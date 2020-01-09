Two of the best known names in baseball will be linked once again, as Mobile will host the 2020 Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The teams from around the country and China will begin arriving July 30, with play starting Aug. 1 and running through Aug. 8, according to a statement from the Mobile Sports Authority.

The Mobile Rawdogs will act as hosts and select their own team to compete in the event, which features eight regional champions from across the country and MLB China. Competition will begin with pool play before teams advance to a single-elimination bracket to determine a champion.

“We are excited to once again host the World Series,” Babe Ruth State Commissioner and Rawdogs Manager Tony Hendrix said in a statement. “The Rawdogs have had the pleasure to take part in several Babe Ruth World Series and have been fortunate enough to take home 10 World Series titles. In addition to a great competitive athletic experience, we were left with so many lifetime memories to share.”

The Mobile area hosted the World Series last year for the first time since 1982, Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte said in a statement.

“We realize this does not happen often, so we’re proud Babe Ruth has chosen to come back to our beautiful, historic area,” he said. “We are excited to once again work with Tony and Vicki Hendrix, as well as our first-time partnership with Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group for this event. As always, we very much look forward to showing visiting teams and their fans some famous southern hospitality.”

Hank Aaron Stadium, which is city owned, was the home of the Mobile BayBears of the Southern League for more than 20 years. When the team moved to Madison after last season, the Mobile City Council voted to transfer the management of the stadium over to MSEG. This is the first major event announcement for the stadium since MSEG and President Ari Rosenbaum took over operation.