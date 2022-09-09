As Gulf Shores International Airport attempts to add commercial airline travel to its services, the process took a major step in the right direction on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Gulf Shores Airport Authority announced they have signed an agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports for the construction of a new interim commercial air terminal.

The project will reportedly involve a two-phased approach with an initial investment of $3.7 million in interim facilities that are scheduled to be in operation by March 1, 2023.

The interim facilities will allow the airport to add commercial services to its options for flyers as early as the spring. However, certain thresholds must be met before the construction of a permanent terminal can be constructed.

Design work for the permanent structure will begin when passenger enplanements reach 75,000 and construction is slated to begin at 125,000 enplanements, according to the statement.

“With the level of interest and existing demand, we do not plan to be in the interim for long,” city of Gulf Shores Airport Director Scott Fuller said in the state,emt. “The only reason to address interim facilities is to accommodate traffic now and not wait for a two-year design and construction project to be completed.”

While TBI/VINCI will build, manage, and operate the facility, the Gulf Shores Airport Authority will be maintaining operational control of the airport.

The proposal from TBI/VINCI totaled close to $24 million with the aforementioned $3.7 million in interim facilities until the numbers for enplanements reached certain marks.

“When we get past a certain passenger level, they will be required to build a permanent terminal which has a price tag of around $18 million,” Fuller said.

The move pushes the airport and community closer to the reality of having commercial airline service as an option for flyers. And the airport won’t have a hard time finding airlines to fill the need for the services. Fuller said they have already been contacted by an airline seeking to start commercial service in the spring.

“We had been put on notice around February that one airline would have liked to start service here in June,” Fuller told Lagniappe. We were looking to really be up and running but that only gave us four months. But due to the pilot and route shortage, they pushed it to October, which gave us a little bit of breathing room and they subsequently moved it to the spring. So we already have interest that the service would like to start in the spring of 2023.”

While there is not an official agreement with the airline in hand, the hope remains there that commercial airline service is one step closer to being a viable option for the airport.

With the possible implementation of commercial service, the city of Gulf Shores expects to receive a substantial boost in multiple areas ranging from the economy, all the way to eased traffic on Alabama Highway 59.

In a recent survey conducted by the airport that had over 4,000 responses, 87 percent responded they would fly into Gulf Shores if a commercial service were available.

“The biggest thing that we see is reducing some of the traffic on State Highway 59 and giving people an option to get here,” Fuller said. “There will be people that will come here because they can now because they don’t want to go through the hassle of driving.”

The Gulf Shores International Airport currently generates roughly $43 million annually to the local economy. By adding commercial airline service, the airport figures for that number to jump closer to $100 million.





