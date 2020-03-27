A 66-year-old man is Mobile County’s first COVID-19 death, health officials announced in a statement Friday morning.

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are very sad this virus has taken the life of a member of our community,” said Dr. Bernard

H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this very seriously and

keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The individual had recently traveled out of state and had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and

was hospitalized.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and

shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

MCHD and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourages the general public to follow the orders of the State Health Officer including limiting gatherings of 25 or more persons and

maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more among other recommendations.