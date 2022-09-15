The owner of Hao’s BiDa, or Hao’s Billards, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Mobile’s narcotics unit raided his business and home.
According to a Thursday morning press release, Truong Truong Truong, 42, who resides at Charleston Apartments, after a search warrant was executed at his home and business. Hao’s BiDa is located at 4122 Government Boulevard, Suite A, adjacent to the AMF Skyline Lanes.
Mobile police and K-9 officers were able to find and seize approximately 30 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana worth an estimated $45,000. Three firearms, ammunition, and $15,380 in cash were also apprehended.
This narcotics investigation remains open pending further criminal and financial investigations.
