The Gulf Shores Police Department is investigating the death of 20-year-old Griffin Miller Gaunt of Fairhope, after he was found unconscious in the road Sunday night after the Hangout Music Festival. According to a news release, at about 11:30 p.m. May 19, Gulf Shores Police Officers responded to a report of an adult male unconscious in the roadway near the intersection of Cove Avenue and Gulf Shores Parkway. County 911 operators advised GSPD Telecommunications that the initial caller reported the victim may have taken drugs.

When officers arrived the victim was already being loaded onto a gurney and into a Medstar Ambulance. He had no identification and no persons in the area acknowledged that they were with him or knew his identity.

The victim was transported to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. GSPD Detectives began an investigation to determine the victim’s identity. He was subsequently identified utilizing a serial number on a wrist band from the Hangout Music Festival.

Detectives were able to locate Gaunt’s relatives and notify them that he was hospitalized. At about 9:21 a.m. on May 20, detectives were informed that Gaunt had passed away.

Toxicology examinations and reports have been requested and are pending. Detectives are currently investigating Gaunt’s activities prior to his transportation from the scene.

Any persons with information about Gaunt are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Hoguet at 251-968-9841.