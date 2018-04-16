The city of Gulf Shores Board of Education (pictured above) voted to extend an offer to Dr. Matt Akin to become the system’s first superintendent this morning. Akin is the current superintendent at Huntsville City Schools.

The motion gives the board’s attorney the ability to negotiate terms with Akin. The board then went into executive session to discuss what those terms might be.

Akin was the only candidate interviewed as others on the top 5 list declined public interviews.

The city voted to form its own school system in October and currently in negotiations with Baldwin County to accept students as early as September.