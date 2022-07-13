Billy Williams still loves baseball. He always will, even though some of the changes that have taken place in the game concern him. And he’ll always be a Cub, even though he spent a short amount of time with the Oakland A’s. He still goes out to Wrigley Field on occasion, where a flag flies with his retired No. 26 and a statue of him greets fans arriving for ball games.

The 84-year-old Whistler native, one of five Mobile-area players enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, recalls his time at home and in the Big Leagues fondly. In a recent telephone interview with Lagniappe, Williams — a career .290 hitter with 426 home runs, 88 triples, 434 doubles and 1,475 runs scored in 2,488 Major League games — said he is looking forward to the upcoming Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, N.Y., a trip he tries to make every year.

He also spoke of his playing days and growing up in Mobile along with some of the game’s best players during that time.

Q: What is the Hall of Fame week like for you?

A: Oh, it’s amazing, it’s amazing. To fly in and see all the players that you played with and against and the camaraderie is exciting. You talk about the past times and how you competed against each other. It’s just a good feeling. The lies get bigger now, of course, but it’s real nice to make it up to Cooperstown and enjoy the festivities that they put on for us.

Q: Is it still a kick for you to go into the museum and see your Hall of Fame plaque?

A: It really is. When we have the parade — the ceremony happens and you induct the writers and everybody. And after the writers get inducted we have the parade down main street in Cooperstown. After that, we go to the museum. It’s a great feeling. You want to be the first one over there; you and your family sit by your plaque and the people come in and take pictures and it’s a thrill and exciting to come back and sit in the museum and sit alongside those players who played the game of baseball who have been inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame and now you’re a part of that. It’s a great feeling.

Q: The Hall of Fame and Cooperstown are pretty cool, aren’t they?

A: It really is. It’s a small town and it’s a tough town to get to, but once you get there you enjoy everything about Cooperstown.

Q: When you go to Cubs’ games, what’s that like for you? I’m sure fans recognize you and speak to you. What is that like for you now?

A: That’s exciting going out there too. Crane Kenney, who is the president of the team, he always says whenever I want to come to a game, I call up there and they send a car to pick me up. I don’t have to drive. If I drove it would be 25 or 30 miles, so I have the car pick me up and I get out on Clark and Addison and I can take about 20 or 30 steps and I can go right up to the box; I have a box where I can sit down and watch the baseball game. It’s still exciting to see good baseball.

Q: Do you feel the game has changed a lot?

A: There’s many changes that have been made the last few years in baseball and I think if you played the game a long time ago you enjoyed the game as it was played [back then]. There are so many changes now and a lot of the changes I don’t particularly like because that’s a different game of baseball. You want to do things to attract the fans; you don’t want the fans to sit around for three, four or five hours to see a baseball game. We used to play a baseball game in about two and a half hours. If frickin’ Bob Gibson was pitching it might be a couple of hours or an hour and a half. It used to be a fast game. Every time those guys hooked up here in Chicago I could plan something after the game.

They’re changing up the game now. I believe that if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. And we have had pretty good success with this game of baseball in past years and I know that there have been many changes. I know that Bob Gibson, he changed the mound and I think Maury Wills changed the game when he [purposely] dropped a fly ball in the infield and made a double play. There are subtle changes that can be made but I think the game has changed too much.

Q: What was it like growing up in Mobile and playing baseball and having all the guys that went on to have success in pro ball? What were the offseasons like?

A: It was just a great feeling to be in the company of those players who played baseball in Mobile. I remember when [Willie] McCovey was in the Georgia State League, my brother was playing with Clinton or somebody over there. They got together, each one didn’t know the other was from Mobile. That winter we got together. I wasn’t playing then; I was in the minor leagues playing in a different place and, of course, they found out they were from Mobile. So that winter we enjoyed each other, playing basketball and just enjoyed talking about baseball and talking about the minor leagues and what it’s like playing in the minor leagues.

Later on, when I made it to the Major Leagues there were some exciting times just before we went to spring training because about three weeks before we went to spring training we would get together down at Hartwell Field and each one of us would have two or three rounds of hitting, taking turns taking some infield and taking some outfield. At the end of those sessions, we would go sit in the stands and talk baseball. Of course, Henry Aaron was the individual who had been in the Major Leagues longer than anybody [in the group] and we would have real good sessions about what it’s like to play the game playing in the Major Leagues.

The players that used to work out were Cleon Jones, Tommie Agee, Willie McCovey, George Scott would come over and Milt and Frank Bolling, and my brother Franklin. We just had a host of players in the Major Leagues who were trying to come out and get themselves together and get themselves ready to go to spring training.

Q: That sounds so cool. What person today wouldn’t have loved being there like a fly on the wall just to hang out with you guys and watch that?

A: [Laughs] I know it would have been exciting to other people because it was exciting to us, rubbing shoulders with the big guy, Henry Aaron. I know I used to go and watch him play, I was about 15 or 16 years old, and I would go watch him play with the Mobile Black Bears. My older brother, which is Clyde Williams, was a pitcher on the same ball club. I used to tell people we had so many great ballplayers in Mobile, and they could really play the game. Of course, Henry Aaron, he wasn’t a standout because we had so many great ballplayers. But he is the [first] one who got the opportunity to go play baseball. He started out with the Indianapolis Clowns and later he played with the Milwaukee Braves [and later the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers].

Q: You said y’all talked baseball. Was it hitting or pitching or all aspects?

A: It was all aspects of the game. He played with some guys on the Milwaukee Braves, and I was with the Cubs and we had some pitchers over there. We talked about the game. That’s why you had so many guys from Mobile reach the top because they wanted to know how to play this game of baseball.

Q: Wrigley Field is such a cool place. What was that like to play there, especially during your heyday?

A: It was great, it was great, especially after so many losing seasons. We had a winning season in 1969, even though we didn’t win the pennant. Of course, two guys from Mobile — Tommie Agee and Cleon Jones — they were in the World Series. We would get together in New York and get together in Chicago. But Wrigley Field is a great place to play. It’s one of the older ballparks that’s been around for a long time — Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. It’s just a thrill and joy to play in. It’s an intimate ballpark; it’s not that big. The fans are great, the city is great and it’s just an enjoyable time.

Of course, when we won the World Series in 2016 it was a great thrill for the players who performed in the World Series, but I didn’t swing a bat and I didn’t throw a baseball, but I enjoyed it so much because people would ask me in Chicago, “When are we going to win a World Series?” coming up on 2016. I said, “We’ve got a pretty good ball club now, and we’re playing pretty good.” We had some great players who were making themselves great players in the Major League. In 2015 they were good and in 2016 they started playing some good baseball.

When [Kris] Bryant caught that ball at third base and threw it to [Anthony] Rizzo at first base and Rizzo caught it and put it in his back pocket, I think all of Chicago, they were so excited because they hadn’t had a chance to see that many, many years ago, the last time the Cubs won a World Series. … It took a long time, but the people that were here, the people who were at the ballpark, it was a great thrill for them, a great thrill for the ballplayers, a great thrill for all the players who have played this game. They felt they were a part of the Cubs winning the World Series.

Q: You mentioned the 1969 season, and that was such a great season for Mobile players in general. What was that like?

A: It really was. It’s one of the only times that three outfielders from the same city were in the outfield [the Mets had Cleon Jones, Tommie Agee and Amos Otis]. And I think they did that one time, with Agee, Cleon and Otis in the outfield [at the same time]. If anybody else had to win, I’d give it to the Mets because they had two guys from [Mobile]. We had a lot of fun that year. We’d get together in New York and of course in Chicago and just enjoy each other. One of the things that happened when I played, Henry Aaron was with Atlanta, and whenever the Mets played in Atlanta two or three busloads would come up from Mobile to see the native sons compete against each other. That’s how the Mobile people followed us. They knew we were from Mobile and they wanted to come see us play and they enjoyed seeing us play.