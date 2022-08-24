Satsuma Head Coach Rodney Jordan

It seemed out of the norm a bit last season when eight schools in the Lagniappe coverage area hired new head football coaches to lead their teams. Turns out, that started a trend. This season, 11 of the 32 teams in the Lagniappe coverage are being led by head coaches in their first season at that school, and some are in their first-ever season as a head coach.

For five of those 11, last week proved a tough start as their teams picked up a loss. Four of the coaches collected wins, while two will coach their first game at their current school this week.

In an interesting twist to this scenario, three games pitted new head coach against new head coach.

Vigor, led by Markus Cook in his first-ever game as a head coach, claimed a 7-0 victory over Blount, led by new and first-time head coach Josh Harris. The coaches were introduced to their new duties in a big way, coaching their teams in the “Battle of Prichard,” a rivalry that has as much intensity and history as any in the area.

Chickasaw topped LeFlore 8-0 in their meeting, which matched the Chieftains’ C.J. Herring, who took over the Chickasaw program when former head coach Ryan Little accepted a coordinator’s position at T.R. Miller, against Renardo Jackson, who was defensive coordinator at Class 4A state champion Vigor a year ago. Both were taking on their first full-time head coaching positions.

The Williamson-Mary G. Montgomery game was a close one as well, with Williamson claiming a 21-20 overtime victory. That gave new head coach Antonio Coleman his first win as a head coach. He spent the five previous seasons as defensive coordinator at the school, which is also his alma mater. The Lions’ win meant new MGM head coach Zach Golson did not start off with a victory, though a lot of preseason chatter concerning the team is the Vikings, who have struggled in recent years — they haven’t had a winning season since 2002 — are expected to be better this season.

Taking those three games into consideration, the win-loss record of the new coaches is tainted a bit in that three games pitted new coaches against each other, guaranteeing three wins and three losses.

Jamey DuBose, who has won two state championships at Prattville and one at Central-Phenix City, made his debut at Pensacola High School in Florida, leading the Orange Beach Makos to a 28-20 victory. Orange Beach is coming off a 9-2 season a year ago, but with increased enrollment at the school, the Makos jumped from Class 2A last season to Class 4A this season.

Ham Barnett, taking over the St. Paul’s program from Steve Mask, had his first game as the Saints’ leader come in a big game — the “Battle of Old Shell Road” rivalry against UMS-Wright, which is the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The Saints played the Bulldogs close but came away with a 21-14 loss. Barnett was the Saints’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons and he is holding onto that title as well this year.

Spanish Fort fell victim to an interception return for a touchdown on the last play of its game at Fairhope last week, giving Fairhope a 34-28 win. It was a tough loss for new head coach Chase Smith, who left Orange Beach to return to the Toros’ program where he was an assistant coach in the past. Smith has also served as head coach at Robertsdale. With the game tied 28-28, Spanish Fort tried a long pass, but it was picked off by Fairhope’s Nolan Phillips, who returned it 75 yards for the game-winning score as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard clock.

Making their debuts in their new spots this week will be John McKenzie at Murphy and Rodney Jordan at Satsuma. McKenzie arrives at Murphy after leading Vigor to the Class 4A state championship last year, finishing with a 14-1 record. He also was the subject of some controversy when he was placed on administrative leave in February at Vigor and at the end of the school year was informed his contract would not be renewed, only to emerge as Murphy’s new head coach soon afterward. He takes over a team that posted a 2-8 record last season and is 51-54 over the past 10 seasons.

Jordan takes over the Satsuma program after serving as an assistant coach most recently at Eufaula, as well as other programs around the state. This is his first head coaching position. He takes charge at a school that has struggled in recent years. Last year the Gators were 1-9 and they have just three winning seasons (six wins each of those seasons) over the past 15 years, posting a 52-98 record in that time.

This week’s schedule finds 10 of the 11 new coaches on the sidelines. DuBose and Orange Beach are off this week, but all the other coaches have games. Vigor takes on B.C. Rain at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Thursday, while Chickasaw travels to St. Michael for a Friday game. All the other games are played on Friday, with MGM also on the road, traveling to Troy to take on Charles Henderson, and Satsuma visiting Cottage Hill Christian. Williamson will take on LeFlore in another matchup of new head coaches at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. In key Class 6A, Region 1 matchups, St. Paul’s plays McGill-Toolen at Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium and Spanish Fort heads to Blount. The remaining game has McKenzie and Murphy opening their season at Saraland.