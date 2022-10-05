Lagnia-POD S2, Ep38

• A decision by SCOTUS could have substantial implications for Mobile and Baldwin counties. If those suing the state over the Legislature’s approved redistricting maps gain a favorable ruling, it could mean both coastal counties would be essentially in separate congressional districts.

• We talk about lackluster Auburn’s lackluster performance this past Saturday and the promise shown by the South Alabama Jags.

• The scariest thing this Halloween isnt the ghosts or ghouls, it’s the fentanyl. While the drug epidemic is severe, the risk and fear of being drugged or harmed by candy have always been a big nothing burger.

