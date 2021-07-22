The sun finally greeted golfers in Thursday’s final round of 76th Alabama State Boys Junior Championship at Lakewood Golf Club’s Dogwood Course. After two days of weather issues, including lots of rain and rain delays, Thursday’s final round featured plenty of sunshine — and birdies.

Guntersville’s Paul Bruce picked up the victory, shooting a final round 68 to finish with a three-day, 54-hole score of 200, 12 under par. He won the championship by two shots.

Par on a couple of holes was adjusted the first round of play because of course conditions due to heavy rain, changing par between the three days of play. The tournament is conducted by the Alabama Golf Association.

Bruce, who is headed to UAB this fall, shot a 65 to open the tournament and followed with a 66 in Wednesday’s second round of play.

“Today I played really solid,” Bruce said following his final round. “I shot two under on the front side and one under on the back nine. I birdied nine, so heading to the back nine I was feeling pretty good. Then I birdied 10, so I was hoping I could get a couple more birdies coming in. But I hit the green and two-putted on almost every hole. I was trying not to press and just stay patient and make pars because I knew I had a three- or four-shot lead (at one time) so I was just trying to not make any bogeys.”

Bruce said he was pleased with how he handled the course conditions and the rain delays earlier in the tournament as those conditions don’t usually favor him.

“I thought I played really good because I’m usually not too good with rain,” he said. “I don’t hit the ball;l really far, so the drier it is the better. Rain is not my friend, but it worked out well this week.”

He said he is proud to be the Alabama State Boys Junior champion.

“It feels really good,” Bruce said. “It’s one of my last junior golf tournaments and it’s my last state junior, so it feels really good.”

Birmingham’s Chase Keys (68 on Thursday) placed second at 10 under 202, while Enterprise’s Gibson Charlton (68) was third at 9 under. Tristin Wisener (68) of Hartselle and Stuart Dickson (74) of Trussville tied for fourth at 8 under, while Selma’s Joins Free, Birmingham’s Tom Fischer and Killen;’s Zach Ashley tied for sixth at 6 under. Mobile’s Michael Crocker and Gulf Shores’ Tyler Bjorgum tied for ninth at 5 under and shared the best finish among golfers from the Lagniappe coverage area. Auburn’s William Stelt was 11th at 4 under, while Fairhope’s Trip Duke and Birmingham’s Cole Imig tied for 12th at 3 under.

Other golfers from the Lagniappe coverage area to make the 60-player cut for Thursday’s final round of play in there 155-player field included Daphne’s Blake Connell, Orange Beach’s Zackery Coker, Fairhope’s Will Middleton, Spanish Fort’s Cole Komyati, Mobile’s Ken Brown, Daphne’s Luke Ferguson and Mobile’s John Stubbs.