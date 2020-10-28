USA Health | USA Health has proposed an ambulatory surgery center at the corner of State Routes 181 and 104 in Fairhope, but competitor Infirmary Health is attempting to stop it.

A linchpin in USA Health’s planned Mapp Family Campus in Fairhope is in limbo, after competitor Infirmary Health filed complaints against a proposed surgery center to the state’s Certificate of Need Review (CON) Board.

Earlier this year, philanthropists Louis and Melinda Mapp donated an eight-acre parcel at the corner of State Routes 104 and 181 to USA Health, where the health care provider aims to develop a medical office building for primary and specialty care, including imaging, diagnostics and an educational component.

But it’s the proposed ambulatory surgical center on the site that has drawn opposition from Infirmary Health and its supporters. In documents submitted to the CON Board, Infirmary Health claims a 71 percent market share in Baldwin County, along with recent investments totaling $355 million.

In a series of form letters signed by some prominent members of the business community and local elected officials, opponents claim “access to outpatient surgical services is already abundantly available in Baldwin County, especially in the central part of the county. If this project is approved, it will certainly disrupt the existing health care delivery system in Baldwin County and will create an immediate and long-term detrimental impact on the financial health of Thomas Hospital.”

Infirmary Health’s 162-bed Thomas Hospital in Fairhope claims to be the county’s only inpatient rehabilitation hospital, only open-heart surgical facility and fourth-largest cardiovascular program in the state. Further, Infirmary Health claims three free-standing ambulatory surgery centers within a 10-mile radius of the one proposed by USA Health, and warns the CON Board’s approval of the project “would have a long-lasting and detrimental impact on the existing health care providers in the county and will impede their ability to provide future needed services as the county grows.

Among those who signed the letters are Infirmary Health CEO Mark Nix, several of Infirmary Health’s partner physicians, the outgoing mayors of Fairhope and Daphne, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack, Regions Bank President and CEO John Turner Jr., automotive dealer Ty Thompson and T. Bestor Ward, chairman of the board for the Alabama State Port Authority.

Thomas Hospital Emergency Department Director Randall Knutson expressed concerns about the distance between the proposed surgery center and USA Health’s main campus in Mobile, suggesting physicians who treat patients at the Mapp campus may not have admitting privileges at Thomas Hospital, and Infirmary Health would not have “direct access to the medical records of those patients.” Infirmary Health did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

On the other hand, USA Health CEO and Senior Associate Vice President Owen Bailey argues USA stands apart as the “only academic health care system in this region of the Gulf Coast.”

“Not only do we provide critical care, we are educating the next generation of caregivers, as well as providing research,” Bailey said, noting Baldwin County has been designated as “medically underserved” by the Department of Health and Human Services. “We already have several offices in Baldwin County … but what we do not have is a central campus. The Mapp Family Campus is in an incredible location … to meet the needs of the people in Baldwin County.”

Bailey said the surgery center is a “very critical part” of the campus’s concept, which will provide “a focus on mindfulness” through “wellness, prevention, nutrition and healthy lifestyles.”

“We’re disappointed to have opposition because we think this will be a great and meaningful addition to Baldwin County,” he said. “We think it will be complementary to the existing health care system because of the significant growth happening in Baldwin County and the fact that many of these patients are patients already coming to see us in Mobile.”

The case is currently being considered by an administrative law judge who is hearing testimony and evidence from both parties. When the hearings are concluded, the judge will issue a proposed order to the CON Board, which has no obligation to heed the recommendation. Either party can appeal the CON Board’s decision to a circuit court, and Bailey admitted the case “could go on for a long time.”

But Owen also stressed the need for the surgery center is real and whether it gains approval or not, USA Health intends to follow through on the campus.

“We are very, very busy,” he said. “Our two hospitals are full, our operating rooms are full, our emergency departments are full. It creates a challenge in capacity. We’re committed to that site; we’re excited about the Mapps’ involvement. We’re going to have office space, diagnostics, imaging … If the certificate of need is lost, the surgery center is a very integral part of the concept and it would take out a very critical part of the overall concept.”