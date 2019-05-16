SUBMITTED – The Gulf Shores Swim Team was well represented at the Deluna Beach Games on April 27 at Pensacola Beach. The swim team had multiple entries in the three open water races contested between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Beach.

In the Sprint event, a 0.6 mile swim, Jack Biggs was the winner of the 14 and Under Division while finishing 2nd overall. Samantha Smith finished 3rd in the division and 6th overall. Serah Smith was 10th overall in the event. A swim team parent, Maureen Bickham, was 3rd in her age group and 15th overall.

In the 1.2 mile swim, Gulf Shores was led by Ruby Rosnagle who finished 3rd in the 15-18 Division and took 8th overall. Head Coach Brook Hopkins was 2nd in her age group and 12th overall. Assistant Coach James Swarthout was 3rd and 30th overall. Coach Kelsey Neel finished 24th overall in this race. Gulf Shores’ alumna, Catherine Taylor, was 17th in the event.

In the longest event of the day, a 2.4 mile swim, Liam Bickham led Gulf Shores with a 2nd place finish in his age group with a time of 1:02:50. He finished in 8th place overall. Kimberly Lee finished 3rd in her age group and 18th overall. Candice Taylor, a team sponsor, was 15th overall and 2nd in her age group.

Gulf Shores Swim Team will return to Pensacola for their next long course meet on June 7-9 at the Tom Lalor Invitational. Meanwhile, Gulf Shores Swim Team is preparing to compete locally in the Gulf Coast Area Aquatics League. Upcoming meets in June for the team include: Fairhope, a relay race only meet, and hosting Foley and Daphne at home. For further information about the swimming programs offered by the city of Gulf Shores, contact Head Coach Brook Hopkins at 251-968-1427.