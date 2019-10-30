A retired Gulf Shores firefighter and his wife wanted their day in court when the state condemned 8.3 acres — including their home — to build a new road and bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway in South Baldwin County.

“The state was offering $403,000 for that taking and the jury returned a verdict for $1.2 million,” attorney Casey Pipes said.

Tony and Patricia Diliberto have been dealing with the condemnation and appeal process for almost two years. Both were vocal supporters of the new road and bridge, but wanted a fair price for their land and home of 40 years.

“As you can imagine Tony’s happy with it,” Pipes said. “The $1.2 million was the number Tony asked for at trial so the jury gave him everything he asked for. I think he’s as happy as he can be, all things considered with this project. That was a good result for him and we’re hoping it bodes well for the remaining cases that are still awaiting trial.”

Pipes and colleague Warren Herlong represented several cases involving condemnations for the new project, and all but two of those are settled.

“The ones left, we have the Dilibertos’ neighbor to the north, that’s Mr. and Mrs. Ellenberg,” Pipes said. “They have a nice home that’s also being taken out for the project. It’s cutting through their property to where they’ll have land on both sides of this new road now. We have the Evans Trust, which is actually over on the Foley Beach Express, but they are part of this project because they are close enough to where the roundabout is to where there are some changes going on on the Beach Express roadway itself, and they are impacted by those changes.”

Both have trial dates in 2020, Pipes said. Doyce and Shirley Ellenberg were offered $1.285 million for 21.25 acres and the Williams Joseph Evans Revocable Trust was offered $737,150 for three acres near the roundabout. Both are seeking more than the state has offered to buy their property.

“That’s all we have left on this project, just those two unresolved cases now,” Pipes said. “We started with more, but through settlements resolved everything and these last three we couldn’t settle. We tried the Dilibertos and we’ll have Ellenberg and Evans Trust coming up sometime next year.”

Two cases involving land south of the Intracoastal Waterway were also recently settled, Pipes said.

“One of them is called Pandion Ridge and the other one, three sisters owned it: Almaroad, Sprunger and Waters,” Pipes said. “We represented those three sisters and we settled that taking by a deed to the state. I believe there’s a little bit left to do in court to let the paperwork catch up to the deal, but it sold. It looks like the state has acquired everything on the south side of the Intracoastal.”

The state was looking to acquire about 16 acres from the three sisters but ended up buying the entire 140-acre parcel.

“But it looks like they were looking to pay right around $4.3 million when they were looking to just take what they were going to condemn and what the damages were going to be,” Pipes said. “That was to condemn 16 acres, but they had damages on the 125 or so acres that wasn’t going to have access after the taking. But they were going to landlock the rest of the property. It wasn’t going to have access to the new road and it wasn’t going to have access to Canal Road. It would have done a lot of damage to the property.”

The state is paying $8.25 million for the entire parcel. It’s part of plan toward constructing an $87 million road and bridge project across the Intracoastal Waterway, which will provide a third north-south route from Canal Road.

Attorney Richard Davis represents the owners of Pandion Ridge who have land on the south side of the Intracoastal Waterway. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) initially offered just under $3.7 million for 49.75 acres, but a jury earlier this month awarded $5.6 million.

Another of Davis’s cases is on the north side of the waterway where the bridge footing is planned. The state offered Coastal Resort Properties of North Carolina $943,150 for 29 acres.

The Baldwin County Bridge Company, a subsidiary of the company that owns the Foley Beach Express, was offered $9,750 for 0.13 acres and it is also awaiting a court date.

Other condemnations were of land owned by Orlanda B. Clark-Perrault and Robert T. Perrault, who were offered $450,000 for 3.06 acres; the George Wallace family, which was offered $374,300 for 20.38 acres; Darrell Tidwell of Gulf Shores, who was offered $175,900 for 6.69 acres; and Marvin Ray and Kathleen Peed, who were offered $70,000 for four acres. These cases have all been resolved.