finding innovative ways to get their music to the masses.

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Chaislyn Jane has not let COVID-19 crush her musical dreams. With a memorable appearance on ABC’s “American Idol,” this 19-year-old Baton Rouge, La., native and University of Southern Mississippi student has aspirations of becoming a professional songwriter in a time when the music industry is in limbo. Her movements over the past year prove she is not taking this dream lightly, even in the face of a pandemic.

With over 40 original songs in her catalog, Jane has spent the past two years promoting her debut EP, “With Love.” As the COVID-19 lockdown began to spread nationwide in April, Jane gave her fans a taste of new material through a new single, “Dreams I Forgot About.” This light, breezy musical trip is filled with sugary vocal work and an acoustic-based arrangement that mingles folk, pop and jazz that is reminiscent of Tristan Prettyman.

With acoustic guitar replaced by piano, Jane’s musical style is carried forward through her latest single, “#Fomo.” Jane uses this passionate track to translate heartbreak into music and lyrics with beautiful results. The Peoples Room’s ambiance should provide the perfect environment to get acquainted with this aspiring artist.