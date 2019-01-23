Authorities say the gun used to shoot and kill Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle just days earlier.



According to a press release from the Mobile Police Department, the suspect in Tuder’s killing, Marco Antonio Perez, shot Tuder multiple times with a handgun that had been reported stolen.



Through its investigation, MPD has determined the weapon was stolen from an unlocked vehicle during a vehicle burglary that occurred just a few days prior to the shooting. The department did not disclose the type of gun or where it was allegedly stolen from.

Police also clarified that, while Tuder was familiar with Perez because his team had been looking for him for two weeks, there’s been no evidence to suggest there was any previous direct contact between the two prior to the fatal shooting on Jan. 20.



On Wednesday, MPD also gave an update on how the public can show support to Tuder and his family. The department plans to park Tuder’s patrol in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Officials say it will give the public an opportunity to leave flowers, prayer cards or other items.



The Tuder family has also extended an offer to the public to attend two visitations scheduled at Dauphin Way Baptist Church. The first will be Thursday, Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m., the second will be Friday, Jan. 25, 10-11 a.m.



A private funeral and graveside service will follow at Mobile Memorial Gardens.

The MPD is also accepting donations to Tuder’s family through the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation. Those wishing to make a contribution can do so through the Officer Sean Tuder Memorial Fund, Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation’s website or over the phone at 251-208-1947.