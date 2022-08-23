In a unanimous vote at its Monday, August 22 meeting, the Gulf Shores City Council approved an amendment to rewrite and modify language regarding the city’s zoning ordinance for multifamily and townhouse dwelling uses.

The amendments create standards for building compatibility, street networking and rear parking, the mixture of housing types and site design, as well as adding standards to require appropriate placement and design of new multifamily and townhouse buildings. There will also be an adequate provision included for traffic and public utility purposes.

The zoning ordinance, which was adopted in 2010 to implement the Gulf Shores Land Use Plan recommendations in analyzing the impacts of multifamily and townhouse developments on the city’s infrastructure, had not been amended to implement the city’s 2014 land use plan.

City Director of Planning and Community Development Lee Jones presented the council with the proposed amendments to Article 11 (Specific Use Regulations) and Article 16 (Site Plan Review) of the zoning ordinance to amend Specific Use and architectural regulations for townhouses and multifamily dwelling uses.

From 2018 to 2019, the city received multiple applications for townhouse and multifamily dwellings, which were then developed and built. As a result, the city recognized issues that had come about after being built.

In February, a suspension was placed on multifamily and townhouse site plan applications.

“Those sites were built out and after they were built out, we saw based on public feedback and when we compared what the zoning ordinance was yielding as a result of those developments that this wasn’t really syncing up with our city’s land use plan for residential uses,” Jones said. “So our land use plan was calling for one thing and our zoning ordinance was yielding a completely different result. So we knew we needed to take a look at syncing up our land use plan with our zoning ordinance.”

Gulf Shores currently has hundreds of acres that are undeveloped, which are intended to be used for multifamily and townhouse developments.

The council also approved the city’s transportation plan for the 2023 fiscal year, which then enables the city to receive approximately $99,754 from the Rebuild Alabama Act, which was passed in 2019. Funds received from the plan will be used on multiple projects such as:

The widening of Highway 59 to substantially increase the capacity of the road.

The extension of Waterway East to County Road 4, which will allow for additional connectivity between the Beach Express and Hwy. 59, which will distribute traffic.

The construction of a pedestrian bridge to offset the loss of the pedestrian lane on Hwy. 59 as a result of widening.

Phase 1 of County Road 6 to Coastal Gateway Boulevard Connector Road.

Phase 2 of the Gulf Beach Walking District improvements.

Annual street resurfacing and pedestrian improvements.

In addition, the council also unanimously approved two resolutions.

The first resolution was for the Gulf Shores police and fire departments to continue using the Motorola First Responders Radio System. The cost of the three-year plan for the system totals $35,000 per year for both departments to use.

A final resolution was passed that approved a cooperative agreement between Gulf Shores and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the price of $66,550 for the implementation of the Alabama Coastal Area Management Program.





