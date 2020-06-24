Editor:

I am writing to comment on your cover story in the June 10 issue of Lagniappe. While I am not a native of Alabama, I do have a viewpoint on the removal of the Adm. Semmes statue. I have no doubt that Mayor Stimpson believed he was doing the prudent thing by removing the statue. However, I can’t condone the way it was done.

It is ironic that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the State Legislature was unable to vote on an amendment to the Monument Preservation Act, which would have allowed a civil fine to be assessed each day a monument is removed or obstructed. This issue has been escalated to the point where there is no rationality left. Alabama has joined the rest of the states in this new “Civil War.”

District 4 Councilman Williams had the right take when he said, “I just think it’s the wrong way to go about things. Retreat in the face of the enemy is never a victory.”

Spoken like a Civil War veteran.

With respect,

Judith Galloway, Captain USAF (Ret.)

Loxley