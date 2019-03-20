Locally-owned Gulf Packaging, Inc. recently announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility to support the company’s plans for future growth and expansion. The new 85,000-square-foot plant, sitting on 14.1 acres, will be located at 43489 Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette.

The site will house the company’s material handling and manufacturing processes and is expected to create 16 new jobs. Some $8 million in new capital investment will reportedly be sunk into construction and development of the property in the area over the next three years.

“This new investment in Gulf Packaging is due to the results of our dedicated Gulf Packaging team,” Larry Taylor, president of Gulf Packaging, Inc said. “We appreciate our business and community partners who have played a role in this project and continue to work with us as we grow our company and prepare ourselves for the future.”

Headquartered in Bay Minette and founded in 1990, Gulf Packaging is an ISO 9001 certified, full line manufacturer of corrugated shipping boxes and supplies. The company has five additional locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana.

“The city of Bay Minette is very excited about the expansion of Gulf Packaging’s production facility in our community,” Bob Wills, Mayor of the city of Bay Minette said. “Not only is it a testament to the folks at Gulf Packaging and their dedication to their customers and employees, but it is another example of the results that can be realized from the pro-business atmosphere here in Bay Minette and Baldwin County.”

Gulf Packaging’s new facility will be located less than a quarter of a mile from their existing 70,000-square-foot operations space located at 14840 Industrial Dr. in Bay Minette Industrial Park. The expanded footprint will enable the company to increase its current manufacturing capacity and modernize its equipment, with the installation of new converting machinery designed to increase productivity and product flow.

Construction on Gulf Packaging’s new facility is already underway, with plans in place to be operational by the end of 2019. Over the coming months, the company will be posting job openings for the new site. More information about Gulf Packaging, Inc. and job openings, can be found at http://www.gulfpkg.com.