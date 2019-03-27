Editor:

As someone who has lived in the Dauphin Island Parkway community (south of Interstate 10) for many years, I was stung by the portrayal and feature of my community in your “Eyesores” cover story with the focus on “blight” (March 13 issue, Mobile County edition).

I do not dispute that there may be blemishes in my community. However, what I choose to see is a wonderful principal, Mrs. Lucy, at Gilliard Elementary School with a thriving Boys & Girls program and a dynamic director, Ms. Middleton, of a now year-round program funded by a three-year 21st Century grant providing a learning environment and haven for children. I see a Pillans Middle School principal, Mrs. Hollins, who is leading innovative programming. I see a B.C. Rain High School principal, Mr. Sanderson, who shows leadership in highlighting the accomplishments of students (there are many) even with the label of “failing school.” I see our Brookley Aeroplex neighbor, Airbus, supporting our schools.

Advertisements

I see a dynamic Dauphin Island Parkway Ministerial Association of local churches led by Pastor Doug Jolly. This group maintains a food pantry and emergency financial assistance to citizens in need, organizes a yearly Day of Service on Martin Luther King Day and has for years organized three community services — Patriotic, Thanksgiving, Easter. I see the Parkway Senior Citizen Center providing activities, opportunities for socialization and a hot lunch as part of the SAIL program. I see the Parkway Senior Citizen Foundation Inc. engaging in fundraising in support of this center and the expansion to include a fitness center.

I see a very diverse community of many wonderful people with a great resource, our citizens. Perhaps, if there is a concentration of positive energy on “what is good,” then we will see continual enhancement of quality of life.

It is trite to say but one can see the glass as half-empty or half-full.

Betty Fowler,

Mobile