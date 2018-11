The Hangout Festival has announced a 2019 lineup with a group of headliners ranging from hip hop stars Cardi B and Travis Scott, to pop rock groups Vampire Weekend and The Lumineers.

Scheduled for May 16-19, the annual music festival in Gulf Shores will feature a wide array of musical acts to mark its ninth anniversary and is expected to bring 40,000 visitors to Coastal Alabama from across the United States.

The current lineup, as announced by the festival on Thursday, is available below: