I’m writing this because it seems so many in our country have lost their way. The president has been caught in an extortion scheme which broke election law and violated our Constitution. The facts are there, in the transcripts of those who have testified before Congress. These are professional people with stellar records who have worked in the state department and the Pentagon for decades under both Republican and Democratic administrations. They have given sworn testimony about conversations they had and things that were said in meetings where they were present, yet the Republicans have tried to drown out the truth by screaming about things that simply aren’t true. It’s like their house was broken into but they are mad someone called the police.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians, who are defending their country from an invasion by communist Russia, were dying while awaiting the military aid that Congress had approved. All because Trump was trying to force their president to make a public statement (which was proved false by the whole intelligence community) to damage a potential political rival. This is a very serious thing on its own but remember Ukrainians were being killed by Russia’s military while waiting for our aid. How can anyone defend this? There’s really something wrong when people in our country begin to behave like autocrats and dictators.

Mike Wilson

Mobile, AL