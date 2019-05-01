Photos | Shelley Patterson

When someone hears the term “collegiate beach volleyball,” they more than likely think of students from UCLA or the University of Miami bumping, setting and spiking balls along their respective shorelines. Few might suspect beach volleyball as a collegiate sport actually has an Alabama pedigree.

Back in March 2012, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) hosted Florida State University in the first match officially sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The NCAA had designated the activity — then known as sand volleyball — as an emerging sport for women in 2009.

Just 15 schools sponsored teams in 2012, but today there are 140 institutions that field varsity squads. According to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), this includes 83 programs in the NCAA that support more than 1,000 student-athletes. Teams can also be found in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (19) and the community college ranks (38).

Gulf Shores becomes title town

As the sport continued to expand, it was only natural for championships to be established. Since the NCAA had not yet sanctioned the sport, the AVCA stepped in and started to sponsor the Collegiate Sand Championships in 2012.

While several communities put in bids to host the playoffs, the eventual winner was the Gulf Shores Public Beach facility. The reception was so positive the Baldwin County community became the permanent site for the AVCA championships.

Once the number of schools fielding teams reached a particular level, the NCAA officially announced that beach volleyball would be the organization’s 90th sanctioned sport.

Not wanting to fix what was not broken, the decision was made to keep Gulf Shores as the site for the first NCAA championship in 2016. “Sports Travel” magazine even named that inaugural tournament as its Best New Event for that year. The NCAA has since locked down Gulf Shores to put on the championships through 2022.

In a nod to its past, UAB has served as the host school since that first NCAA tournament. The University of Southern California (USC) took home the first two trophies, knocking off Florida State in 2016 and Pepperdine in 2017. Cross-town rival UCLA was crowned the winner in 2018 after defeating Florida State in the title match.

Nation’s best to clash

The NCAA tournament committee have selected the top three teams from the East Region and the top three teams from the West Region, plus two at-large teams, to compete for the title in Gulf Shores.

The top three seeds are familiar powerhouses Southern Cal, UCLA and Florida State. Completing the field are Pepperdine, LSU, Cal Poly, Hawaii and Stetson. The full bracket can be viewed at ncaa.com/sports/beach-volleyball.

The players will arrive on Thursday, May 2, to begin practice at 9 a.m. Five competitive courts and five practice courts will be set up at the public beach area.

Action in the double-elimination format with teams consisting of five pairs will begin on Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. The winning teams will advance in the championship bracket while the losing teams fall to the elimination bracket.

On Saturday, May 4, the second and third round of the elimination bracket will be conducted with winning teams advancing in the elimination bracket. These will be followed by the third round of the championship bracket, with the winning team advancing to the national championship and the losing teams moving to the elimination bracket.

On Sunday, May 5, the final match of the elimination bracket is set for 10:30 a.m. The winning team will advance to the national championship match at 1 p.m.

ESPNU and ESPN2 will carry the early matches. The title game will be shown live on ESPN.

Spring Hill continues to grow

For many years, UAB was the only college in Alabama to field a beach volleyball team. This is no longer true, as Spring Hill College, Jacksonville State, Montgomery’s Huntingdon College and Florence’s University of North Alabama all now sponsor programs.

The Mobile squad, known as the Sandy Badgers, has quickly made its presence felt on the national scene. On Easter Sunday, Spring Hill took third place in the NCAA Division II bracket at the AVCA Small College Beach Volleyball Championships in Tavares, Florida.

Spring Hill lost in the semifinals to the eventual title winner for the second straight year. This year it was to the University of Tampa, while it was Texas A&M University-Kingsville in 2018.

“We had a great season,” said Shawn Taylor, who has served as the Sandy Badgers’ head coach since March 2017. “We continue to make notable strides each year.”

In his first campaign at Spring Hill, Taylor directed his squad to a 17 – 16 record. In 2018, the Sandy Badgers went 15 – 8.

The team exploded out of the gates this season by winning its first seven matches. In facing NCAA Division I opponent the University of Southern Mississippi, Spring Hill won four of six matches.

Thanks to the fine showing in Florida, this year’s squad finished with a 20 – 11 overall record. The loss to Tampa was the only one against a non-NCAA Division I opponent this season.

“We played a lot of Division I teams this year,” Taylor said. “We were underfunded compared to those schools, but our girls have a lot of character.”

The Sandy Badgers managed to achieve a perfect 5 – 0 record at home. They are able to host the games at the Jim and Betty Walsh Beach Volleyball Facility.

“The courts are located at the south end of the Badgers’ soccer facility at Library Field and adjacent to the Avenue of the Oaks,” Taylor said. Named in honor of Spring Hill basketball star and Athletics Hall of Fame member Jim Walsh and his wife, Betty, the courts were made possible by a generous donation from the Walsh family.

“Mr. Walsh was a big advocate for women’s sports,” Taylor said. “We were able to put lights on the courts. Now we can host small events and practice at night.”

Future is wide open

The growth of beach volleyball is only expected to expand. A survey conducted by the AVCA in October shows how popular beach volleyball is becoming. There are a dozen NCAA Division I schools planning to sponsor teams in the next two years. Another 14 universities — including Auburn — hope to have beach volleyball by 2025.

Spring Hill can expect more competition in NCAA Division II. There are 10 teams looking to start a program in the next two years, and another 24 by 2025. For NCAA Division III, five schools want to be playing by 2021, and 21 more within the next six seasons.

For the NAIA, the University of Mobile was listed as wanting to have a team no later than 2021. Another eight NAIA schools look to be playing by 2025.

All of these schools should have plenty of prospects from the community college ranks. There are 16 schools planning to have teams by 2021, and another 17 by 2025.

Volleyball major sport at SHC

Spring Hill has a history of great volleyball teams, whether on the sand or indoors. In its first season as a full NCAA Division II member, the Badgers’ court volleyball team finished with a 32 – 4 overall record while going a perfect 17 – 0 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Spring Hill won the SIAC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA South Region playoffs.

“A good chunk of our girls double up and play both sports,” said Taylor, who serves as an assistant on the indoor team to legendary head coach Peggy Martin. “It was exciting, but it was a long season.

“But we had been good for so many years, but we were not eligible for the NCAA playoffs. We were in purgatory, and it was really rough. Some of the seniors had gone through a great deal of that struggle, so to go to the NCAA tournament was a massive deal.”

This year’s beach volleyball team had four seniors. Emily Greim and Caroline Herrera earned four varsity letters, while Katie Beth Gammon had lettered three times. Morgan Eiland, the final senior and a St. Paul’s graduate, was a transfer from Stetson University. Herrera leaves the Sandy Badgers as the program’s career wins leader, racking up 57 victories in her time at Spring Hill.

Juniors on the squad were Gulf Shores’ Taylor Hurst, Brittany Bilotti, Emmarose Neibert, Patty Blood, Payton Gidney, Emily Sullivan, Sarah Senft and Cassidi Sterrett. Sophomores included Landen Lake, Allison Weimer and Murphy High graduate Bentley Odom.

Freshmen on the team were Briley Jane Becker, Natalie Bonner, Kassandra Fairley, Grace Herrington, Ryann Horkavy, Hailee Richard and Leanne Sorrel.

“We had about 20 out training this year, where it has been 10 to 12 in the past,” Taylor said. “The max number we can play is 10, so we had some good competition.”

At the AVCA tournament, Spring Hill had Gidney and Fairley team up at the No. 1 slot. “They have been at No. 1 most of this year,” Taylor said. “Gidney was at the spot last year, but Kassandra is a true freshman. When they got it going, they are a tough team to beat.”

For the other spots, Spring Hill had Weimer and Herrera at No. 2, Bilotti and Senft at No. 3, Hurst and Sterrett at No. 4, and Neibert and Greim at No. 5.

In the “Best of the Rest” section of the event, Sorrel and Sullivan formed a team, as did Blood and Horkavy plus Lake and Odom.

“We’re very thankful for the AVCA and their partners for hosting an incredible event,” Taylor said. “It’s obviously frustrating to come up short for the second time to the eventual champion, but it’s positive to know that we are a couple points away from being able to place ourselves in the championship match.

“It’s also a positive to finish on a win and feel good about earning third in a growing field. When you look back at our body of work over the course of the season, we were able to continue to push the program forward. It was the first time we’ve been able to defend our home courts and go undefeated. It’s also the first time we have hit 20 wins in program history. We will continue to find ways to push the bar higher as we have done throughout the program’s history. I’m incredibly proud of this group and what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

As for the NCAA Championships in Gulf Shores, Taylor said the event has been a major factor in the sport expanding in Alabama.

“Gulf Shores does a tremendous job of hosting the event,” he said. “From the city to the sports commission, they really invest in putting on a good show.”

And Taylor said you could not ask for more beautiful beaches.

“My first year I went as an observer when Pepperdine won the AVCA title,” he said. “I asked them what they thought when they heard they would play in Alabama. They all asked if it was a cruel joke and only knew negative stuff. Then they said they couldn’t see it being played anywhere else.”

Wide range of ticket prices

There are numerous ticket packages for fans heading to Gulf Shores this weekend. These include:

• NCAA Experience All-Session for $225 – This will place fans in a covered and elevated platform looking directly onto the three championship courts. From there they can enjoy complimentary snacks, water and soft drinks while having access to a full-service cash bar. NCAA Experience ticket holders will also have access to courtside seating on a first-come, first-served basis;

• Courtside Seating All-Session for $80 – This will cover admission to all matches played Friday through Sunday. Courtside seating on any given court is based on availability and is first-come, first-served tiered seating on Courts 1 – 3 and beach chair seating on Courts 4 – 5;

• General Admission All-Session for $50 – This will cover admission to all matches played Friday through Sunday. Bleacher seating is based on availability, or fans can bring their own beach towels;

• Courtside Seating Day Pass for $30 – This will cover admission to all matches on a single day. This will cover courtside seating on given court based on availability and is first-come, first-served tiered seating on Courts 1 – 3 and beach chair seating on Courts 4 – 5;

• General Admission Day Pass for $20 – This will cover admission to all matches on a single day. Bleacher seating is based on availability or fans can bring their own beach towels;

• Courtside Seating All-Session Group Pass for $70 – This price reflects a group discount with a minimum of 10 tickets. This will cover admission to all matches. Courtside seating on given court is based on availability and is first-come, first-served tiered seating on Courts 1 – 3 and beach chair seating on Courts 4 – 5;

• General Admission All-Session Group Pass for $40 – This price reflects a group discount with a minimum of 10 tickets. This will cover admission to all matches. Bleacher seating is based on availability or fans can bring their own beach towels;

• Courtside Seating Day Pass Group for $25 – This price reflects a group discount with a minimum of 10 tickets. This will allow seating on a single day. This will cover courtside seating on given court based on availability and is first-come, first-served tiered seating on Courts 1 – 3 and beach chair seating on Courts 4 – 5;

• General Admission Day Pass Group for $15 – This price reflects a group discount with a minimum of 10 tickets. This will allow seating on a single day. Bleacher seating is based on availability or fans can bring their own beach towels.

The NCAA has announced there will be special events set up for spectators. According to its website, fans can enjoy activities such as free autograph sessions with all eight teams and a championship fan zone where they can buy official championship merchandise, interact with other beach volleyball fans in a social media tent and enter to win tickets to the 2020 championship. There will be a “games area” near Court 3 that will include cornhole and giant Jenga games. Fans are also encouraged to build their own sand castles near Court 3, as buckets and shovels will be made available.