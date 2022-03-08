It was a 1948 game at Mobile’s Hartwell Field that may have changed Hank Aaron’s life. On Tuesday, city officials unveiled the chosen statue for the baseball legend that may inspire future generations in the Port City.

In the book “Here’s to You, Jackie Robinson” author Joe Formichella chronicled the game at Hartwell Field where Aaron laid eyes on the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. The 75 cents for admission was a small price to pay to see history.

“For someone like a teenage Hank Aaron it meant everything,” city attorney Ricardo Woods said, quoting an excerpt from the book. “It changed his life.”

Aaron’s likeness will be the first of five baseball hall of famers immortalized as part of a Hall of Fame Courtyard in front of the Mobile Convention Center. In addition to Aaron, the courtyard will honor Willie McCovey, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith and Satchel Paige.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called the plan “transformational,” as officials wanted to provide an attraction that would catch the attention of visitors riding along Government or Water streets. Stimpson thanked lumber company Canfor for providing a $150,000 donation to get the project started.

“When you have a vision, or a dream like this it’s only a dream until you find the funding for it,” Stimpson said.

Canfor Ceo Don Kayne called himself a “baseball nut” and said he was “thrilled” to help Mobile tell about its place in baseball history.

“Like Sandy said, I’m a bit of a baseball nut, like most of us are in Western Canada, even though we don’t have a good team to pull for,” he said. “It’s amazing that Mobile has more homegrown members of the Baseball Hall of Fame than any other city per capita in the U.S.”

On Tuesday, the city unveiled a prototype of Aaron’s statue and named Brett Grill as the artist commissioned to sculpt all five of the 9-foot, bronze likenesses honoring Mobile’s baseball history.

For Grill, the opportunity to create the statues reminded him of childhood days reading comic books, dreaming of superheroes and playing wiffle ball.

“Every day after school me and my friend would play wiffle ball home run derby,” he said. “When you play wiffle ball home run derby, you never play as yourself, you always play as one of your heroes. On more than one occasion, I played as Hank Aaron hitting number 715 over the fence, which was a weeping willow in the backyard.”

Grill’s statue design was chosen by a 17-member committee of sports and art lovers from Mobile. The committee was chaired by former District 4 Councilman John Williams. Committee members included former New York Mets outfielder and Mobile native Cleon Jones and Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

Brazile is also slated to have his likeness sculpted as part of the project in the future, Stimpson said. The plan for the courtyard also calls for an extra pedestal, he said, to inspire Mobile’s youth in future generations.

Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, thanked those in attendance for honoring her husband of 47 years.

“I don’t know what more I can say, except thank you,” she said. “Thank you so much for making this a reality.”

Billye Aaron mentioned a push among Black Mobilians to honor the city’s baseball history in the past and thanked Stimpson and others for making it happen. She promised not to “bore” those listening, but told a story of how she and the one-time home run king met, while she was set to interview him for a segment on WSBTV’s “Today in Georgia” program, even though she hadn’t watched much baseball. She said he asked if she needed help with the questions and she answered “yes.”

Billye Aaron also mentioned the time a teenaged Hank Aaron skipped school to see Jackie Robinson speak in Mobile and mentioned Jackie’s wife, Rachel, who will be 100 years old in June.

“I’ve heard enough about Jackie and Henry’s meeting each other after Henry skipped school,” she said. “Henry did talk quite a bit about Jackie.”