A picture is worth a thousand words but Gulf Shores resident Evelyn Sanders may have summed up a widely shared picture of Hangout festivalgoers in just a few.

“I don’t like seeing these girls going up and down these streets wearing nothing but looks like some dental floss in their behind,” Sanders said. “And the next thing that’s going to happen next year if it’s not controlled, they’re going to be wearing Band-Aids in the front. We don’t want to see this.”

The picture was snapped from a car and captured a group of music fans heading to the festival site, a handful wearing thong bathing suits. It sparked a wave of outrage from citizens who showed up at the May 28 City Council meeting to lodge complaints about the behavior of patrons during the Hangout Festival.

Several people joined Sanders with concerns and at least two people addressed the council in favor of the festival including Hangout owner and festival founder Shaul Zislin.

Resident Roberta Rosenblum said parking along her street and near the closed Fourth Street bridge makes it impossible for emergency crews or even tow trucks to respond in those areas.

Pam Williams lives one block off of Beach Road and four blocks east of the Hangout and said she’s seen recurring problems with festivalgoers renting nearby houses. After expressing her views, several people in the audience declined to speak, saying Williams had covered their concerns as well.

“There is not anybody in my neighborhood or up and down First Avenue east and west that does not have a public urination or defecation story to tell,” Williams said. “That’s out of control.”

Another prevalent problem Williams says she sees are music fans sleeping in the cars, which is against city laws.

“The ordinance regarding sleeping in cars is not being enforced,” Williams said. “It has not since from year one. Every year I see people obviously crawling out of their cars from sleeping in them. And when they get out of their cars, they immediately take care of their morning bodily functions without any attempt to not be seen.”

Alternatively, Williams praised the council for its work on cleaning up spring break and asked why the city can’t do the same with the Hangout.

“You can do something about this just like you did with spring break but do you have the will to do it?” Williams asked. “Do you have the ability to do it? And if you don’t or can’t then we need to just terminate this permit. You need to do something to help us.”

Developer Greg Kennedy, a former councilman and former resident, says he moved from his home in West Beach solely to get away from the Hangout crowds. He still does business in Gulf Shores and a few cottage developments. He said during last year’s Hangout Festival several fans camped out under one of his cottages under construction and generally made a nuisance of themselves in the area.

“They were swimming in my pool, showering under some of those houses that did not belong to them and just camping out along the side of the road,” Kennedy said. “I had this group of four kids pull up and they were all just whizzing right there in the road right there in the middle of the day. It drags an element in here that I don’t believe the vast majority of voters in Gulf Shores want to see.”

Kennedy said he felt it was ironic the draconian stance the city takes during spring break with college kids compared to who Hangout patrons are treated.

“Just how damn hypocritical it is for the city to say you can’t drink a beer on your private property during spring break but then they allow that?” Kennedy asked. “That’s the big elephant in the room nobody wants to talk about.”

Another Kennedy complaint is barring the public from the beach during the buildup, the festival itself and while the infrastructure is disassembled.

“I’m incredibly disappointed in the city government of Gulf Shores for that primarily,” Kennedy said. “They allow somebody to close the public beach, deny the public the right to go to their beach so that one guy can make a bunch of money.”

Zislin, that one guy Kennedy is referring to, told residents at the May 28 meeting he was sorry for the problems caused and offered to work with citizens and city officials to address them.

“All of you raised issues here that are heartfelt, that are disturbing, that are wrong,” Zislin said. “All of them can be addressed if you stay true to the facts and help solve the problem rather than have a mob mentality that spreads inaccuracies. This attitude of spreading lies and stories will not help us do the job.”

He encouraged residents to call the police every time they see the offenses and he believes they will respond.

“If you see someone parked illegally if you call, they will take care of it,” Zislin said. “If someone creates issues for you next door you call the police and they will handle it. We have never asked them to turn a blind eye to misbehaving people. We hate misbehaving people. It makes my job harder.”

Zislin also pointed to a study conducted by Auburn University in 2015 saying the festival has a $45 million economic impact on South Baldwin County annually.

Williams pointed out several businesses, including the iconic De Soto’s Seafood Kitchen, that actual close during the festival due to a number of factors.

“Every time we hear a report about something negative about the Hangout Festival the report is it brings so much business to our town,” Williams said. “Sure it does but what’s happening is a few people are making a lot of money and there a lot of businesses who are not doing well at all.”

Some residents spoke of the festival’s positive impact including the director of the Gulf Shores High School Career Academy, Dr. Susan Nelson. She said the festival has provided an opportunity for students to intern during the festival.

“In the last five years of working with the Hangout Festival our students have been given opportunities they would never have,” Nelson said. “They have worked with sound technicians, work with MTV behind the scenes, work in the photo pit, work with the John Lennon bus and numerous other activities. The kids have had good experiences.”

There was at least one death of a festivalgoer, a 20-year-old man from Fairhope who died of an apparent drug overdose late May 19, the last day of the festival.

Mayor Robert Craft told the crowd the city and Hangout officials meet annually after gathering information on the past festival during a 30-day period. It is the city’s chance to address concerns following each event. The city also has the option annually to not renew the assembly permit for the festival, Craft said.