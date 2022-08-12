South Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin has been accused of rape by a former bartender at an Orange Beach restaurant he owns.

In a lawsuit filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court Friday morning, Ashley Branum, a former bartender at The Gulf restaurant, accused Zislin of a 2018 rape. Branum names both Zislin and Alabama Point Venue LLC in the legal action and is seeking punitive damages in a jury trial.

The lawsuit alleges Zislin began “grooming” Branum earlier that year by helping her out with workplace conflicts. Eventually, according to the suit, he used a workplace conflict to invite her to his Orange Beach condominium.

“On May 30, 2018, Zislin used an ongoing workplace conflict and surrounding circumstances to lure plaintiff Branum to his condo,” according to the suit. “On May 30, 2018, Shaul Zislin engaged in sexual intercourse with Plaintiff Ashley Branum without her consent in his condo.”

Following the alleged rape, Branum was scared to report it to local law enforcement because of Zislin’s position in the community, according to the suit.

“She reported the rape to several doctors, nurses, her counselor and the Baldwin County Rape Crisis Center, as well as her boyfriend at the time, coworkers and friends,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit alleges three counts against Zislin: assault and battery, outrage and invasion of privacy. The incident caused Branum physical, financial, emotional and mental injury, according to the suit.

The lawsuit also alleges two counts against Alabama Point Venue, LLC, including: vicarious liability and negligence. The suit alleges the “wrongful acts” were committed in the “line and scope” of employment and that Zislin used his position of superiority to intimidate Branum “so she felt she had to go to his condo,” according to the suit.

In addition to owning restaurants in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, he also co-owns several Surf Style beach apparel and souvenir stores and is a cofounder of the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores.

Attempts to reach Zislin’s attorney Richard Johnson were unsuccessful.

Zislin is currently on vacation in Greece, according to a recent court filing in a divorce proceeding. Zislin’s attorney for the divorce Stephen Johnson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.