SUBMITTED — According to a news release this morning, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl announced today that Gulf Shores International Airport was awarded a grant of $59,000 through the Airport Rescue Grant Program for Fiscal year 2022. This grant award is provided to reimburse the airport for operating costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent statement Congressman Carl remarked “I’m proud to announce today that the Gulf Shores International Airport will be receiving a $59,000 grant to reimburse them for extra operating costs they took on because of the COVID pandemic. The Gulf Shores International Airport is critically important to the growth and economic strength of Baldwin County, so I will continue doing all I can to be an ally for them in Congress.”

Chairman Vic Roberts of the Gulf Shores Airport Authority expressed his sincere appreciation to Congressman Carl for his assistance and continued support for the airport and surrounding community it serves, during these challenging times.