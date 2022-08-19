Scoring 28 unanswered points from late in the first period to midway through the third quarter, the Gulf Shores Dolphins built a comfortable lead, then held on in the waning moments for a 34-27 victory over St. Michael Thursday night at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.

It was the first game of the year for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area.

The game started in St. Michael’s favor as the Cardinals produced a successful onside kick to start the game and parlayed that into a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. But with 5:33 to play in the first period the Dolphins matched the score, then tacked on a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and another touchdown with 7:39 to play in the third period to hold a 28-7 advantage.

While it looked as though Gulf Shores might run away with the game at that point, St. Michael fought back, trimming the Dolphins’ lead to 28-14 with a touchdown late in the third quarter. Gulf Shores responded with another touchdown of its own, pushing its advantage to 34-14, but once again St. Michael came back as well, scoring touchdowns with 4:17 to play and again with 1:44 left, cutting the deficit to 34-27.

In the final moments, the Dolphins recovered a pair of onside kick attempts by the Cardinals and, in the final seconds converted on a third down-and-15 play for a first down that allowed them to run out the remaining seconds as St. Michael had used all its timeouts.

“I thought we started just a little timid early, given the first drive of the game, but I loved the way our team responded,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “After they scored they came right back and played really well, I thought, the rest of the game. I almost cost us the game at the end putting the subs in a little too early, but man, we’ve had so many guys that I wanted to get on the field and deserved to play, but it got a little hairy by doing that. So lesson learned. Nevertheless, I loved the way our guys responded in pressure situations with the game on the line. The two onside kick recoveries, the big completion on third down — we had some guys step up and make some big plays.”

When St. Michael converted its onside kick on the game’s opening kickoff, it then pushed down the field, getting a 4-yard scoring run from Moe Faiupu. The point-after kick made it 7-0. As Hudspeth pointed out, Gulf Shores responded with Ronnie Royal, who had a big night both offensively and defensively, tying the game with an 11-yard catch and score on a short pass.

The Dolphins used a 21-yard scoring run by J.R. Gardner and later a 55-yard scoring run by Royal to push their lead to 21-7 at the half. A Kingston Lowe interception on the Cardinals’ opening possession of the second half helped pave the way for a Gardner 5-yard TD run that put the Dolphins in front 28-7.

St. Michael scored a touchdown late in the third period on a 7-yard run by Ezra Sexton, but Gulf Shores countered with a 1-yard TD by Royal, his third score of the night. St. Michael blocked the point-after try to leave the score at 34-14 with 11:35 to play.

Josh Murphy threw an 18-yard dart of a pass to Bray Green in the end zone after connecting on a long pass that put the Cardinals in scoring position. The point-after kick failed, leaving the score 34-20 with 4:17 to play. The St. Michael defense held on the next possession after a missed onside kick attempt and the Gulf Shores punt pinned the Cardinals deep in their own territory. But Murphy tossed a screen pass to Sexton who turned it into a 78-yard touchdown down the left sideline and the extra-point kick put the Cardinals within seven points with 104 seconds to play.

The Dolphins’ conversion on third down saved the game.

“We just made too many mistakes,” St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers said. “We didn’t convert when we really needed to on offense and some fourth downs that we went for, and we gave up too many big plays. We got too far behind. But one thing we will do is we’ll fight til the end.

“But I told our guys after the game, I’m excited. It could be misinterpreted as, ‘Coach, what do you mean, we lost.’ I know that, we lost. But I’m excited about the team we can have. And this is no disrespect to McIntosh (last year’s season-opening opponent), but which game did we get better in? We got a lot better tonight. … We got better tonight and I think learned some things that we can grow from.”

St. Michael returns to its home field next Friday night to face Chickasaw, while Gulf Shores plays at home against Citronelle in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup.