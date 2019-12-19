Gulf Shores will allow 10 permits to start off a pilot program with food trucks operating at private businesses around the city.

Ryan Shamburger of Big Beach Brewing wanted to know if that meant only nine were available because he says there’s already one operating in Gulf Shores.

“We’re going from one to 10 because we have one,” Shamburger told the City Council at a Dec. 9 meeting. “This pilot program is about a Health Department-regulated mobile food unit on private property, and we have one of those and have had one in the town for four years. The Fun Bus at The Hangout. This is the precedent that was set that Big Beach has been trying to follow. It’s been there 35,000 hours and counting now.”

Shamburger has been trying to get a temporary use permit just like the one allowing The Hangout’s Fun Bus to operate at its entertainment and restaurant complex at Gulf Place adjacent to the city’s main beach. The city sent him a list of requirements for getting the permit, which included having a nonmetal façade and skirting around the bottom of the temporary structure.

“While easily doable, these requirements were not enforced on the Fun Bus,” Shamburger said.

Shamburger has not replied to the city after receiving these requirements because of the emergence of the new pilot program. He “totally” supports that program and The Hangout having the Fun Bus.

“I just want to bring to attention that this pilot program doesn’t come anywhere near the opportunity afforded to The Hangout,” Shamburger said. “We’re very grateful for the city’s step forward with this pilot program, but it falls well short of the opportunity afforded to The Hangout. It also falls well short of the access to food trucks we see in Fairhope, Foley, Seaside, Destin, Mobile, Pensacola, etc.”

At least two council members said they were unaware of the Fun Bus operating at The Hangout. Councilman Gary Sinak said the council should move forward with the food truck resolution and discuss the Fun Bus issue at another meeting.

“I think we should discuss this separately because obviously if one person has this particular setup it would be discriminatory to not allow someone else to have the exact type set up,” Sinak said. “They are two separate issues. We’ll have to take this up separately. I do see your point.”

Councilman Joe Garris agreed the city needs to address The Hangout’s bus, but wanted to go ahead with the resolution to get the trucks operating as the busy season approaches.

“I understand you completely,” Garris said. “When this trial program goes forward, that’s definitely something I think we need to straighten out as we go forward on it. Not tonight, because if we do, we’ll be where you guys can’t get these trucks on the road for spring break and stuff.”

Economic Development Coordinator Blake Phelps said The Hangout’s unit does not qualify as a food truck under the new rules just passed by the city.

“Ryan [Shamburger], I hear you and I feel like you’re trying to muddy the water at this point with the program and mobile food units operating within the city and what is a temporary structure here,” Phelps said. “Does the Fun Bus have a mobile food service permit to operate? It is not licensed as a food truck and does not operate as a food truck. It does not have a license from the ADPH [Alabama Department of Public Health] to operate as a food truck.”

Those are some of the food truck regulations set up by the year-long pilot program resolution. Others include getting a business license and permit from the city and having the site inspected by the city. Trucks must set up at an operating business during open hours with access to the bathrooms on that site.

Food trucks cannot be on the site for more than 24 hours and must return to a “commissary kitchen” described by webrestaurantstore.com as “established commercial kitchens where foodservice providers can go to prepare and store their food. Some commissary kitchens cater specifically to food trucks and mobile food businesses, but others may be businesses that just rent out their kitchen space for some extra income.”

Another bone of contention was the number of permits being set at 10. City officials said that number will provide a good test case on how the program will work and provide information to set up a permanent ordinance on food trucks in Gulf Shores.

“The concern was that we would have more than we could manage and do the inspections and monitor,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “We feel like with 10 we can get a good understanding as to how this pilot program is working. I personally was comfortable that 10 was a good start and gives us an opportunity to evaluate on a test basis.”

With this resolution, Councilman Philip Harris said, that number could grow if more are needed simply by coming back with an amendment increasing the number of permits.

“I personally would rather grow into this program than figure out how we retract it,” Harris said. “I think a one-year pilot program gives us that ability to grow it and not have to deal with the unintended consequences. I personally like 10.”

Back to The Hangout. Shamburger says offering what he considers a meager 10 permits offers an advantage to the continuing operation of the Fun Bus.

“We’re asking for more permits allowed because I’ve been denied the equal protection offered to the Fun Bus here,” Shamburger said. “Last week there was a whole lot of discussion about unfair competition. This is it. We aren’t against competition, we’re against unfair competition. This is unfair competition that one business in town can run a food truck in town all the time and we have to scrap around for 10 that has a 24-hour time limit. It doesn’t sit well with me.”

The council voted unanimously for the program starting with an initial limit of 10 permits.