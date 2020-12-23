Band: David Dunavent

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 at 10:15 p.m.

Venue: The Flora Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive (Pensacola), florabama.com

Tickets: Cover may apply

After all the family functions that Christmas Day can muster, some may be looking to get out and about for a Christmas after-party. The world’s most infamous beachside roadhouse is ready to accommodate. Flora-Bama will be bringing a little bit of Mississippi’s birthplace of rock and blues to the beach, as Clarksdale singer-songwriter David Dunavent will be bringing a batch of Christmas blues for the Flora-Bama crowd.

Dunavent began his journey into the blues world in his teen years. Growing up around Clarksdale, he had a number of established bluesmen ready to share their knowledge. Bill “Howlin Madd” Perry, Hubert Sumlin, Pinetop Perkins and Big Jack Johnson all welcomed the Young bluesmen into their blues fold.

With his band EVOL Love, Dunavent toured extensively and spread his blues sound across the Southeast and beyond. In addition to multiple appearances at Juke Joint Fest, Dunavent has been a regular performer at the Ground Zero Blues Club, which is owned by Morgan Freeman and Bill Luckett. He has also given back to his community through sessions that educate young musicians in the blues. Those who witness Dunavent’s set cannot deny his connection to the blues. With phenomenal guitar work and a traditional blues philosophy, both blues enthusiasts and casual listeners cannot help but be captured by his sound.